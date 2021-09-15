 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Testiclegate: The rise and fall of Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's testicles   (huffpost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's two testicles removed on her mother's side, so he's not close.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's taking a lot of heat for her cousin's friend's yam bag.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gigantic balls...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in total disbelief. If I can't trust Nicki with health advice, who can I turn to?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got the clap.  That's why his fiancee' called off the wedding.  Nicki is not as street smart as she would like you to believe.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. He got bigger balls from the Pfizer vaccine, while I sprouted a third testicle.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's probably a cream for that...
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker is the guy in HS you would purposely avoid telling about your house party but then youd be out on the deck smoking a bowl and see him in the yard trying to awkwardly insert himself into a conversation and youd just let it go to avoid the hassle but then later youd find him in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker wants to get to the bottom of this swollen testicle bruhaha.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuck should interview Nicki, the cousin's friend, AND the jilted lover - make it a Minaj-a-trois.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: He got the clap.  That's why his fiancee' called off the wedding.  Nicki is not as street smart as she would like you to believe a rock.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this has descended?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: but then later youd find him in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.


Your live in grandma's undies.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants to touch them in a loving manner.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't recognize him because he shaved

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, subject matter Tucker can wrap his intellect around.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: Tuck should interview Nicki, the cousin's friend, AND the jilted lover - make it a Minaj-a-trois.


Ooh I kinda hope that the jilted lover is Marina Sirtis' daughter.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks pretty bad...
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, I was wondering what the worlds shiattiest rapper thought about it.

We are living in dangerous times when the fu*king stupidest thing said gets as much or more attention than the smartest.
 
astonrickenbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically a study from 2011 showed that 85% of the men taking Ivermectin basically made them sterile.

"However, a recent report showed that 85% of all male patients treated in a particular centre with ivermectin in the recent past who went to the laboratory for routine tests were discovered to have developed various forms, grades and degrees of sperm dysfunctions including, low sperm counts, poor sperm morphologies (two heads, Tiny heads Double tails absence of tail's, Albino sperm calls), azoospermia and poor sperm motility [6]. Several studies done on animals also showed similar findings [7, 8]. However, study on human on the effect of ivermectin therapy on male fertility is scanty. It is therefore the aim of this study to investigate the effect of ivermectin on the sperm functions of onchocerciasis patients. "

https://www.scholarsresearchlibrary.c​o​m/articles/effects-of-ivermectin-thera​py-on-the-sperm-functions-of-nigerian-​onchocerciasis-patients.pdf
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just pathetic.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: She's taking a lot of heat for her cousin's friend's yam bag.


I mean, I wouldn't want my friend's cousin telling everyone in the world that I got the clap.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that sounds like a bacterial infection to me. Maybe it's the clap, or maybe it's from poor hygeine after sex.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/defin​e​.php?term=Penis%20Beaker
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

idgcdn.com.auView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm sitting here reading a story in which the question of  whether it's Nicki Minaj's cousin or Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend who is suffering from the malady of swollen testicles, allegedly as a result of receiving a vaccine, seems to be a major element. On top of that, it's a story that's obviously completely fabricated from the get-go.

I hate my life. I mean, I understand I brought it on myself. I didn't have to click. But here I am anyway.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: Tuck should interview Nicki, the cousin's friend, AND the jilted lover - make it a Minaj-a-trois.


Audio-visual aids? Yes/No?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: He got the clap.  That's why his fiancee' called off the wedding.  Nicki is not as street smart as she would like you to believe.


BTW, I should point out that I'm not that street smart either.  I heard this and I thought it makes no sense at all and I couldn't follow the narrative of the wedding called off.  I told my wife and she immediately said "That's because he fooled around and got an STD."

I hadn't actually considered that, but I suppose that women have to be more on guard for that kind of thing.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really hoping that someone who can fake a Caribbean accent (like any Fox host or viewer viewer will be able to distinguish a Jamaican one from a Trinidad and Tobago one-as long as you can mimic a Bob Marley accent, you'll be fine) and plays Tucker like the abject fool he is.

"Ya, mon. Me danglers swole up ta de size of a Haitian coconut, doncha know."
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ray_Finkle: dothemath: but then later youd find him in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.

Your live in grandma's undies.


You almost typed five words that make sense together.

Way to go squirt:)
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever happened to "I'll believe it when I see it?"
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: I'm really hoping that someone who can fake a Caribbean accent (like any Fox host or viewer viewer will be able to distinguish a Jamaican one from a Trinidad and Tobago one-as long as you can mimic a Bob Marley accent, you'll be fine) and plays Tucker like the abject fool he is.

"Ya, mon. Me danglers swole up ta de size of a Haitian coconut, doncha know."


"There'll be no breakin' and no takin' of da' coral!"
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what the headline is about, but somehow I think that's okay.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

astonrickenbach: Ironically a study from 2011 showed that 85% of the men taking Ivermectin basically made them sterile.

"However, a recent report showed that 85% of all male patients treated in a particular centre with ivermectin in the recent past who went to the laboratory for routine tests were discovered to have developed various forms, grades and degrees of sperm dysfunctions including, low sperm counts, poor sperm morphologies (two heads, Tiny heads Double tails absence of tail's, Albino sperm calls), azoospermia and poor sperm motility [6]. Several studies done on animals also showed similar findings [7, 8]. However, study on human on the effect of ivermectin therapy on male fertility is scanty. It is therefore the aim of this study to investigate the effect of ivermectin on the sperm functions of onchocerciasis patients. "

https://www.scholarsresearchlibrary.co​m/articles/effects-of-ivermectin-thera​py-on-the-sperm-functions-of-nigerian-​onchocerciasis-patients.pdf


... are there any that aren't?!
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Tucker is the guy in HS you would purposely avoid telling about your house party but then youd be out on the deck smoking a bowl and see him in the yard trying to awkwardly insert himself into a conversation and youd just let it go to avoid the hassle but then later youd find him in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.


That's an oddly specific but very amusing description.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker Carlson: "But if Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend is watching, or his former fiancee is watching, we want to hear your story," he continued. "We'll come to Port of Spain to see you. Let us know."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
It Smee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferris saw Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's testicles pass out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gotta be weird to be a random dude in Trinidad with suddenly famous testicles and an STI.

I look forward to buying that Cameo appearance for a friend's birthday
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look what happened when they tested the vaccine on rodents:
idgcdn.com.auView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chompachangas: Yeah that sounds like a bacterial infection to me. Maybe it's the clap, or maybe it's from poor hygeine after sex.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define​.php?term=Penis%20Beaker


Edit: I guess, technically the clap IS a bacterial infection... But there's other stuff out there as well.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Approves:

[idgcdn.com.au image 313x313]


Shakes tiny fist.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Tucker is the guy in HS you would purposely avoid telling about your house party but then youd be out on the deck smoking a bowl and see him in the yard trying to awkwardly insert himself into a conversation and youd just let it go to avoid the hassle but then later youd find him in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.


That sounds awfully specific
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you tie 'em in a knot?
Can you tie 'em in a bow?
Can you throw 'em over you shoulder like a Continental soldier?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual fark?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We haven't been able to figure out whether this show is broadcast in Trinidad," Carlson said at the end of a 10-minute segment dedicated to Minaj's unsubstantiated claim.

Bullcrap. All it will take is a phone call to someone on the business side of the operation to answer that question for them. They know where the network airs.

The fact his team can't do something as basic as that is an indictment on the rest of his "journalism".
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nicki Minaj's cousin's testicles are not swollen, as far as we know, he's fine," said Carlson. "It's Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's testicles who are swollen from taking the vax. That's the claim."

Just admit it, Tucker. There IS no "cousin's friend's" balls story here, is there?.

It's YOUR balls. Isn't it?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fun watching Nicki Manaj flame out here...she was near her expiration date in her mid to late 30's anyway.
 
