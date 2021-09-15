 Skip to content
 
(KMOV St. Louis)   "Sir, you can't ride a horse bare-chested in our parking lot. You must wear a shirt"   (kmov.com) divider line
30
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A cursory check shows that St. Louis, and Missouri allow the open carrying of firearms. Also the reporter said you can ride a horse on a sidewalk.

While the cop may have been concerned about a man with a gun, I don't see any need for him to draw his gun, but I wasn't there.

Seems like an overreaction to me. Let the guy ride his horse, it is clear he is doing that safely as they're no trampled pedestrians.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait... what is Vladimir Putin doing in St. Louis?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
McCloud approves of his antics.

"McCloud" TV Intro
Youtube Kc2wjvoOmVM
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trigger happy pigs
Is my police uniformed cover band
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Curious how the horse got in the city,"

Took a cab.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had a big iron on his hip
theironingroom.comView Full Size

Can't be too careful with a guy like that...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Trigger happy pigs
Is my police uniformed cover band


Is everything your band does is magic?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Was it [Fark user image 425x637]


Came for Putin on horseback, leaving satisfied ... and a little creepy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should have eliminated the Sir in the headline, it would be funnier that way.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Curious how the horse got in the city,"

Took a cab.


Naw, he took a Lyft for the frequent flyer miles.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOTR The Two Towers - "Where is the Horse and the Rider?"
Youtube xVEYcTyj1Do
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Was it [Fark user image image 425x637]


Maybe it's the lighting, but it looked more like

i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NO SHIRT, NO (HORSE)SHOES, NO SERVICE"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: jaivirtualcard: Was it [Fark user image 425x637]

Came for Putin on horseback, leaving satisfied ... and a little creepy.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Was it [Fark user image 425x637]


Came for this...well not came for this....well, not yet...give me a minute and some water.

//I'm not from Havana, baby.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: jaivirtualcard: Was it [Fark user image image 425x637]

Maybe it's the lighting, but it looked more like

[i1.kym-cdn.com image 631x355]


I can think of one reason St. Louis area police might not like that particular bare chested rider.
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The man who was riding bare-chested but not barebacked.

Thanks for clarifying that.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

beezeltown: He had a big iron on his hip
[theironingroom.com image 850x654]
Can't be too careful with a guy like that...


That's the perfect solution to a Fallout-based Halloween costume.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"How the horse got into my shirt, I don't know."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Oneiros: jaivirtualcard: Was it [Fark user image image 425x637]

Maybe it's the lighting, but it looked more like

[i1.kym-cdn.com image 631x355]

I can think of one reason St. Louis area police might not like that particular bare chested rider.


I debated saying 'they pulled a gun on him, he probably looked more like...', but he really did look like he was either dark or well tanned in the picture

I'm not sure if that's white underwear showing in the picture, or if this guy spends enough time without a shirt that we're just seeing his tan lines
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pointing a gun at someone for riding a horse.

Other countries have got to wonder WTF when they look at the USA. 

I know I do.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hammettman: The man who was riding bare-chested but not barebacked.

Thanks for clarifying that.


I'm going to assume this is a distinction so that the off-duty cop has a reason to say he was concerned enough to pull out his gun.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do they make shirts big enough for horses?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: You should have eliminated the Sir in the headline, it would be funnier that way.


Or add to the front: "So this veteran comes up to me with tears in his yes and says..."
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: A cursory check shows that St. Louis, and Missouri allow the open carrying of firearms. Also the reporter said you can ride a horse on a sidewalk.

While the cop may have been concerned about a man with a gun, I don't see any need for him to draw his gun, but I wasn't there.

Seems like an overreaction to me. Let the guy ride his horse, it is clear he is doing that safely as they're no trampled pedestrians.


In other words, no crime had occurred yet the cop drew his firearm and threatened the man's life.
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Police didn't say whether they eventually corralled the suspect

HEYYYY-O!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Do they make shirts big enough for horses?

The Shirt Horses, Don't They?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: feckingmorons: A cursory check shows that St. Louis, and Missouri allow the open carrying of firearms. Also the reporter said you can ride a horse on a sidewalk.

While the cop may have been concerned about a man with a gun, I don't see any need for him to draw his gun, but I wasn't there.

Seems like an overreaction to me. Let the guy ride his horse, it is clear he is doing that safely as they're no trampled pedestrians.

In other words, no crime had occurred yet the cop drew his firearm and threatened the man's life.


He also risked spooking a horse in the middle of a crowd.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: A cursory check shows that St. Louis, and Missouri allow the open carrying of firearms. Also the reporter said you can ride a horse on a sidewalk.

While the cop may have been concerned about a man with a gun, I don't see any need for him to draw his gun, but I wasn't there.

Seems like an overreaction to me. Let the guy ride his horse, it is clear he is doing that safely as they're no trampled pedestrians.


St. Louis is not Missouri. Please don't confuse the two.
 
