(Click On Detroit)   Unexplained underground explosion in Detroit area, near cemetery, destroys marijuana dispensary. Are the dead rising for weed?   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
    Weird, Great Lakes, City of Detroit, Detroit Department of Public Works, strong odor, Michigan, Olfaction, Chicago, southwest Detroit  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The living are probably dying for shatter.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many dollars of improvements did it do?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, don't get sentimental. Things explode every day.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would, too.

I just arose to get some.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CONTACT HIGH!!!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Nobody knows whats causing the explosions but theyre scaring all the buffalo!"
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Something caused the ground to swell and the gas line to break, but it wasn't an explosion.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/loca​l​/michigan/detroit/2021/09/13/detroit-d​te-officials-still-without-answers-roa​d-buckling/8320334002/
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Business is booming, They said :/ 
It'll be a blast, They said...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone running an illicit grow op using natural gas as a C02 source? Those go kaboom almost as often as the butane hash oil extraction amateurs. Let the licensed folks deal with that shiat already.
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know it is funny to blame the pot dispensary, but the other close neighbor is a scrap yard. And of course we all know that scrap yards "never" pour anything illegal down the drain...
 
tuxq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someone running an illicit grow op using natural gas as a C02 source? Those go kaboom almost as often as the butane hash oil extraction amateurs. Let the licensed folks deal with that shiat already.


Seconded. Dry ice extraction is so much better.
 
rfenster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who you gonna call?

Loren
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rtshrubber: I know it is funny to blame the pot dispensary, but the other close neighbor is a scrap yard. And of course we all know that scrap yards "never" pour anything illegal down the drain...


Yeah, since they said it wasn't natural gas I'm thinking a sewer line explosion in some form.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe it will reveal the Chinese TBM that's been making that odd humming noise near the Detroit River that nobody can pinpoint, but seems to emanate from a fortified private island on the Canadian side.

/Just sayin'
 
