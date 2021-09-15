 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for September 15 is 'tribulation' as in: "Captain Kirk suffered tremendous tribulation when the Enterprise docked at Space Station K7, after opening a cargo bay door and being showered with small furry animals"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I Knew You Were Tribbles (When You Dropped In)
Youtube DyMJAL4KPII
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And then there was no tribble t'all.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
poopyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this was wonderful!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small furry DEAD animals. That's just morbid. Imagine being buried under an avalanche of dead kittens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DS9 explained it all.  Except the Klingons.  Enterprise had to do that.  And then Discovery refarked 'em by making them whiny reptiles.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so the whole planet starved to death, because you can't eat tribbles.

If you could, Kirk would use them as toupees.

That's my famous Kirk-Tribble-Toupee joke. It always kills among Klingons, who absoluetely hate Tribbles, toupees and Kirk.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ciarraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LCD Soundsystem - Tribulations
Youtube 1e51W--w2Fk
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K7 in French is cassette. It all makes sense now.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more of a monobulationist.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: And then there was no tribble t'all.

[i.pinimg.com image 191x143]


They called the Enterprise a garbage scow!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday...All my Tribbles seemed so far away
Youtube sVWoRJBpucU
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Small furry DEAD animals. That's just morbid. Imagine being buried under an avalanche of dead kittens.


Go on...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Enterprise never docked at  K-7.

They orbited.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Laddie, don't you think you should... rephrase that?"
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tribulation: what all the Evangelicals think is starting any day now.

Little do the evangelicals know Tribulation already started and you were suckered by the Anti-Christ.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ex-astris-scientia.orgView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: DS9 explained it all.  Except the Klingons.  Enterprise had to do that.  And then Discovery refarked 'em by making them whiny reptiles.


TofuTheAlmighty: [Fark user image 850x357]


"Trials and Tribble-ations" was such a great episode.  Fun, funny, and an all around fantastic tribute to TOS for the 30th anniversary.

"That's nice, get to Dax!"
If you insist:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Beat me to it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Paging Sinn Sage to the thread.  Please straighten these fools out.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Required viewing:
TRIBULATION 99
Youtube Ixwo6pclFs0
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There may be trials and tribulations, yeah.
Such is life.
Such is Life
Such is life.
Such Is Life - Lord Creator
Youtube fDy8kzq54lM
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
universetoday.comView Full Size


That's my PornHub avatar.

/the tribbles are metaphors
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: And then there was no tribble t'all.

[i.pinimg.com image 191x143]


The whole episode was written for that one damn pun.

And it was worth it.
 
