 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   The Massachusetts National Guard probably would probably rather be deployed to Kabul instead of this   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Massachusetts, School bus, United States, School, Bus driver, Bus, Federal government of the United States, Massachusetts National Guard  
•       •       •

1403 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 1:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder what the Rules of Engagement are.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I wonder what the Rules of Engagement are.


You can usually tell by the loadout.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Biden meet the caskets of the fallen at Joint Base Andrews?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
America: The Greatest Country On Earth!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I wonder what the Rules of Engagement are.


No weapons.
No juices or snacks.
Recruit anyone over the age of 17 and get a $500 referral bonus.
 
firefly212
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's not a bus driver shortage, there's a pay shortage because nobody wants to be in a tight conflined space with dozens of unvaccinated kids for 15 bucks an hour. Pay hazard pay commensurate with the actual risk, and you'll have more drivers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I gotta tell ya, kids.  This is really giving me flashbacks.  That one time, I was drivin' a busload of soldiers up to helmund and one of the grunts just wouldn't stop talking, ya know?  And I said, sssshhhh...   the Taliban might hear us but he kept yacking, ya know?  And suddenly, someone yelled RPG!  Next thing I new, I was covered in grunt blood and everything still alive was screaming!  Screaming!  (blood curdling scream)

So, if you wanna get to school alive, sit down and shut up, roger, dodger?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I gotta tell ya, kids.  This is really giving me flashbacks.  That one time, I was drivin' a busload of soldiers up to helmund and one of the grunts just wouldn't stop talking, ya know?  And I said, sssshhhh...   the Taliban might hear us but he kept yacking, ya know?  And suddenly, someone yelled RPG!  Next thing I new, I was covered in grunt blood and everything still alive was screaming!  Screaming!  (blood curdling scream)

So, if you wanna get to school alive, sit down and shut up, roger, dodger?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Choo-chooo
 
inner ted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Probably say who now
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mandatory vaccines? Nah we're just gonna use soldiers to get your unvaxxed kids to school, that makes much more sense!

MURIIIIIIIIIIICAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
 
HoodRich White Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

firefly212: There's not a bus driver shortage, there's a pay shortage because nobody wants to be in a tight conflined space with dozens of unvaccinated kids for 15 bucks an hour. Pay hazard pay commensurate with the actual risk, and you'll have more drivers.


Yeah, I was going to say something similar. Especially in rural, or smaller pocket, communities a lot of the "regular" bus drivers (older people, sometimes stay at home moms who would bring their babies / up to three year olds along) flat out said no to this year.

Good luck hiring a regular twenty / thirty / forty something for the pittance they normally pay.

Incidentally, that has meant another round of rural conservatives begging for money because they can't afford busing... yes, again. F**k you guys. You already "stole my tax money" (that's the parlance you use if it isn't you getting money) the last time you couldn't afford to bus kids to school, after act 10. That's turned into a a recurring "theft" because you refuse to raise taxes on yourselves. F**k you very much.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This country

inglixthemad: firefly212: There's not a bus driver shortage, there's a pay shortage because nobody wants to be in a tight conflined space with dozens of unvaccinated kids for 15 bucks an hour. Pay hazard pay commensurate with the actual risk, and you'll have more drivers.

Yeah, I was going to say something similar. Especially in rural, or smaller pocket, communities a lot of the "regular" bus drivers (older people, sometimes stay at home moms who would bring their babies / up to three year olds along) flat out said no to this year.

Good luck hiring a regular twenty / thirty / forty something for the pittance they normally pay.

Incidentally, that has meant another round of rural conservatives begging for money because they can't afford busing... yes, again. F**k you guys. You already "stole my tax money" (that's the parlance you use if it isn't you getting money) the last time you couldn't afford to bus kids to school, after act 10. That's turned into a a recurring "theft" because you refuse to raise taxes on yourselves. F**k you very much.


The Treasury just announced that it brought in record revenue and my purple state is so flush with tax money it doesn't know what to do with it. This country doesn't have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem - like the greatest president in my lifetime said.

Also, I doubt Taxachusetts is full of rural conservatives.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I SAID! YOU WILL SIT DOWN! AND YOU WILL BE QUIET!  FOR THE DURATION OF THIS BUS TRIP! I DID NOT! SURVIVE! THREE TOURS! IN AFGHANISTAN! TO BE INTIMIDATED! BY YOU LITTLE WHITE SNOT-NOSED PUNKS! OR YOUR PARENTS! THEY AIN'T HERE NOW! BUT I AM! NOW TAKE YOUR SEATS! ARE WE CLEAR?!
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

firefly212: There's not a bus driver shortage, there's a pay shortage because nobody wants to be in a tight conflined space with dozens of unvaccinated kids for 15 bucks an hour. Pay hazard pay commensurate with the actual risk, and you'll have more drivers.


Probably not.  How many people are willing to put their life and health on the line for part time work at even five times the current pay?  School bus drivers are often stay at home parents who end up bringing their kids to work with them (their kids sitting in the front seat) so they're also risking their own children's lives.

And like restaurant workers, the majority of school bus drivers were unceremoniously fired last year and have since either moved on to some other job, retired or otherwise left the workforce altogether.  Even if they wanted to, they're just one COVID outbreak from being canned again if the school system is forced to go into a remote learning mode yet again.  Who would want the job under these conditions?
 
groppet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

firefly212: There's not a bus driver shortage, there's a pay shortage because nobody wants to be in a tight conflined space with dozens of unvaccinated kids for 15 bucks an hour. Pay hazard pay commensurate with the actual risk, and you'll have more drivers.


Around me that seems to be the case, lots of drivers took off for private companies with better pay and benefits and now a lot of schools are having parents pick up their kids so they are lining up at the schools in their cars causing traffic jams. It has made a big mess around here.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

firefly212: There's not a bus driver shortage, there's a pay shortage because nobody wants to be in a tight conflined space with dozens of unvaccinated kids for 15 bucks an hour. Pay hazard pay commensurate with the actual risk, and you'll have more drivers.


There are few places in Eastern MA where 15 bucks an hour makes any dent in the cost of living
 
groppet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So what will be the uniform? Dress? Fatigues? Civvies?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I SAID! YOU WILL SIT DOWN! AND YOU WILL BE QUIET!  FOR THE DURATION OF THIS BUS TRIP! I DID NOT! SURVIVE! THREE TOURS! IN AFGHANISTAN! TO BE INTIMIDATED! BY YOU LITTLE WHITE SNOT-NOSED PUNKS! OR YOUR PARENTS! THEY AIN'T HERE NOW! BUT I AM! NOW TAKE YOUR SEATS! ARE WE CLEAR?!


Let's be honest. These Guardsmen never stood a chance.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

groppet: So what will be the uniform? Dress? Fatigues? Civvies?


fatigues and full battle rattle if they're smart. possibly even MOPP. 

i chaperoned first graders to the main city library. never. again.

never forget.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

firefly212: There's not a bus driver shortage, there's a pay shortage because nobody wants to be in a tight conflined space with dozens of unvaccinated kids for 15 bucks an hour. Pay hazard pay commensurate with the actual risk, and you'll have more drivers.


Fark user imageView Full Size

So they're showing up dressed to the fours?

Mopp-4s
 
johndalek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I applaud the men and women who put their life on the line for us.  The sacrifices they make for us to do a job that takes so much out of you for such little reward.  And to do it over and over again   Usually without complaint.  You are the best all of you school bus drivers.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thehobbes: groppet: So what will be the uniform? Dress? Fatigues? Civvies?

fatigues and full battle rattle if they're smart. possibly even MOPP. 

i chaperoned first graders to the main city library. never. again.

never forget.


The only way I'd drive a school bus would be remotely.

Seriously, the Reaper drone can orbit for three days before carrying out a precision strike on a predetermined target; but we don't have automatic school buses for those horrible creatures?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.