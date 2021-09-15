 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Cheese Toast Day, so let's all tip a glass to some quality curds   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
    National Cheese Toast Day  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
offscreen.comView Full Size


I've seen the cheese toast and the damage done.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I do love some cheesetoast.

Now I must take action. An idea.
image.freepik.comView Full Size

But the thought is complicated
image.freepik.comView Full Size

Pray to Cheesus for guidance
image.freepik.comView Full Size

Cheesus responds,
img.freepik.comView Full Size

Much to my surprise
img.freepik.comView Full Size

But I try the cheese toast anyway...this is a mistake
img.freepik.comView Full Size

I consult Carlos
img.freepik.comView Full Size

But Carlos has a stroke
img.freepik.comView Full Size

A nurse hears my lamentations
img.freepik.comView Full Size

But it is too late...I wither
img.freepik.comView Full Size

And soon perish
hyoom.comView Full Size


Happy Cheesetoast Day...I guess.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sizzler...
 
special20
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
sMEHg
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cheese for the Cheesetoast God!

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We're talking about grilled cheese, right?
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grilled cheese is better!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: We're talking about grilled cheese, right?


Yeah, I got confused too.  So, you just toast bread and put a piece of cheese on it?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: We're talking about grilled cheese, right?


Die heretic! (and I pushed him off the bridge)
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blatz514: swahnhennessy: We're talking about grilled cheese, right?

Yeah, I got confused too.  So, you just toast bread and put a piece of cheese on it?


Tomorrow is "just a regular banana and that's it" day.

It's my favorite dish.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

