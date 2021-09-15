 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   How about this...I take over your beach front community center that everyone enjoys and instead, we build a NEW community center where a building collapsed, which totally won't collapse again...TOTALLY   (wfla.com) divider line
5
    More: Stupid, emotional meeting, overflow crowd Tuesday night, public land, land swap, Mayor Charles Burkett, Champlain Towers property, judge, eventual buyer of the condominium collapse site  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 7:49 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It'll burn down, fall over, then sink into the swamp
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They should try a hunger strike.
 
hervatski
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they want to buy the community center, tear it down, build condos there, then build the community center again on the site of the collapsed condos....

So that if it collapses or some shiat goes down, it's on the tax payers dollar at that point.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The cheek on these people.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: It'll burn down, fall over, then sink into the swamp


Someone get the lights.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.