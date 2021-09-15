 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Fox is claiming that Subby's penis is attacking the Biden administration, which is entirely untrue   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the article continued and accidentally scrolled into the comments...
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then Big Meat should go after Senator Grassley too. Grassley's been making a big stink about his beef with Big Meat. Grassley says prices are too enlarged and swollen, like Nicky Minaj's testicles. What a Cock-Up.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I thought the article continued and accidentally scrolled into the comments...


I think most hospitals are already full, unfortunately.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25% of big meat is Brazilian. That checks out.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So FOX is afraid of a 70+ year old dick?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline Subby, made me laugh.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the same industry that had major COVID outbreaks at their processing plants?  How about you sit down and shut up?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was my college handle too.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this because they killed off all their workers? You know betting on them dying?

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2020/12/16/947275866/t​yson-foods-fires-7-plant-managers-over​-betting-ring-on-workers-getting-covid​-19
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The price of beef nowadays puts the "dick" in "ridiculous".
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The industry was caught totally off guard by last week's allegations, Potts said.

I remember reading of two separate cases being prosecuted for price fixing in the last 18 months and that's just what made it Fark. I'm not sure that statement is genuine.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Latinwolf: So FOX is afraid of a 70+ year old dick?


Is it spotted?
That may be the issue...


/not enough spotted dick jokes lately...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Labor shortage LOL

Try to not kill your workers.

Also, what ever happened with Billy Barr bringing charges against these cartels for collusion and price fixing?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original Meat looking for proof of subby's penis:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it was all a labor shortage because companies like Tyson couldn't get their undocumented workers as easily. I mean, until Covid-19 even Trump didn't mess with companies like Tyson and Hormel. Gotta have that cheap meat, even if that means you have to skip rounding up those "illegals" and deporting them post haste.

Well that and the fact that there were packaging issues because sales to restaurants versus home have different packaging. However the people making the packaging couldn't shift it over that fast, they had their own issues with the supply chain from overseas.

That's before any import/export issues like the border points at Mexico where they send cows to get slaughtered before the meat is sent back to the US for final processing.

That's before any other places, like Brazil as someone mentioned above, that have had their own Covid-19 issues impacting production.

Still, yeah, it's all the fault of Biden and those durty demonrats.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Hand out free money
2) Print money to pay for it
3) Watch inflation skyrocket
4) Blame "Big Meat"

Farking brilliant.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Then Big Meat should go after Senator Grassley too. Grassley's been making a big stink about his beef with Big Meat. Grassley says prices are too enlarged and swollen, like Nicky Minaj's testicles. What a Cock-Up.


Meat would be much more expensive using sustainable farming techniques though.  Not that we shouldn't do that, we should just eat less meat overall.

/meat
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see anything in TFA about Tic Tacs, let alone them attacking the Biden adminstration.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: 25% of big meat is Brazilian. That checks out.


It's really their well-cooked sesame buns that cause all of the problems.
flawlessskinbyabby.comView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was asked to join Big Meat but I turned them down. I don't want to be labeled as a show off.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a letter to US Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack, the North American Meat Institute said surging prices were a result of a nationwide labor shortage - not consolidation of the meat industry.

Pay.  More.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, if your penis is detachable it may doing it when you are unaware.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden should take away these aholes ag subsidies and give them to big pork. #teambacon
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID challenges and the high price of hay (due to drought) are the main reason beef prices are up.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That was my college handle too.


Username checks out
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AOC should socialize big meat
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: 1) Hand out free money
2) Print money to pay for it
3) Watch inflation skyrocket
4) Blame "Big Meat"

Farking brilliant.


It has prevented a complete meltdown of both the economy and markets.

Wonder how federal stimulus money guys like Cargill got in 2020?
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend of mine works at a meat facility in Green Bay and was complaining a few months ago how there are no workers for slaughtering cows and he (a manager) was having to actually get his hands dirty and do the processing. When I mentioned they didn't have this problem when we allowed in people from other countries he lost his shiat. He complained that kids today need to learn a REAL job like this. You know...processing cows for $12 an hour
 
NOLAhd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unfortunately, at the press conference the challenge of labor shortages was never acknowledged," Potts wrote."

Presumably these pricks never thought about paying more. No one likes high food prices, but I'd rather see my money go to the folks doing the work rather than corporate bonuses.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the first time last year I saw Iowa commercials trying to scare people away from meat substitutes.

Real Meat: Nature's Perfect Protein
Youtube LH9VLihKm2g


Big Meat must be concerned.
 
INTERTRON [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: 1) Hand out free money
2) Print money to pay for it
3) Watch inflation skyrocket
4) Blame "Big Meat"

Farking brilliant.


1) cram workers close together with inadequate protection
2) do nothing when a global pandemic strikes
3) stand idly by counting your money while your workers die off in scores
4) "b-b-b-b-but labor shortage!!!!!1"

Farking brilliant.
 
Flarn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: The original Meat looking for proof of subby's penis:

[Fark user image 425x256]


Came here for this reference so thank you, fellow Old Person
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
todaysparent.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heheheheheh
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: Friend of mine works at a meat facility in Green Bay and was complaining a few months ago how there are no workers for slaughtering cows and he (a manager) was having to actually get his hands dirty and do the processing. When I mentioned they didn't have this problem when we allowed in people from other countries he lost his shiat. He complained that kids today need to learn a REAL job like this. You know...processing cows for $12 an hour



Even if you pay more per hour, most Americans do not want those jobs. The work is hard, the place stinks, and you smell like shiat when you leave work. Most white Americans would rather earn less delivering pizzas while sitting in their cars than work a job like that.

Even in developing countries you get this. A family friend owns pig farms in the Dominican Republic. Dominicans actually immigrate illegally to the US to do the jobs we don't want to do. But in their country, Haitians do the jobs they don't want. The owner of these farms is bigoted towards Haitians. He asked his manager to attract more Dominicans to work his farms and slaughterhouses. The guy told him only way was by increasing wages. After they did, he got a couple of Dominican takers but mostly ended up with better paid Haitians. Most Dominicans would rather get a job with a lower hourly rate working as waiters for restaurants and bars catering to tourists. There's A/C, you wear a nice clean shirt all day, you don't smell like pig shiat and guts when you get home. Plus, you make up the most of the salary difference by getting tipped in dollars or euros. And if you are kinda good looking you may even get to fark the occasional drunk tourist. There's no way to set farm wages to compete with that w/o having food prices get out of hand.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also am not to blame
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: Latinwolf: So FOX is afraid of a 70+ year old dick?

Is it spotted?
That may be the issue...


/not enough spotted dick jokes lately...


We're Americans, spotted dick is a British thing.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Is this because they killed off all their workers? You know betting on them dying?

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavir​us-live-updates/2020/12/16/947275866/t​yson-foods-fires-7-plant-managers-over​-betting-ring-on-workers-getting-covid​-19


Thats almost like a caricature of evil business people.

I guess I shouldnt be shocked, but... damn.
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bdub77: EL EM: 25% of big meat is Brazilian. That checks out.

It's really their well-cooked sesame buns that cause all of the problems.
[flawlessskinbyabby.com image 604x470]


Well I'm switching to dark meat now.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Thomas Vilsack, the North American Meat Institute said surging prices were a result of a nationwide labor shortage - not consolidation of the meat industry.

Dey tuk r werkers!
Pay more dick bags.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Okay let me actually look at the article in question:

At a press conference last week, Vilsack, alongside White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, painted the country's four largest meat firms as greedy "middlemen."

"Farmers are losing money on cattle, hogs and poultry that they're selling at a time when consumers are seeing higher prices at the grocery store," Vilsack said. "And there are now record profits or near-record profits for those in the middle."

Those four firms are Minnesota-based commodity trader Cargill, Arkansas-based chicken producer Tyson Foods, Brazil-based meatpacker JBS and Missouri-based National Beef Packing Co., which is owned by Brazilian beef producer Marfrig Global Foods.

Together, those companies slaughtered about 85 percent of US grain-fattened cattle that are made into steaks, beef roasts and other cuts of meat in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the US Department of Agriculture.


Oh gee, those companies are upset for the Government calling them out on what is normal business practices for those companies, fark them.  And I see the company that Tucker Carson might one day inherit is on the list, no wonder FOX-News is upset.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is solely the fault of middlemen trying to cut the farmers prices and gouge the consumer for no better reason than that the Republicans refuse to regulate anything.
 
goodncold
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Up in Canada there is a real shortage of meat processing facilities. Farmers are taking appointments a couple years in advance which is crazy.

They need to come up with a way for mobile abattoir services with on-farm inspection freezers (locked or controlled freezers) so they can keep their meat on the farm. The supposed 'certified' abattoirs are often written up for sanitary issues. I find the local farmers selling to local customers are more diligent to the cleanliness of their facilities.

Also, in the US didn't the ongoing drought also force feed lots to cull a huge % of their herds?
 
rfenster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't realize these were considered part of 'Big Meat':
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Big Meat. This is the one thing I will ever unironically thank Fox for.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flarn: maxandgrinch: The original Meat looking for proof of subby's penis:

[Fark user image 425x256]

Came here for this reference so thank you, fellow Old Person


I'm 39*, thank you very much and joined Fark at 23.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/forever
//same as my waist
 
