kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So is Blue Meanie, Brown Bear, Black Bear, Purple Moose, etc....
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm, that is what I call my farts after eating beets.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to drink this when visiting my grandparents in the 70s, so I'm getting a kick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: I used to drink this when visiting my grandparents in the 70s, so I'm getting a kick.
[Fark user image 340x607]


That was great stuff.  You could really taste the Benzoate of Soda.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Red Lightning" is what I call the stuff that comes out of my butt after eating at Chipotle.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He can leap over at least 9 double-wides in a single bound!
 
invictus2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pffft, I prefer......

george jones white lightning
Youtube 8E5WWX_40gs
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Knew a dude in high school who ate about a half sheet of that one day. Didn't see him around much after that.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had no idea that red lightning exists, but then it struck me.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"...a unique weather event that creates red lightning bolts 50 kilometres above a storm, the same height as more than 13 Aoraki/Mt Cooks stacked up on one another."

Or 23,160 Shaquille O'neals.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had the guy who named the phenomena sprites) on my PhD committee. I also have a friend in Brazil who is one of the leading scientists in the field. She's looking for a job in the US so she can get out of Brazil. Message me if you know of any US jobs in atmospheric electricity that a foreigner can apply for.
 
