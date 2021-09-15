 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1940, the tide turned in the Battle of Britain, leading to good cheer as the German gains were reversed under the arm and hammer of the RAF   (history.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dicky Birded? Feathered back on his Sammy?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The RAF was nearly kaput, but Hitler was goaded into bombing London instead.  Because Hitler was easy to goad.  He was a lot like Donald Trump.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That is one of the battles that the Allies needed to win the war.  Without a place on the other side of the pond to launch an attack from, the logistics of pushing back against Hitler would have been impossible.

/That and Stalingrad
//And the success of D-day
///And Bastogne...
 
goatharper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Today was the turning point of the war in Europe much as 4 June 1942 was the turning point in the war in the Pacific.
 
propinquity
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
don't forget the czechs and polish

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLUyE​X​O-jI0
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Len Deighton's Fighter

I'm sure there are more detailed accounts, but it's a very enjoyable introduction to the finer points of the story.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Nazis: Overconfidence fueled by cocaine and Vitamultin.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In an alternate history, about a third of the RAF pilots refused to take to the air, explaining that the aircraft they'd been given to fly were "not fully tested", that fighting the Germans was "potentially dangerous", and they considered such a requirement  "an infringement on their freedoms."
 
whitroth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My late mother-in-law had a small pension from the UK (war bride). Back in 1940... she was literally Rosie the Riveter, riveting wings on Spitfires on the assembly line.
 
zbtop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Germans thought they'd inflicted a lot heavier losses than they had and were sending in flights with little recon or intel, the Brits had a lot more planes than the Germans thought, the Germans had a lot fewer planes than the Brits thought, the Germans couldn't operate as far as they wanted, and strategic bombing was nowhere near as effective in demoralizing populations as everyone thought. It was never going to work as intended by the Germans, it's just that nobody realized it at the outset until the forces clashed in the air and the above lessons were learned. It's really a whole lot less glamorous and nail biting than its made out to be in hindsight, despite at the time being seen as a desperate life or death critical moment.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Came her to correct subby and point out it was September 15 when the battle turned.

Glad I checked the calendar first, might've looked stupid ...
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I Believe Today I Will Try... Bold (The Simpsons)
Youtube GX0LRdWnGOc
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also on this day, Ms Mortensen suffered a breezy incursion...
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So many detergent puns.  Magnificent, subby.  A spotless white t-shirt to you!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zbtop: The Germans thought they'd inflicted a lot heavier losses than they had and were sending in flights with little recon or intel, the Brits had a lot more planes than the Germans thought, the Germans had a lot fewer planes than the Brits thought, the Germans couldn't operate as far as they wanted, and strategic bombing was nowhere near as effective in demoralizing populations as everyone thought. It was never going to work as intended by the Germans, it's just that nobody realized it at the outset until the forces clashed in the air and the above lessons were learned. It's really a whole lot less glamorous and nail biting than its made out to be in hindsight, despite at the time being seen as a desperate life or death critical moment.


and RADAR was a WAY bigger deal than the Germans though it was. If allowed the Brits to direct their limited numbers of planes right to the best targets.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well don't forget the resources Germans wasted bombing Pearl Harbor that they could have used on England.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
von Moltke: "Who needs Paris?"
Hitler: "Who needs Britain?"

Brilliant.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: zbtop: The Germans thought they'd inflicted a lot heavier losses than they had and were sending in flights with little recon or intel, the Brits had a lot more planes than the Germans thought, the Germans had a lot fewer planes than the Brits thought, the Germans couldn't operate as far as they wanted, and strategic bombing was nowhere near as effective in demoralizing populations as everyone thought. It was never going to work as intended by the Germans, it's just that nobody realized it at the outset until the forces clashed in the air and the above lessons were learned. It's really a whole lot less glamorous and nail biting than its made out to be in hindsight, despite at the time being seen as a desperate life or death critical moment.

and RADAR was a WAY bigger deal than the Germans though it was. If allowed the Brits to direct their limited numbers of planes right to the best targets.


The western Allies also had a much better handle on fatigue and the psychological toll continual combat operations took on pilots.  The British were smart about rotating pilots out of 10 Group (SE England) and into units further north.  Same for the Americans - after X number of missions veteran pilots were sent home to train new recruits.
 
