 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Online Learning Day, so open up some porn and let's learn about biology   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Education, National Online Learning Day, vast potential of online learning, accomplishments of online students, online learning, online course, September 15th, History of education  
•       •       •

112 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 5:02 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe some math too since you could also learn about the number 69.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about a history lesson?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where does the pollen go?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Done and done.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we have a separate holiday for making fun of U. of Phoenix grads?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I took 'Geometry of the Breast'.
It was a hard class.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The day they make even a halfway decent fu*k robot its going to be all over.

Ive said it before, men and women shouldnt be together. We understand absolutely nothing about each other.
 
mononymous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Penis goes in. Baby comes out.  You can't explain that.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least you can learn about biology. Because porn sure as hell isn't gonna teach anyone how to fix the farkin' cable, or agriculture security techniques for lemon crops.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: How about a history lesson?

[Fark user image 425x316]


I read that as "a history lesbian" and now I am disappointed.
 
anfrind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One could pick up some very strange ideas about physics and geometry by studying self-published erotic fiction.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I recently learned the are "Porn reaction" videos where a porn star will just react to other people's video, while complimenting and critiquing them.

/You're welcome.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anfrind: One could pick up some very strange ideas about physics and geometry by studying self-published erotic fiction.


Somebody once told me that FARK dot com is not our personal pornography website.

I disagree.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The_Sponge: How about a history lesson?

[Fark user image 425x316]

I read that as "a history lesbian" and now I am disappointed.


Here, allow me rectify this for you:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The more you know...

Doctors tell E. D. patients  to "try" it's

Medical guys > Porn guys

Science!
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, what about the entire last year of online school?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I would never have believed that could fit in there, learned something new today.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.