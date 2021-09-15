 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   DC Police will be "all hands on deck" for the weekend's upcoming Insurrection II: Traitor Boogaloo, because let's face it--a lot of terrorists in attendance will be first timers in DC and won't know the best ways to breach the Capitol   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
83
    More: Obvious, Washington, D.C., United States Capitol, Police, United States Capitol Police, Law enforcement agencies, Law enforcement agency, emergency declaration, United States Capitol shooting incident  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Sep 2021 at 9:01 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images03.military.comView Full Size


please please please
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [images03.military.com image 850x566]

please please please


Blanks? No way.... no blanks, no warning shots.

gif-maniac.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll keep doing shiat like this until the movement leaders are held accountable. Unfortunately the DOJ has no interest in holding insurrection leadership accountable.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: They'll keep doing shiat like this until the movement leaders are held accountable. Unfortunately the DOJ has no interest in holding insurrection leadership accountable.


Or until it looks too dangerous for dummies to volunteer for the front line.

If the national guard guns a few down on national TV the rest of meal team 6 will go home and stay there.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So if you have trouble locating a GOP congresscritter this week, it's probably a good bet that they're giving "tours"
 
Lifeless
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bioterrorism is looking more and more attractive every day.
 
AeAe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cops should be armed to the teeth and keep these terrorists in line.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Honestly this will be a lot more of a 'die-hard trumper' meet than a protest and I get the feeling that this will blow over quickly as a) numbers will be about 10x lower than they planned for and b) no-one will have a clue what they are doing and they'll just mill around and get corralled by police.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: So if you have trouble locating a GOP congresscritter this week, it's probably a good bet that they're giving "tours"


Right, just like the Kent State shootings ended the anti-war protests.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Snapper Carr: So if you have trouble locating a GOP congresscritter this week, it's probably a good bet that they're giving "tours"

Right, just like the Kent State shootings ended the anti-war protests.


Whoops, wrong person quoted. Sorry.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wanna make sure this sh*t doesnt get repeated?

Have only Black cops and soldiers on duty.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly this will be a lot more of a 'die-hard trumper' meet than a protest and I get the feeling that this will blow over quickly as a) numbers will be about 10x lower than they planned for and b) no-one will have a clue what they are doing and they'll just mill around and get corralled by police.


Are you trying to say coddled?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: AdmirableSnackbar: They'll keep doing shiat like this until the movement leaders are held accountable. Unfortunately the DOJ has no interest in holding insurrection leadership accountable.

Or until it looks too dangerous for dummies to volunteer for the front line.

If the national guard guns a few down on national TV the rest of meal team 6 will go home and stay there.


Or, alternatively, it'll be their Kent State and they'll rally around their martyrs.

Tin soldiers and Biden's comin'...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have avoided DC for nearly thirty years. I think I'll avoid it again.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
... be a lot of surveillance and following traitors from that one. Probably not a good idea to go there.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly this will be a lot more of a 'die-hard trumper' meet than a protest and I get the feeling that this will blow over quickly as a) numbers will be about 10x lower than they planned for and b) no-one will have a clue what they are doing and they'll just mill around and get corralled by police.


Depends.  If saner heads can prevail upon the Tangerine twitter-twit to keep his yap shut during the protests, it will likely fizzle out and be peaceful.  He opens his mouth to speak, and there will be another insurrection.
 
Shamwow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: AdmirableSnackbar: They'll keep doing shiat like this until the movement leaders are held accountable. Unfortunately the DOJ has no interest in holding insurrection leadership accountable.

Or until it looks too dangerous for dummies to volunteer for the front line.

If the national guard guns a few down on national TV the rest of meal team 6 will go home and stay there.


At that point Meal Team 6 becomes an underground terrorist operation hitting soft targets with a few high risk attacks. The supporters will become ever more radicalized but afraid to act out except in words.

Due to conservative beliefs and actions America as a democracy is failing. By 2030 the US will be fundamentally different then the founders envisioned and republicans will have only themselves to blame. Congratulations republicans you will have achieved the goals of every enemy of America in your pursuit of power.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1)  Don't underestimate the media savvy of street theater.

II)  The NG or LEOs shooting and/or killing a bunch of rioters would play right in to the right wing's hands politically.

C)  Antifa should put in an appearance just like the Trump truckers did during BLM protests.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bold prediction: no one will show up giving the other side images of brazen government overreach and waste. Somebody yesterday had the smart comment that, a failure to show or peaceful protest will also help to sell their narrative of 1/6. Face it, we're not getting a huge Lord of the Rings battle you all want to see.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wanna make sure this sh*t doesnt get repeated?

Have only Black cops and soldiers on duty.


That's a good way to make sure the Nazis open fire on the cops.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly this will be a lot more of a 'die-hard trumper' meet than a protest and I get the feeling that this will blow over quickly as a) numbers will be about 10x lower than they planned for and b) no-one will have a clue what they are doing and they'll just mill around and get corralled by police.


Doesn't matter.  Send 1,000 national guard in full riot gear.  If one person takes one step over the line, tear gas the lot of 'em.

In other words, treat them like a black lives matter rally.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Congress isn't in session from 9/18-10/10 so there won't be anyone home for their little rally.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Snapper Carr: So if you have trouble locating a GOP congresscritter this week, it's probably a good bet that they're giving "tours"

Right, just like the Kent State shootings ended the anti-war protests.


No, but killing Nazis ended the Nazi Germany.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At that point Meal Team 6 becomes an underground terrorist operation hitting soft targets with a few high risk attacks. The supporters will become ever more radicalized but afraid to act out except in words.

Just set up a Texas style snitch line offering a cash reward for anyone remotely connected to these bozos.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Broktun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great. . .wife and kids are going to DC to see Harry Styles Saturday.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: dothemath: Wanna make sure this sh*t doesnt get repeated?

Have only Black cops and soldiers on duty.

That's a good way to make sure the Nazis open fire on the cops.


Its a good way to make sure the cops actually do their job.

And maybe even enjoy it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My impression is that the goal of the hordes is fabricating a new Ashleigh Babbott pseudo-martyr scenario to further justify a victim complex. Someone is probably going to die and then they can spin whatever out of it
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bet 10 people show up.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Its awesome seeing liberals, who protest everything themselves, now calling anyone that protests against them "terrorists".

Conservatives in control: "All government is evil and fascist and we must protest against it! That's our right!"
Liberals in control: "All governement is good. Protests against it are terrorism and should be dealt with extreme prejudice!"
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phalamir: qorkfiend: Snapper Carr: So if you have trouble locating a GOP congresscritter this week, it's probably a good bet that they're giving "tours"

Right, just like the Kent State shootings ended the anti-war protests.

No, but killing Nazis ended the Nazi Germany.


No, invading and occupying Germany and removing the Nazi government ended Nazi Germany; the killing came afterwards. Additionally there were an enormous number of actual card-carrying Nazis that totally escaped any consequence, particularly in the Soviet-occupied areas.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Its awesome seeing liberals, who protest everything themselves, now calling anyone that protests against them "terrorists".

Conservatives in control: "All government is evil and fascist and we must protest against it! That's our right!"
Liberals in control: "All governement is good. Protests against it are terrorism and should be dealt with extreme prejudice!"


Yeah, all those time liberals smashed their way into the Capitol and tried to overthrow the government - I guess we can give these folks a pass.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No negotiating.
No mercy.
Start shooting this time.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: They'll keep doing shiat like this until the movement leaders are held accountable. Unfortunately the DOJ has no interest in holding insurrection leadership accountable.


I'm guessing, with the increased presence, they'll skip playing another round of Honky Kong... this time.

That's also because the Sedition Caucus won't be out there, in full force, telling them to march on the Capitol (blah blah inciting terrorism) to stop the steal. No, they're going to hold them in reserve for 2022 or (more likely) 2024.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Its awesome seeing liberals, who protest everything themselves, now calling anyone that protests against them "terrorists".


I feel like it might have something to do with their last "protest" being a coup attempt run by domestic terrorists.

But maybe it's really your child-like understanding of the world. It could be that.
 
sojourner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Its awesome seeing liberals, who protest everything themselves, now calling anyone that protests against them "terrorists".

Conservatives in control: "All government is evil and fascist and we must protest against it! That's our right!"
Liberals in control: "All governement is good. Protests against it are terrorism and should be dealt with extreme prejudice!"


Liberals are right and the fascist scum are wrong. It's quite simple.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I have avoided DC for nearly thirty years. I think I'll avoid it again.


You're missing out. DC has some of the best restaurants in the country (not even talking about the fancy ones), featuring pretty much every culture's cuisine in the world. That's maybe a slight exaggeration, but not by much.

There's also a lot of history there (US history if you're into that sort of thing, sure, but get a tour of the U St neighborhood if you want some African American history. Also a good lesson in gentrification). The Smithsonian museums are free (for now...). You could film an entire horror movie in Rock Creek Park (or, like, hike it, but that's less fun) and no one would realize you're smack inside the most densely populated state place in the US.

If your entire view of DC is centered around the trash the rest of the country mails us biennially, you're missing out on the real DC.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember traitors - Knives and machetes are your right to carry in DC!  When you can't carry a machete in a peaceful protest, the bad guys win!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd like to offer some suggestions to help make sure the insurrectionists have the warmest of welcomes:

- Dig some punji pits with red hats and "Trump 2024" tees as bait
- Sprinkle lots of very sharp caltrops over the lawn
- Place bear traps along the walkways
- Put mulletted, red-hatted silhouettes on the windows to prevent insurrectionists from flying into the glass
- String tripwire at all gates and in all doorways and windows that set off gas grenades that smell like democracy
- Electrify all metal railings
- Replace all American flags with rainbow flags for the day

That should help slow them down at least.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Dick Gozinya: Its awesome seeing liberals, who protest everything themselves, now calling anyone that protests against them "terrorists".

I feel like it might have something to do with their last "protest" being a coup attempt run by domestic terrorists.

But maybe it's really your child-like understanding of the world. It could be that.


sojourner: Dick Gozinya: Its awesome seeing liberals, who protest everything themselves, now calling anyone that protests against them "terrorists".

Conservatives in control: "All government is evil and fascist and we must protest against it! That's our right!"
Liberals in control: "All governement is good. Protests against it are terrorism and should be dealt with extreme prejudice!"

Liberals are right and the fascist scum are wrong. It's quite simple.


I love you both so much. LOL
 
HFK
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: SpectroBoy: [images03.military.com image 850x566]

please please please

Blanks? No way.... no blanks, no warning shots.

[gif-maniac.com image 450x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: phalamir: qorkfiend: Snapper Carr: So if you have trouble locating a GOP congresscritter this week, it's probably a good bet that they're giving "tours"

Right, just like the Kent State shootings ended the anti-war protests.

No, but killing Nazis ended the Nazi Germany.

No, invading and occupying Germany and removing the Nazi government ended Nazi Germany; the killing came afterwards. Additionally there were an enormous number of actual card-carrying Nazis that totally escaped any consequence, particularly in the Soviet-occupied areas.


Also note that in the USA, and even in Germany, there are still people who would gladly be card carrying Nazis today. Even banning the symbolism of the ideology, and making it illegal to talk about said ideology, did not stop the spread of the failed ideology in Germany.

The only thing that slows the spread of that failed ideology is regularly confronting/debating the followers in public. That's when you mock them for their adherence to an ideology that is a completely bankrupt failure.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: casual disregard: I have avoided DC for nearly thirty years. I think I'll avoid it again.

You're missing out. DC has some of the best restaurants in the country (not even talking about the fancy ones), featuring pretty much every culture's cuisine in the world. That's maybe a slight exaggeration, but not by much.

There's also a lot of history there (US history if you're into that sort of thing, sure, but get a tour of the U St neighborhood if you want some African American history. Also a good lesson in gentrification). The Smithsonian museums are free (for now...). You could film an entire horror movie in Rock Creek Park (or, like, hike it, but that's less fun) and no one would realize you're smack inside the most densely populated state place in the US.

If your entire view of DC is centered around the trash the rest of the country mails us biennially, you're missing out on the real DC.


Not to mention the bar scene...man I miss DC.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: casual disregard: I have avoided DC for nearly thirty years. I think I'll avoid it again.

You're missing out. DC has some of the best restaurants in the country (not even talking about the fancy ones), featuring pretty much every culture's cuisine in the world. That's maybe a slight exaggeration, but not by much.

There's also a lot of history there (US history if you're into that sort of thing, sure, but get a tour of the U St neighborhood if you want some African American history. Also a good lesson in gentrification). The Smithsonian museums are free (for now...). You could film an entire horror movie in Rock Creek Park (or, like, hike it, but that's less fun) and no one would realize you're smack inside the most densely populated state place in the US.

If your entire view of DC is centered around the trash the rest of the country mails us biennially, you're missing out on the real DC.


I live in a near place. I'm definitely not missing out.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would like to remind police that if they can kettle peaceful protestors, they can do it to these assholes as well and be sure that they know exactly who they are
 
fat_free
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But BLM protests are Le Totes Kewl.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: HotWingConspiracy: Dick Gozinya: Its awesome seeing liberals, who protest everything themselves, now calling anyone that protests against them "terrorists".

I feel like it might have something to do with their last "protest" being a coup attempt run by domestic terrorists.

But maybe it's really your child-like understanding of the world. It could be that.

sojourner: Dick Gozinya: Its awesome seeing liberals, who protest everything themselves, now calling anyone that protests against them "terrorists".

Conservatives in control: "All government is evil and fascist and we must protest against it! That's our right!"
Liberals in control: "All governement is good. Protests against it are terrorism and should be dealt with extreme prejudice!"

Liberals are right and the fascist scum are wrong. It's quite simple.

I love you both so much. LOL


Will you attend the anti-American terrorist rally?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Its awesome seeing liberals, who protest everything themselves, now calling anyone that protests against them "terrorists".

Conservatives in control: "All government is evil and fascist and we must protest against it! That's our right!"
Liberals in control: "All governement is good. Protests against it are terrorism and should be dealt with extreme prejudice!"


You are close to a coherent and logical thought, but you aren't quite there yet.  Keep trying, little guy, you might one day make a valid point that doesn't make you look like an idiot.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: SpectroBoy: AdmirableSnackbar: They'll keep doing shiat like this until the movement leaders are held accountable. Unfortunately the DOJ has no interest in holding insurrection leadership accountable.

Or until it looks too dangerous for dummies to volunteer for the front line.

If the national guard guns a few down on national TV the rest of meal team 6 will go home and stay there.

Or, alternatively, it'll be their Kent State and they'll rally around their martyrs.

Tin soldiers and Biden's comin'...


a) Good point

b) Nice riff on the song.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: Bold prediction: no one will show up giving the other side images of brazen government overreach and waste. Somebody yesterday had the smart comment that, a failure to show or peaceful protest will also help to sell their narrative of 1/6. Face it, we're not getting a huge Lord of the Rings battle you all want to see.


Yes, I'm sure they'll all fall in line and behave. After all, it's not like Trump supporters are an overheated gang of uninformed, amped-up sh*t-heads who don't know how to control themselves, right?

/ fingers crossed for the Trumpanzee bloodbath
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.