Study confirms effectiveness of COVID vaccines, makes you spread your hinder.....wait, that's actually "hinder spread"
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This will change zero minds. Facts and expertise mean nothing to the epic turds who are still "doing their research."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Study confirms effectiveness of COVID vaccines, makes you spread your hinder.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm convinced to spread the hinder. Even God is hinder-spreading.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a shame that a significant percentage of Americans don't give a fark if the vaccine is effective, or safe, or will end the pandemic.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

flucto: epic turds who are still "doing their research."


A percentage of them will end up "doing their own decomposition", so there's that.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What I'd really like is a study that tells us how vaccinated people are getting breakthrough cases.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In the 1980s Susanna Hoffs spread my hinder.
/ Not sure if I was doing that right, but I was young.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Have you not seen this movie?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS, WTF is it??  Day X:  The vaccines don't inhibit spread, just the impact of the virus.  Day X+1:  The vaccines inhibit spread.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Oh, FFS, WTF is it??  Day X:  The vaccines don't inhibit spread, just the impact of the virus.  Day X+1:  The vaccines inhibit spread.


Nobody ever said the vaccines didn't inhibit spread except for assholes.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For those unfamiliar with the term, 'hinder spread' is kind of like a goat. See?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Of those who were vaccinated, 53.4% of those hospitalized (whether COVID-positive or not) received Pfizer, 42.2% received Moderna, and 3.3% received Johnson & Johnson. Similar proportions were found in those who visited the ED or UCCs, with a highest difference of 1.7 percentage points.

Does that reflect the ratio of the population with each vaccine?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Does that reflect the ratio of the population with each vaccine?


Certainly the J&J number would suggest that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Word association in my brain:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Miss5280: What I'd really like is a study that tells us how vaccinated people are getting breakthrough cases.


Anecdotal, but out of 13 COVID patients admitted yesterday. 12 were unvaccinated.

The vaccinated little old lady was on nasal cannula and calmly reading a book in bed. The unvaccinated people were all struggling.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unobtanium: Does that reflect the ratio of the population with each vaccine?


Only if hospitalized people represent the population as a whole.
 
spleef420
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Miss5280: What I'd really like is a study that tells us how vaccinated people are getting breakthrough cases.


It's simple to anyone that doesn't have a degree from Facebook Upstairs Medical College.

I'll explain it...vaccines don't prevent infection, they teach your immune system how to more effectively fight the virus so you don't die.
 
