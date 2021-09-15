 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you've ever wondered Hispanic Heritage Month straddles two months, this is the lame reason why   (cnn.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As a Chilean, I can tell you that soon after the September 18th festivities have come and gone, the local news will report how many idiots died due to drunk driving accidents.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
H31N0US
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess Simon Bolivar is involved.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That the reason wasn't somehow tied to racism is a bit surprising to me. Good job i guess
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because it's a Libra?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because porque no los dos?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not only have I never wondered that, I did not even know such a thing existed.

And now that I do know I could not care less.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because a "month" in the Gregorian calendar is entirely arbitrary and unbound from the lunar cycles it's meant to approximate?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The article says that:

1. It was originally just a week starting on Sept 15.
2. Sept 15 was picked as the date because several Latin American countries declared independence on that date, and two more on Sept 16 and Sept 18.
3. The week was later expanded to a month.

However, the article does not explain why it was expanded to Sept 15 to Oct 15 instead of Sept 1 to Sept 30.
 
