(NBC News)   Season 5 of "Fargo" off to a good start: Four from Minnesota found mysteriously shot to death in a Wisconsin cornfield, authorities believe no one local is suspect   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    Creepy, Coroner, United States, Dunn County, Wisconsin, Police, western Wisconsin cornfield, Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, St. Paul Pioneer Press  
•       •       •

23 Comments
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it that everyone is a suspect if no one local is a suspect? Meta...

/Also I think it's a little too "convenient" that Bo Burnham has a GIF for that.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Four people found slain in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield had been shot and were all from Minnesota

Probably trying to sneak in Spotted Cow.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bet it was a bunch of weird kids with white hair.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blatz514: Four people found slain in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield had been shot and were all from Minnesota

Probably trying to sneak in Spotted Cow.


*looks around nervously*
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where are they showing that nowadays?  I'm several seasons behind since I cut the cord.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The last season had a brilliant opening, brilliant ending, and was just utterly flat in the middle.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't realize the Vikings Packer rivalry was so violent.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think to have killed four people there must have been a good reason and we should just leave it at that.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: Where are they showing that nowadays?  I'm several seasons behind since I cut the cord.


Hulu

One of my favorite shows.  So good.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm curious about the abandoning of the vehicle at the site with the bodies.  Four bodies left among the corn might not have been discovered until some unfortunate farmer's yield was spoiled as his harvester ran over them, but the presence of the abandoned vehicle ensured that someone came to check.

If the killer didn't want the bodies found, he or she should have left the SUV somewhere else, like a towaway zone in a small enough city that it would contract-out impounding.  Vehicle would be towed to a tow-truck company's private impound lot, sit there for a few weeks while the company files the necessary paperwork for a lien while waiting for a reply from trying to contact the owner, then sent to auction.  This of course assumes that the four people could have been killed without leaving evidence in or on the SUV, and that the killer was capable of dealing with two vehicles, like if there was someone else as an accomplice.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think to have killed four people there must have been a good reason and we should just leave it at that.


Exactly
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uh ... any custody or divorce battles going on? Might wanna check that first.

Before we go jumping to any bullshiat conclusions.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New antivaxer covid cure?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley or Nitosha Lee Plug-Presley?  Either way, that's a hell of a name.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious about the abandoning of the vehicle at the site with the bodies.  Four bodies left among the corn might not have been discovered until some unfortunate farmer's yield was spoiled as his harvester ran over them, but the presence of the abandoned vehicle ensured that someone came to check.

If the killer didn't want the bodies found, he or she should have left the SUV somewhere else, like a towaway zone in a small enough city that it would contract-out impounding.  Vehicle would be towed to a tow-truck company's private impound lot, sit there for a few weeks while the company files the necessary paperwork for a lien while waiting for a reply from trying to contact the owner, then sent to auction.  This of course assumes that the four people could have been killed without leaving evidence in or on the SUV, and that the killer was capable of dealing with two vehicles, like if there was someone else as an accomplice.


And why not set the car on fire to obscure any evidence left behind?
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm curious about the abandoning of the vehicle at the site with the bodies.  Four bodies left among the corn might not have been discovered until some unfortunate farmer's yield was spoiled as his harvester ran over them, but the presence of the abandoned vehicle ensured that someone came to check.

If the killer didn't want the bodies found, he or she should have left the SUV somewhere else, like a towaway zone in a small enough city that it would contract-out impounding.  Vehicle would be towed to a tow-truck company's private impound lot, sit there for a few weeks while the company files the necessary paperwork for a lien while waiting for a reply from trying to contact the owner, then sent to auction.  This of course assumes that the four people could have been killed without leaving evidence in or on the SUV, and that the killer was capable of dealing with two vehicles, like if there was someone else as an accomplice.


From the article:

"Four people found slain in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield"

They were in the SUV.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You might say this was a.....Wisconsin Death Trip.
Wisconsin Death Trip
Youtube ZZJxWqmP4Yw
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Their last words: PACKERS!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Senseless.

And for what? For a little bit of money?

There's more to life than a little money, you know.

Don'tcha know that?
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think to have killed four people there must have been a good reason and we should just leave it at that.


Who needs a reason?
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Drug deal gone bad?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are you a suspect, also?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Are you a suspect, also?
[Fark user image 500x277]


Dammit I had successfully managed to forget what they looked like.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

