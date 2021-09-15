 Skip to content
(WRAL)   In a span of 4 years, a North Carolina man has won three major prizes from scratch-off tickets he bought from the same convenience store. How convenient   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Cool, North Carolina, convenience store, Terry Splawn of Concord, news release, federal taxes, UNC-Chapel Hill statistics professor, N.C. Education Lottery, North Carolina man  
hugram
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4.2 chicks at the same time.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The top repeat winners in Massachusetts are mostly beneficiaries of money laundering and tax evasion.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people would just be grateful to be white.

This guy needs gravy.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Novelty sunglasses: Check
Six-pack of coke: Check
Lifetime annuity?: By Check
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scratchers would be hard to rig. The system has safeguards built in to keep a convenience store owner from staying up late with a roll of 1000 and a nickel.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I see that I think store employee ripping off customers who didnt know what they won.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a span of 4 years, a North Carolina man has won three major prizes from scratch-off tickets he bought from the same convenience store. How convenient
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could it be...
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like How Bizarre.


OMC - How Bizzare
Youtube oGUMsxVt4YU


You're welcome for the earworm....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they have an issue with serialization that this guy has figured out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the worst...you're late for work, you stop at the local convivence/gas station store and the guy or gal in front of you is telling the clerk...


"I need 4 scratch offs, the $5 dollar ones....no, you gave me 3 of the $1 ones...ok, now I need 2 Instant winners, $10 tickets. No not those, I want these...Ok, and I'll need mega millions, power ball, wait, I don't want the power ball, just give me 10 of those tickets here...no, not them...those...yeah, 10 of them..."

Meanwhile I'm late for work.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: More like How Bizarre.


[YouTube video: OMC - How Bizzare]

You're welcome for the earworm....


Fark user imageView Full Size

His dad was good in Scarface.
/not his real dad
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Most people would just be grateful to be white.



What does being white have to do with this? JFC when do you people sleep?
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh... customer at a local convenience store comes on, buys scratch offs, does that, and always has at least one winner..  I bought 5 megas yesterday.. not one matching number on the ticket... some has it, most don't.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: dothemath: Most people would just be grateful to be white.


What does being white have to do with this? JFC when do you people sleep?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Major prize, you say?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sometimes gambling all your disposable income works in your favor.

Most of the time it does not.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: It's the worst...you're late for work, you stop at the local convivence/gas station store and the guy or gal in front of you is telling the clerk...


"I need 4 scratch offs, the $5 dollar ones....no, you gave me 3 of the $1 ones...ok, now I need 2 Instant winners, $10 tickets. No not those, I want these...Ok, and I'll need mega millions, power ball, wait, I don't want the power ball, just give me 10 of those tickets here...no, not them...those...yeah, 10 of them..."

Meanwhile I'm late for work.


Are you saying, you HATE THE LOTTERY?!?!?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DerAppie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: It's the worst...you're late for work, you stop at the local convivence/gas station store and the guy or gal in front of you is telling the clerk...


"I need 4 scratch offs, the $5 dollar ones....no, you gave me 3 of the $1 ones...ok, now I need 2 Instant winners, $10 tickets. No not those, I want these...Ok, and I'll need mega millions, power ball, wait, I don't want the power ball, just give me 10 of those tickets here...no, not them...those...yeah, 10 of them..."

Meanwhile I'm late for work.


Sounds like a bad clerk, not knowing how to give a customer what he wants more than an annoying customer.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: It's the worst...you're late for work, you stop at the local convivence/gas station store and the guy or gal in front of you is telling the clerk...


"I need 4 scratch offs, the $5 dollar ones....no, you gave me 3 of the $1 ones...ok, now I need 2 Instant winners, $10 tickets. No not those, I want these...Ok, and I'll need mega millions, power ball, wait, I don't want the power ball, just give me 10 of those tickets here...no, not them...those...yeah, 10 of them..."

Meanwhile I'm late for work.


And the then they run the stack of lottery tickets in the validating machine.
If there are a couple of small winners in there (2$ 5$ 10$) then comes the allocation of the winnings. A couple of bucks on the scratchers, may a couple more lottos, do you want the exta on that? Pack of smokes. Then more fuc*ing around putting everything back in the vinyl ticket organiser, count the change.
Exhausting. Im not too fond of gamblers
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: steklo: It's the worst...you're late for work, you stop at the local convivence/gas station store and the guy or gal in front of you is telling the clerk...


"I need 4 scratch offs, the $5 dollar ones....no, you gave me 3 of the $1 ones...ok, now I need 2 Instant winners, $10 tickets. No not those, I want these...Ok, and I'll need mega millions, power ball, wait, I don't want the power ball, just give me 10 of those tickets here...no, not them...those...yeah, 10 of them..."

Meanwhile I'm late for work.

Are you saying, you HATE THE LOTTERY?!?!?!
[Fark user image image 220x153]


People who buy smokes/chew and people who buy lottery tickets are the reason why a "quick trip to the gas station" is an oxymoron...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

guestguy: People who buy smokes/chew and people who buy lottery tickets are the reason why a "quick trip to the gas station" is an oxymoron...


Are you saying you HATE THE GAS STATION?!?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Easier to do the validation, hand the winners to the clerk, take your money and go.   shopping and lottery are separate.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wife has an uncle from Maine and he wins all the time. I think his highest was 50,000. A few 20,000. He must spend 200 a week on scratch offs.

If you have a good retirement plan and only play from the luck of your winnings then have at it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've always wondered if you could build a scanner that would somehow detect the text under the scratchoff goo without damaging it, allowing some nefarious convenience store worker to cherry pick winning tickets while letting the general public buy up the rest. Time to convert a wifi access point into a backscatter imaging device? Probably not.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"...$20 ticket produced a $100,000 win. After state and federal taxes, Splawn took home close to $71,000..."

What a ripoff, man!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Three major prizes!?!
Fark user imageFark user imageFark user image
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The top repeat winners in Massachusetts are mostly beneficiaries of money laundering and tax evasion.


Dumbasses got caught because they turned in tickets from all ends of the state, maybe even some sold at roughly the same time. Probably would have been ok if they split the state and only worked small areas.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: It's the worst...you're late for work, you stop at the local convivence/gas station store and the guy or gal in front of you is telling the clerk...


"I need 4 scratch offs, the $5 dollar ones....no, you gave me 3 of the $1 ones...ok, now I need 2 Instant winners, $10 tickets. No not those, I want these...Ok, and I'll need mega millions, power ball, wait, I don't want the power ball, just give me 10 of those tickets here...no, not them...those...yeah, 10 of them..."

Meanwhile I'm late for work.


Have you considered not being late for work? That might help with being late for work.
 
