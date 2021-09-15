 Skip to content
Sharknado is real
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sharknado still sucks.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we need a bigger boat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to dynamite some tornadoes!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real. But still fake. Neat
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's even worse when the sharks are on fire.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before people body-shame Tara Reid.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have called in someone who is handy with a chainsaw.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Quick someone feed Tara Reid to it it's the only way to stop the sharknado
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mentioned sharknados in the California recall results thread just yesterday, and now this.

It seems logical to conclude that the Weather Channel (a) follows me on Fark and (b) is flirting with me.

/strut
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boooo! Not an actual shark!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Came for Tara's oddly shaped breasts - left disappointed
 
