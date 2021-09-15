 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Lightning and headphones don't mix
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Night Thunder
Youtube qmy402OHWpQ
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is trying to tell you something: You Suck.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you should use Apple products. They have a lightning connector.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lou Christie - Lightnin' Strikes
Youtube LyRqdzF8swY
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Benjamin Franklin was smart enough not to be the guy who held the wire. That was his bastard son, the future Governor (and last Royal Governor) of New Jersey.

Franklin was brilliant, but like King John, he had his little ways.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And God only knows how many bastards, many of them in France.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LyRqdzF8​swY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Every boy wants a girl. A very dubious claim. Trust me, many boys just want financial security and lots of gifts and is not fussy about whether they get them from a Sugar Daddy or a Sugar Mommy.

(Note:  I haven't got either, nor am I rich enough to aspire to be one. I'm just saying.)
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
Counterpoint
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around the bend? I thought the little church was around the corner.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PuckinWebGuy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 720x660]Counterpoint


That's why Apple went wireless. It was losing too many Fanboys to stupidity.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very rude interruption by the lightning. It really should learn how to conduct itself.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Very rude interruption by the lightning. It really should learn how to conduct itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clubs, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ratfarts
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OhmG
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shock jocks?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: That's why you should use Apple products. They have a lightning connector.


But I don't want to be connected to the lightning.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Very rude interruption by the lightning. It really should learn how to conduct itself.


Yes, it's been off the charts lately. Let's help it find some grounding.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: MythDragon: That's why you should use Apple products. They have a lightning connector.

But I don't want to be connected to the lightning.


How else you gonna Ride the Lightning?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to see Frank Zappa at Jones Beach amphitheater. It was a good show and first time I ever saw him live. It was in the mid 80's. Anyway, he's on stage and comes up to the mic...

"This next song is about God"

and he steps back and a HUGE bolt of lightning strikes the back of the stage into the bay...

Frank, then walks back up to the mic...

"I don't think we'll play that one"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens next will shock you!
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a patient who was on an old fashioned land line telephone when a lightning struck the pole outside. He was in a coma for about 3 days, and when he woke up he couldn't recognize his fiance. Big drama all around, like a soap opera. When family members finally left for the day, we asked him if he was for real or not. He told us he truly couldn't remember.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These lightning jokes are electrifying.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where any of those idiots killed. No? Oh, that's fine, that's just fine.
Not even singed a little?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I had a patient who was on an old fashioned land line telephone when a lightning struck the pole outside. He was in a coma for about 3 days, and when he woke up he couldn't recognize his fiance. Big drama all around, like a soap opera. When family members finally left for the day, we asked him if he was for real or not. He told us he truly couldn't remember.


And he stuck to his story.

Impressive.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I had a patient who was on an old fashioned land line telephone when a lightning struck the pole outside. He was in a coma for about 3 days, and when he woke up he couldn't recognize his fiance. Big drama all around, like a soap opera. When family members finally left for the day, we asked him if he was for real or not. He told us he truly couldn't remember.


How fat was the fiancée?  And how sharp were her knees?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klaus Nomi - Lightning Strikes
Youtube gma5IUNMTn0
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I had a patient who was on an old fashioned land line telephone when a lightning struck the pole outside. He was in a coma for about 3 days, and when he woke up he couldn't recognize his fiance. Big drama all around, like a soap opera. When family members finally left for the day, we asked him if he was for real or not. He told us he truly couldn't remember.


Not fast enough to outrun lightning, but maybe he dodged a bullet?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: And God only knows how many bastards, many of them in France.


Franklin preferred women of a certain age. "All cats are grey in the dark," he wrote. And of older women, "They are so grateful."
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't know who those people are but i do know i wish the lighting had hit a bit closer, and indoors.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: thedingoatemybaby: I had a patient who was on an old fashioned land line telephone when a lightning struck the pole outside. He was in a coma for about 3 days, and when he woke up he couldn't recognize his fiance. Big drama all around, like a soap opera. When family members finally left for the day, we asked him if he was for real or not. He told us he truly couldn't remember.

And he stuck to his story.

Impressive.


some guys will do anything to get out of the wedding.

\why didn't i think of that?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you should carry a Franklin Badge with you at all times.

/nothing is obscure on Fark
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image 480x265]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image image 480x265]


Supple.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whoop-dee-darn-do. I got that a lot in my last job in a control tower, although we would sometimes put frequencies on a loudspeaker, since there were not too many aircraft in a thunderstorm...usually.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Around the bend? I thought the little church was around the corner.


I thought it was in the Wild Wood
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Even Benjamin Franklin was smart enough not to be the guy who held the wire. That was his bastard son, the future Governor (and last Royal Governor) of New Jersey.

Franklin was brilliant, but like King John, he had his little ways.


Ben Franklin
Youtube nM0YdzUiAF8
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you were outside, presumably on high ground, wearing headphones with the cable dangling on the ground or near your feet (past your heart) might actually save your life.  You don't want your body acting like a resister.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Back in highschool I worked for a little community television station based out of a church. They covered local sports for the area highschools and such. All the equipment they had was mediocre at best due to their small budget. One of the things that was notoriously poor quality was the intercom system for the camera operators. The cables would get damaged over time and begin shorting or grounding out causing hums and sounds similar to what you hear in the video above.

I remember one game in particular that the intercoms were so terrible that the director had to shout the entire time to be heard over the ground hum. The buzz was so loud that my ears rang for hours afterwards. Imagine having to listen to that loud sound constantly and try to hear someone telling you what to do over it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any veteran sparkys around?

I know sometimes a customer or "someone who knows what they are doing" can aqquire breakers of a certain amperage on their service panel for a given circuit. Shouldn't a lightning strike have caused faulting, not just a power surge and "everything ok"? Unless that was just the electromagnetic field of the strike interfearing with the microphones/headphones. I still remember back in the day when you could predict a cellphone call by the sound of my PC speakers.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was hoping this was an obituary about DJ Khalad.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I Saw Lightning
Youtube C0aGsZ0AvbY
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image image 480x265]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ stoleded from saborlas
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image image 480x265]


defensemedianetwork.comView Full Size

ME.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: This is why you should carry a Franklin Badge with you at all times.

/nothing is obscure on Fark


Best. Console. Rpg. EVAR. I still dust it off for an annual replay.
 
