(CNN)   Queen Elizabeth's decision to send a congratulatory message to North Korea right on the heels of her voicing support for Black Lives Matter is leading some to question her true commitment to Wokeness   (cnn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your majesty, the people are angry that you sent a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un, saying that you aren't truly 'woke.'"
"Well, you just tell those rapscallions that I have awakened presently -- is that what they said?  Awakened?"
"It's 'woke,' your majesty."
"Well, that's just terrible grammar, simply appalling, you'll tell those hoodlums to use my English properly, won't you?"
"Um, yes, your majesty, of course, your majesty."
"Good man, and assure them, won't you, that I am quite awake, but may have a wee nap after high tea.  Now fetch my Corgis, won't you?  Mother wants a cuddle."
"Very good, your majesty."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the people of North Korea on their national day

Yeah, that sounds like a real fu*kin' Mardi Gras and Christmas all wrapped up in one.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair she can't remember her ABC's. So remembering who you congratulated the day before might be hard.

Kids in the Hall - It's A Fact
Youtube rnrN4Ow1g_g
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe the queen is actually being extra woke and bestowing kindness on the N Korean people, you know, since the US slaughtered 1/5 of their population less than a century ago
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her commitment to Sparkle Motion on the other hand, remains unwavering.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gnarlywizzard: maybe the queen is actually being extra woke and bestowing kindness on the N Korean people, you know, since the US slaughtered 1/5 of their population less than a century ago


Why you gotta hold a grudge?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sending a message to a country's people is not the same as sending it to their government.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Am I wrong in thinking this is some kind of boilerplate thing that heads of state do?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You're trying to tell me that Royalty might be out of touch with the commoners?  What is this, a missive from 1526?

I guess I appreciate Liz's efforts more than any of the others.  But still...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gnarlywizzard: maybe the queen is actually being extra woke and bestowing kindness on the N Korean people, you know, since the US slaughtered 1/5 of their population less than a century ago



Yes, totally the United State's fault and Great Britain had nothing to do with it either:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DerAppie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Sending a message to a country's people is not the same as sending it to their government.


Exactly. Living under their government is hard enough as is, and now we're not allowed to wish them a good future? Why do the complainers hate the North Koreans so much?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Her commitment to Sparkle Motion on the other hand, remains unwavering.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Be interesting to see this on the Crown.

Queen: Lets congratulate that Miss Kim in Korea
Michael Adean: *fretsanderuptsinflopsweat* Umm maam Im afraid *wringshands* that might umm be a bit of a problem *bows*
Queen: Why ever for?
Adean: *sweatsharder* Ummm well
*Tommy Lascelles appears* May I speak bluntly your majesty?
Queen: I expect nothing less
Lascelles: Kim is not a lady. He is a jumped up parvenu with all the traits and mannerisms of a muppet and a psychopath. His father *mustachebristlesandsalutesitself* was a mass murd-rah who starved his people and lead them to believe he was a god. He has committed countless crimes against humanity and his reckless ways has caused untold damage in the political world. Shall I go on?
Queen: That will be enough, Tommy
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Sending a message to a country's people is not the same as sending it to their government.


True!. But expecting Farkers to RTFA? Are you new here?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Sending a message to a country's people is not the same as sending it to their government.


Except when sending a reminder to the people of the day they were enslaved under a violent dictatorship.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rudemix: Be interesting to see this on the Crown.

Queen: Lets congratulate that Miss Kim in Korea
Michael Adean: *fretsanderuptsinflopsweat* Umm maam Im afraid *wringshands* that might umm be a bit of a problem *bows*
Queen: Why ever for?
Adean: *sweatsharder* Ummm well
*Tommy Lascelles appears* May I speak bluntly your majesty?
Queen: I expect nothing less
Lascelles: Kim is not a lady. He is a jumped up parvenu with all the traits and mannerisms of a muppet and a psychopath. His father *mustachebristlesandsalutesitself* was a mass murd-rah who starved his people and lead them to believe he was a god. He has committed countless crimes against humanity and his reckless ways has caused untold damage in the political world. Shall I go on?
Queen: That will be enough, Tommy


Queen: Looks down at the floral printed greeting card she had picked out and returns to the Greeting Card wing to select a more masculine pattern.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: shut_it_down: Sending a message to a country's people is not the same as sending it to their government.

Except when sending a reminder to the people of the day they were enslaved under a violent dictatorship.


:He's right you know:

She might not be saying "Congratulations on subjugating your people, Kim!"  But saying "Congratulations on being subjugated, people of NK!" isn't *that much* better.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Being woke means being asleep.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Being woke means being asleep.


It doesn't.  I assume you're drawing that conclusion because a-woke should mean the opposite of woke.  Consider this is a little reminder that English is completely farked.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gnarlywizzard: maybe the queen is actually being extra woke and bestowing kindness on the N Korean people, you know, since the US slaughtered 1/5 of their population less than a century ago


Yep, right after they slaughtered 1/5 of South Korea's population.  Or don't you think their guys did anything during their initial offensive and the retreat after MacArthur landed at Inchon?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: shut_it_down: Sending a message to a country's people is not the same as sending it to their government.

Except when sending a reminder to the people of the day they were enslaved under a violent dictatorship.


I suppose, but I don't know when else you could convey a message like this and have it actually get to the people. It's not like the general population has free access to the statements of world leaders.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gnarlywizzard: maybe the queen is actually being extra woke and bestowing kindness on the N Korean people, you know, since the US slaughtered 1/5 of their population less than a century ago



I forget.  Who invaded whom?F--k North Korea.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: She might not be saying "Congratulations on subjugating your people, Kim!" But saying "Congratulations on being subjugated, people of NK!" isn't *that much* better.


That wasn't the case though. Nobody was congratulated with anything. If we're going to be anal about it, it is closer to "Seeing which day it is, I wish for you that your future is better" than any form on congratulation.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DerAppie: BeesNuts: She might not be saying "Congratulations on subjugating your people, Kim!" But saying "Congratulations on being subjugated, people of NK!" isn't *that much* better.

That wasn't the case though. Nobody was congratulated with anything. If we're going to be anal about it, it is closer to "Seeing which day it is, I wish for you that your future is better" than any form on congratulation.


Fair.  That was a flippant read on my part.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Am I wrong in thinking this is some kind of boilerplate thing that heads of state do?


It's a boilerplate thing that HMQE2 does.
 
EL EM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To be fair, she thought it was the death warrant for the Scottish Queen.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Am I wrong in thinking this is some kind of boilerplate thing that heads of state do?


At the end of the day it's probably Nigel's Python script running on the Royal IT server that's wishing everyone well.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think after 70 years of Queening she may understand the job reasonably well.  Clearly not when compared to some CNN mouth breather...
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: gnarlywizzard: maybe the queen is actually being extra woke and bestowing kindness on the N Korean people, you know, since the US slaughtered 1/5 of their population less than a century ago

Yep, right after they slaughtered 1/5 of South Korea's population.  Or don't you think their guys did anything during their initial offensive and the retreat after MacArthur landed at Inchon?


Crazy that in retrospect Macarthur was totally correct- pushing hard against china, even using a nuclear bomb (why keep it around if you won't use it?) would have saved Korea as whole country and would have shiat down communist china before it ever grew teeth.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also there is only one message anyone should be sending to N Korea and it's not in the form of words.
 
