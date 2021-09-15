 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCBY Coos Bay)   Tow, tow, tow your boat gently down the street. Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily, but not with a Camry   (kcby.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Eugene, Oregon, Police, Eugene, driver, boat, sedan  
•       •       •

1155 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 6:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This seriously made me laugh. Thank you Subby.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're a long way from home, Early Cuyler.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police released the following photo of the owner

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, not safe. If the driver were to make a tight turn at a high speed, and lose control, the boat might tip over and keel someone.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fifth wheel Camry towing rig?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A boat, A boot and a b00b
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way I'm reading it, it's like he lives in the boat... but not on the water, just tows from spot to spot, and sets up like an RV trailer.

/I didn't know they made "Park Model" cruisers..
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor (in Eugene) has a huge ass truck for towing his boat over the mountains out to the coast, so I'm really getting a kick out of this.

"Police contacted the flotilla on NW Expressway and Chambers. "

That intersection is elevated so I'm picturing that poor Camry with the pedal to the floor desperately hoping to build up enough momentum to get up the intersection... and getting a red light. LOL.

Come to think of it, I think you'd have to go a -long- way out of your way to find an at-grade crossing out of that part of the city. The river road area has the river on its east and it's bracketed by an entire rail *yard* south and west.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WyDave: A fifth wheel Camry towing rig?


And what appear to be mismatched spare tires on the trailer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made me think of this.

snopes.comView Full Size


Meth, not even once.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe that's a Hyundai.

Because that's obviously the most important part.

I'm honestly surprised the transmission survived getting it moving, much less the brakes being able to stop it for the cops pulling it over.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: I believe that's a Hyundai.

Because that's obviously the most important part.

I'm honestly surprised the transmission survived getting it moving, much less the brakes being able to stop it for the cops pulling it over.


Given level ground and low speed the car might survive. Any kind of grade over, say, 10 and that's the end.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not tow my boat that way?
 
woodjf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The picture really needs to be seen to understand the stupidity involved.
 
woodjf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

woodjf: The picture really needs to be seen to understand the stupidity involved.


Props for him trying to get the weight over that axle. He thought it out. 🧐
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Officers said the boat is the driver's home.

"This is my own private domicile and I will not be harassed, biatch!" Breaking Bad, NW style.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gaaah make it rhyme!

"Stroke stroke stroke said Trump, gruntily in his speech, scarily, scarily, scarily, scarily victory's in his reach."

You Farkers nominated ME for headline of the year 2020 for that pile of farts.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He could have pushed it....
Great Big Sea - Lukey
Youtube D-edW2NZ_WE
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Gaaah make it rhyme!

"Stroke stroke stroke said Trump, gruntily in his speech, scarily, scarily, scarily, scarily victory's in his reach."

You Farkers nominated ME for headline of the year 2020 for that pile of farts.


In this case, I think the last few words were meant to be read in a deadpan manner. It's dry humor, doc.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pulling it us easy, it's stopping itthats the problem
 
frankb00th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Current setup. This man is an imbecile
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

geocacherphil: Pulling it us easy, it's stopping itthats the problem


yup.   unless he has trailer brakes as well, he's not stopping that rig on any kind of hill.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least he put it on a trailer this time.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.