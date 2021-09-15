 Skip to content
(Fark)   "We all need people who will give us feedback. That's how we improve." - Bill Gates. Which, coming from the guy who gave us Windows ME, is saying something. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, feeding back edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years and years and years ago I submitted an eye-stabbingly bad Fantasy/SF short story to Marion Zimmer Bradley. Let's not go into details, just that it was . . . bad. Still, MZB sent me back a hand-written three sentences on my cover letter that were surprisingly not 'holy shiat, kid, learn to dig ditches or something instead' but was actually a useful criticism. The rejection didn't hurt at all; it actually felt like a success. I still have that cover letter and the SASE somewhere I think, even after multiple moves across the country, which says something.

We've finished scoring on this year's Fark Fiction Anthology, and I'll be sending out notices to everyone who submitted in the next week or so. One of the reasons this takes a while is because I make an effort to try to offer some kind of useful information on why we may have not chosen to go with a particular story, either with comments from the readers or some editorial background if the decision was based on relative scoring to other entries-if we get a lot of one genre, for instance, the cutoff score for that tab will be higher than the rest. Either way, if you submitted to the anthology this year, you should be hearing from me Soon™!
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went back through the novel I finished in February to correct it for grammar, flow, and punctuation. I think I'm ready to submit it to agents.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An actual indie author - who makes a living writing - looked over the first chapter of my first novel, to make sure I wasn't doing anything stupid and it actually works as a hook.

They didn't have any suggestions; they said it seemed a solid setup. So that felt good. Doesn't mean I can actually shepherd a plot to completion or anything, but at least I'm reasonably confident some of my instincts are working.

/ wish I could write short fiction
// my muse just doesn't work that way
/// anything I find I want to write about needs a big story
//// I can't even keep myself to three slashies
 
johnphantom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd like to kill you BG. May I?
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My short story "Weeds" will soon appear in "Up From The Depths", a horror anthology. I also have a short story coming out in "The Horror Zine's Book of Werewolf Stories". That one is called "Savages". I haven't written anything in awhile. I'd like to work on a short story, but I haven't come up with any ideas. A novel seems too overwhelming. I like writing short fiction for the time being.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I worked on Windows ME. What the original vision for it was, was pretty neat, and then all the cool features got nerfed and it was awful. I'm ashamed my name is even attached to that OS. (I was just a software test engineer for DVD playback, so don't shoot me)
 
zbtop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Windows ME was 21 years ago subby, it's time to move on.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Um....  I just made the top 10 at the Page Awards.  Like, a minute ago.

That totally counts as feedback, right?  :-)
 
chewd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSB: I was at this place for a job interview. While i was waiting for the interviewer they had me fill out a job application. You know, like you do. As I was filling out the application I couldn't help but notice all the spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors all over it. It was really kind of embarrassing.
Well the interviewer guy must've been really busy that day, because I finished the application and still kept waiting and waiting.
I happened to have a red pen on me, so while i was waiting, i went through and corrected all their errors. Just to fill the time more than anything.

Interviewer got a good chuckle out of that.

And i did get the job.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A good and honest critique is very hard to find. And if the critic is not versed in your genre it's even harder. A good critique partner is a gem beyond value.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

K.B.O. Winston: Um....  I just made the top 10 at the Page Awards.  Like, a minute ago.

That totally counts as feedback, right?  :-)


I would say so. Congratulations!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

K.B.O. Winston: Um.... I just made the top 10 at the Page Awards. Like, a minute ago.

That totally counts as feedback, right? :-)


PAGE NO!
 
theflatline
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I worked on Windows ME. What the original vision for it was, was pretty neat, and then all the cool features got nerfed and it was awful. I'm ashamed my name is even attached to that OS. (I was just a software test engineer for DVD playback, so don't shoot me)


I supported Windows from 3.11 through 7 over the course of my IT career. And currently still have to support all the iteration of 10 because whilst I work for the fruity computer company I still support it because people have mixed Apple and Windows enviroments.

I commented on Fark the other day that I preferred Mac Os and gave the example I preferred Mac Os for the stability and gave the personal story of my 2013 Imac where in 8 years I have only reinstalled the OS 4 times on it, and not because of issues but when completely new versions have come out. I just out of habit(coming from the Windows World) prefer to do a fresh install so any old cruft is not brought over.

Does Mac OS go tits up?  Most certainly, but I tend to find people keep Mac Gear longer, and without upgrading.  You will find an Apple user who does not upgrade the Os until websites stop working with old ass versions of Safari.

I prefer Mac Users who were Window's users first because they are not afraid to ask questions and poke around, because they are used to having to do it with windows.  Mac users tend to be like George Jetson.  That red button they push will stop working and they have no idea what to do. Because it worked for 5 years.

The Farker I was arguing with said that Windows has always been reliable for him and he has a laptop from 2014 that has never needed an OS Install.  Which is not impossible, but highly unlikely.  He also said he never really has had to reinstall over the course of using Windows.

Either he has only been using Window since Windows 7 went gold, or he is full of shiat.

But he is also the guy who will show up in every Fark thread about Brexit claiming it has had no effect financially,business wise, or caused any labor shortages in the UK.
 
marsoft
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Windows ME was released in September 2020, before some people using Fark were even born.  Let it go.
 
marsoft
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

marsoft: Windows ME was released in September *2020, before some people using Fark were even born.  Let it go.


*2000

What a farking typo to make
 
