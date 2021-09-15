 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   In perhaps the best data available, Massachusetts reports vaccine reduces breakthrough hospitalization rate down to ~2%. Which is basically the mortality rate without a vaccine   (wcvb.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Watching the Massachusetts numbers actually tempts you to experience a bit of hope: In the eastern parts of the state, where the vaccination rate is higher, there has been a recent surge in the case rate over the last two months, but only a barely-detectable rise in the death rate so far, (in contrast to the previous two waves.)

All of this does kind of does make me believe that once kids are able to get vaccinated, "normal" becomes possible again if [almost] everyone gets vaccinated, cheap tests are available for both diagnosis and screening, and sensible public health interventions happen if there's a flare-up.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So for people who get breakthrough, they have the same death rate as the antivaxxers?  But vaccine reduces the rate of getting symptoms, still, right?  So a vaccinated person is still objectively better than an antivaxxer?

How long until the antivaxxers mutate a strain that evades the vaccines?
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "normal" becomes possible again if [almost] everyone gets vaccinated, cheap tests are available for both diagnosis and screening, and sensible public health interventions happen if there's a flare-up.


While we're making wishes, I want a pony
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
2% sounds about right -- for adults.

I think the annual mortality for my age group is about 6.5, but still, that's all causes, both sexes, and includes all the pre-existing conditions and complicating factors like gross obesity, smoking, being Republican angry white men, etc.

I am not sure whether to include 30- and 40-somethings among the adults, though.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "normal" becomes possible again if [almost] everyone gets vaccinated, cheap tests are available for both diagnosis and screening, and sensible public health interventions happen if there's a flare-up.

While we're making wishes, I want a pony

While we're making wishes, I want a pony


brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So for people who get breakthrough, they have the same death rate as the antivaxxers?  But vaccine reduces the rate of getting symptoms, still, right?  So a vaccinated person is still objectively better than an antivaxxer?

How long until the antivaxxers mutate a strain that evades the vaccines?

How long until the antivaxxers mutate a strain that evades the vaccines?


You haven't heard the news yet?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Which is basically the mortality rate without a vaccine

I think you're forgetting we have variants, antivaxmitter.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

While we're making wishes, I want a pony

While we're making wishes, I want a pony

... this dude farks.

/cheers
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ponys are nice.  But mini donkeys are where it is at.  First off, they have sass.  Second, they are super cute and want butt scratches.  You get yourself a good protective large dog and a mini donk, get them to be best friends.  Then you don't have to worry about any intruder.

While we're making wishes, I want a pony


Ponys are nice.  But mini donkeys are where it is at.  First off, they have sass.  Second, they are super cute and want butt scratches.  You get yourself a good protective large dog and a mini donk, get them to be best friends.  Then you don't have to worry about any intruder.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

You haven't heard the news yet?

How long until the antivaxxers mutate a strain that evades the vaccines?

You haven't heard the news yet?


No.  Maybe?  I only read fark.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ponys are nice.  But mini donkeys are where it is at.  First off, they have sass.  Second, they are super cute and want butt scratches.  You get yourself a good protective large dog and a mini donk, get them to be best friends.  Then you don't have to worry about any intruder.

While we're making wishes, I want a pony

Ponys are nice.  But mini donkeys are where it is at.  First off, they have sass.  Second, they are super cute and want butt scratches.  You get yourself a good protective large dog and a mini donk, get them to be best friends.  Then you don't have to worry about any intruder.


Eh. you can fark'em both.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eh. you can fark'em both.

While we're making wishes, I want a pony

Ponys are nice.  But mini donkeys are where it is at.  First off, they have sass.  Second, they are super cute and want butt scratches.  You get yourself a good protective large dog and a mini donk, get them to be best friends.  Then you don't have to worry about any intruder.

Eh. you can fark'em both.


Well not at the same time.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whidbey: Which is basically the mortality rate without a vaccine

I think you're forgetting we have variants, antivaxmitter.


Not subby but did you just confuse hospitalization rate with mortality rate? Presumably the mortality rate for vaxxed is much lower than 2% if that's the hospitalization rate.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ponys are nice.  But mini donkeys are where it is at.  First off, they have sass.  Second, they are super cute and want butt scratches.  You get yourself a good protective large dog and a mini donk, get them to be best friends.  Then you don't have to worry about any intruder.

While we're making wishes, I want a pony

Ponys are nice.  But mini donkeys are where it is at.  First off, they have sass.  Second, they are super cute and want butt scratches.  You get yourself a good protective large dog and a mini donk, get them to be best friends.  Then you don't have to worry about any intruder.


What a mini dink might look like:
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Eh. you can fark'em both.

Well not at the same time.

While we're making wishes, I want a pony

Ponys are nice.  But mini donkeys are where it is at.  First off, they have sass.  Second, they are super cute and want butt scratches.  You get yourself a good protective large dog and a mini donk, get them to be best friends.  Then you don't have to worry about any intruder.

Eh. you can fark'em both.

Well not at the same time.


Unless you're Catherine the Great
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: whidbey: Which is basically the mortality rate without a vaccine

I think you're forgetting we have variants, antivaxmitter.

Not subby but did you just confuse hospitalization rate with mortality rate? Presumably the mortality rate for vaxxed is much lower than 2% if that's the hospitalization rate.


I dunno it sounded like someone was trying to downplay things.  Hence my reaction.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

... this dude farks.

/cheers

While we're making wishes, I want a pony

... this dude farks.

/cheers



My fark account is old enough to consent.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't you confuse me with numbers, I'm doing my own vaccine research.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whidbey: Which is basically the mortality rate without a vaccine

I think you're forgetting we have variants, antivaxmitter.


Are you saying the variants have a higher mortality rate than 2%? (Across the general unvaccinated population, presumably.)

Anyway, your last remark seems bizarre to me, because I read the headline as pro-vax.
 
hangloose
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

... this dude farks.

/cheers

Okay there Russ Hanneman

While we're making wishes, I want a pony

... this dude farks.

/cheers


Okay there Russ Hanneman
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Careful, subby; even intimating that the vaccine isn't the be-all end-all mana of the gods, or that COVID isn't 100% instantly lethal to everyone in a 20ft radius of the infected is grounds for censorship around here... Numbers and data be damned; there's feelings to consider!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Don't you confuse me with numbers, I'm doing my own vaccine research.



So that's why there was toilet paper shortage early on during the pandemic!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Careful, subby; even intimating that the vaccine isn't the be-all end-all mana of the gods, or that COVID isn't 100% instantly lethal to everyone in a 20ft radius of the infected is grounds for censorship around here... Numbers and data be damned; there's feelings to consider!

Methinks you need to reread the numbers.

Jesus f*ck you guys I'm not even subby and I'm angry by proxy


Methinks you need to reread the numbers.

Jesus f*ck you guys I'm not even subby and I'm angry by proxy
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hangloose: Okay there Russ Hanneman


I mean, yeah, Linkin Park does get a bad rap.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Watching the Massachusetts numbers actually tempts you to experience a bit of hope: In the eastern parts of the state, where the vaccination rate is higher, there has been a recent surge in the case rate over the last two months, but only a barely-detectable rise in the death rate so far, (in contrast to the previous two waves.)

All of this does kind of does make me believe that once kids are able to get vaccinated, "normal" becomes possible again if [almost] everyone gets vaccinated, cheap tests are available for both diagnosis and screening, and sensible public health interventions happen if there's a flare-up.


All I know is that my sister's pet turtle cousin in Atlantis got big earlobes after getting the COVID vaccine, so I need to do some more research on Zombo.com before I decide to get the vaccine.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So for people who get breakthrough, they have the same death rate as the antivaxxers?


It's not possible to tell at present from the data we have. CDC is currently only tracking breakthrough cases that result in hospitalization or death.

The data we do have, January-April 2021, 10,262 breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals, 995 (10%) patients were known to be hospitalized, and 160 (2%) patients died. Among the 995 hospitalized patients, 289 (29%) were asymptomatic or hospitalized for a reason unrelated to COVID-19. The median age of patients who died was 82 years (interquartile range = 71-89 years); 28 (18%) decedents were asymptomatic or died from a cause unrelated to COVID-19.

So if you really want to do the math, (160 deaths - 28 [asymptomatic or other cause of death]) / 10262 breakthrough cases roughly 1.3% fatal for breakthrough cases.

When we ended April 2021, there were ~101 million fully vaccinated people in the US, so 10,262 cases represent 0.000101% of the vaccinated population.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

You haven't heard the news yet?

No.  Maybe?  I only read fark.

This country's got anti-vaxxers that put the "mu" in mutate.

How long until the antivaxxers mutate a strain that evades the vaccines?

You haven't heard the news yet?

No.  Maybe?  I only read fark.


This country's got anti-vaxxers that put the "mu" in mutate.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Excelsior: My fark account is old enough to consent.


hey - mine is too.

/well at least south of the mason/dixon line...
 
thornhill
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well that's not what my research shows.

Enjoy your microchips.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: hangloose: Okay there Russ Hanneman

I mean, yeah, Linkin Park does get a bad rap.


True.

But in the end it doesn't even matter.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sooo many numbers. Just tell - should I keep hating anti-vaxers and Trump followers?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: whidbey: Which is basically the mortality rate without a vaccine

I think you're forgetting we have variants, antivaxmitter.

Not subby but did you just confuse hospitalization rate with mortality rate? Presumably the mortality rate for vaxxed is much lower than 2% if that's the hospitalization rate.


Hospitalization rate for vaxxed may be overstated.  Say you are vaxxed and are in the hospital because you had a stroke.  They automatically test you and you may test positive, but you are in there because of the stroke, not covid.

The proof for this is that more covi d patients are asymptomatic lately than in 2020. So they are in there, but for a sprained knee or swollen balls, but not for covid. But if you are positive and vaxxed, you count as hospitalized even though you aren't in harm.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Sooo many numbers. Just tell - should I keep hating anti-vaxers and Trump followers?


Someone is definitely wrong here and I need to know who to yell at.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Excelsior: What a mini dink might look like:
No, no, no. A Dink is a half size Doink thus a mini Dink is a quarter size Doink.

/just clowning around
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So for people who get breakthrough, they have the same death rate as the antivaxxers?  But vaccine reduces the rate of getting symptoms, still, right?  So a vaccinated person is still objectively better than an antivaxxer?

How long until the antivaxxers mutate a strain that evades the vaccines?


No, for the people who have breakthroughs, the HOSPITALIZATION RATE is about the same as thr DEATH RATE for anti-vaxxers. The death rate among people with breakthroughs is about a tenth of what it is for anti-vaxxers.
 
