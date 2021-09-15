Fark NotNewsletter: Oh, the vulgarity!

|


Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-09-15 12:07:17 PM (8 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog

A message from Drew Curtis:

Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Thursday at 3 p.m. it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, and Trevor. I'd love to blurb what we're going to talk about but it's been one of those weeks where I have 30 possible stories already. But I can promise we'll try to explain what the hell is going on down in South Carolina with the never-ending saga of That's So Murdaugh.
Also for TotalFarkers - gonna have another thread tomorrow on that upcoming feature we're getting ready to launch. It's ready to roll, it's all down to the details now. Stay tuned. And if you don't already have it, there's still time to sign up for TotalFark and weigh in on literally the most vulgar feature we've ever launched!

We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.

Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Tchernobog agreed that Karma Chameleon had indeed been owned
The Googles Do Nothing responded to the assertion that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to the end of using fax machines
Madman drummers bummers defended the logic of pepper-spraying an anti-masker who intentionally coughs on you
gopher321 responded to AP Planner's tweet saying their previous tweet about a Nickelback anniversary on 9/11 was in poor taste and had been deleted
jbc was feeling sour about North Carolina banning "Carolina Squat" truck modification
TorpedoOrca explained why you shouldn't even bother microchipping your cats and dogs
Rigby-Reardon expressed an aversion to the Bavarian sport of Steinholding
LordBeavis had a theory about a woman who was scammed into shaving her head on video
vudukungfu gave helpful advice to a Farker who has a creepy neighbor
nekom had a high-tech solution for someone whose neighbor pointed a camera at her window
Smart:
Barfmaker discussed a Dragon Con attendee's decision to take a train home after testing positive for COVID-19
blender61 explained why "voices" never tell people to do nice things
Benevolent Misanthrope told us about having religion cause problems in a relationship
blastoh knew exactly what you should do if a neighbor aims a video camera at your window
optikeye looked at how an anti-gay speech from a senior apostle with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to BYU employees could affect students
cherryl taggart knew about creepy neighbors from experience
zbtop predicted ongoing consequences for a woman who intentionally coughed on other grocery shoppers
CSB Sunday Morning: That time you saved the day
Smart: GratefullyAlive provided the kind of service you normally don't expect at a TGI Fridays
Funny: Recoil Therapy saved the day by doing nothing
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
JerseyTim knew exactly how to boycott Texas
The Googles Do Nothing advised a Farker whose submission about F-22 pilots supposedly walking off the job in protest was redlit
optikeye didn't want to be petty about Madison Cawthorn's desire to "gut" an agency that enforces workplace safety standards
This Is Bold Text let us know what the Confederacy and Nirvana have in common
HallsOfMandos had questions about a sign in a gun shop advertising "x-treme taxidermy
Politics Smart:
OldRod made a point about members of the military supposedly walking out over the vaccine mandate
RowdyPants supported other states' attempts to lure businesses out of Texas
hugadarn had questions about credit reporting and scoring agencies
hobnail took a guess at why the Federal government waited until now to start mandating COVID-19 vaccinations
Cafe Threads shared a story about one of the American businesses that's desperately looking to hire more people
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba designed a torture device
west.la.lawyer showed us a toy that Fisher Price sells in the Twilight Zone
RedZoneTuba gave us a reason to play with our food
Driedsponge had the cure for what ails you
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed Barney Fife's shocking secret
RedZoneTuba showed that SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft has advanced safety features
Cork on Fork found that the dough needed to cook longer
noazark figured out this mild-mannered reporter
RedZoneTuba showed us an alien hamming it up in the background
RedZoneTuba looked in on what turned out to be a very wise cat
Captions:
From Caption this emperor marmoset:
luna1580 was visibly affected by recent events
Wobambo wasn't feeling all that flexible
From Caption the pope while people are taking a picture of him:
Markus5 finally got an answer to that question
RedZoneTuba made an unorthodox threat
Fartist Friday: Star Trek limericks
thatguyoverthere70 had many enterprising ideas
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of National Tattoo Story Day, share pictures and stories of your tattoos, or show us your own drawing you've made yourself of one you'd like to get and tell us about it. Tell us whatever you'd like to share about the inspiration behind your tattooed art.
Farktography: Off Center
This one ended in a three-way with Lovesandwich's chilled bun, beerrun's hungry hummer and MorningBreath's winged wader
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Showing grace under pressure, against permanent waves, they follow the vapor trails to hold your fire, and stop the gulf spills
Were you going to NW Washington Fair? Covid cases, almost one hundred nine
Yesterday was National be Late for Something Day
Cops taser man in Paisley, Must have been the fashion police
What do we know about the new C.1.2 coronavirus variant from South Africa? Apparently, every country is going to see one too
Trey Mancini of the Orioles sits out for "General Soreness." No word on if that's an upgrade from Major Pain or if he will face Corporal Punishment from Captain Obvious. I suppose that's a Private Matter
Looks like the "Free Britney" movement finally got what it wanted. Next goal is a discount Christina
Fox is trying to bring back "24" again because the network is RUNNING OUT OF IDEAS
NSFW, dude
Conditions at Riker's Island are so bad that Dr. Crusher is asking for Federation help
He knows if you've been sleeping, he knows when you're awake, he took a soda from your fridge, and watched you masturbate
Honey Baked Ham to sell Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast for a mercifully limited time
People who take 7,000 steps a day -- not even 10,000 -- have a 50% to 70% lower risk of dying. The Proclaimers are going to be immortal
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, although I still have no rhubarb. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with 970, followed by Joelogon in second with 936 and Cndn Bacon in third with 912. edmo made fourth with 885, and Go'zirra sneaks into the top five with 856.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about traditional Chinese oyster sauce, Only 9% of quiztakers knew that this one of the rare occasions where a food is exactly as advertised - oyster sauce really is made from oysters. It also has a healthy amount of MSG, meaning the one thing it doesn't have is soy sauce. Which leads me to a question I've long looked for an answer to - just how hungry was the first guy to ever eat an oyster?
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the Taylor model 6CO2 at the heart of an antitrust action brought by the US Justice Department. 89% of quiztakers knew that this was the infamous McDonald's Soft Serve Ice Cream machine, a device so unreliable that someone actually created an app to see which McDonald's in your area has a working one. The case hinges on the "right to repair," which could result in common problems with the machines being repairable by the staff at the locations rather than having to call someone from Taylor for an onsite visit. Still not sure if this is a good thing.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which video game maker released "Halo 2" themed condoms. Only 54% of quiztakers knew that the Halo franchise is the flagship game of Microsoft's X-Box line of gaming consoles. (insert your own joke about filthy console peasants not needing condoms right here).
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about The late Ed Asner, and where he got his first two Emmys. 93% of quiztakers knew that his "Lou Grant" character that netted him five Emmys in total actually began on "The Mary Tyler Moore" show. My favorite role of his still has to be Carl in "Up!", especially the simple and gruff "No" when Russell, petrified on the porch, asks if he can come inside.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the right answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.


