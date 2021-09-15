 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   1 dead, 1 injured after shooting, stabbing in Upper Peninsula. I'm not sure what body part that is, but it must be important   (mlive.com) divider line
18
    More: Misc, Marquette, Michigan, Marquette County, Michigan, Sheriff, Michigan, Wound, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 37-year-old man, MARQUETTE COUNTY  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 5:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The description is a misnomer, the upper peninsula is located adjacent to the duodenum
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Could be worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw man, right in the keweenaw.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably tried taking the last Old Style.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oldie but goodie:

Attorney: "Ma'am, according to your testimony you were stabbed in the fracas."
Witness: "No sir, I was stabbed between the belly button and the fracas."
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The yoop sure is important, y'betcha
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
say ow to da UP eh?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoopers a/k/a Swamp Canadians
 
raulzero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Upper Peninsula is adjacent to the Islets of Langerhans.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Minnesota Nice.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Its near the cockles, somewhere in the sub-cockle area
 
linker3000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just below the woonsocket
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a pretty smug and conceited area.  It's sistered with the infamous OBX on the east coast.
 
buster_v
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Karl Bohnak got fired today for refusing the vaccine.  That's all yoopers will be talking about now for weeks.  This story is buried
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dat'll teach 'im to touch anudder man's pasties in deer camp, yah?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

buster_v: Karl Bohnak got fired today for refusing the vaccine.  That's all yoopers will be talking about now for weeks.  This story is buried


The guy's been at it for 30 years. They were looking for an excuse to ditch the fossil and upgrade to a younger model anyway. He just made it easy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Could be worse.
[Fark user image image 440x330]


I was gonna post that. Well done.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.