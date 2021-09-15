 Skip to content
(NPR)   Cool: Data mining company offers to find missed health diagnosis. Fark: So they can help a Medicare Advantage program game federal billing regulations in a way that enables the plan to overcharge for patient treatment   (npr.org) divider line
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Medicare fraud costs billions annually but we can't have universal healthcare because reasons.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Medicare fraud costs billions annually but we can't have universal healthcare because reasons.


WON'T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE STONKHOLDERS???!!!

And all those wars we waste TRILLIONS on to enrich billionaires.

Much better than seeing people live happily and healthily, ya know.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overcharging for medical treatment is par for the course in the US health care industry.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Medicare fraud costs billions annually but we can't have universal healthcare because reasons.


I dont want some government functionary deciding who lives or dies.

I want an insurance executive to do it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked face.

It doesn't matter who administers the huge pool of money. Someone will always find a way to game the system.

I have to admire the scale of this one, though.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 850x652]


Probably not survived this happens, just surprised at people who attack the idea of Universal Healthcare (either heavily regulated mix of public and private insurance systems or single-payer taxpayer funded and government provided insurance) after knowing this happens.

/Seems like some people are either dedicated to higher and higher Stonks
//Either because they own them and/or are too stupid to see they are being used to push a kleptocratic agenda that hurts those supporters of barely regulated profit seeking HMOs when they need insurance to pay for procedures
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Galileo's Daughter: Medicare fraud costs billions annually but we can't have universal healthcare because reasons.

I dont want some government functionary deciding who lives or dies.

I want an insurance executive to do it.


Executive? No "executive" makes those choices. Just some dude working in a cubicle in Columbus, Ohio, trying to keep his "no" quota in good shape for the month.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope:

/Seems like some people are either dedicated to higher and higher Stonks
//Either because they own them and/or are too stupid to see they are being used to push a kleptocratic agenda that hurts those supporters of barely regulated profit seeking HMOs when they need insurance to pay for procedures

Both. Overwhelmingly, most people aren't benefitting. So statistically, if you're slavishly devoted to profit maximization and high stonks, you're being stupidly used to push the kleptocratic agenda to your own detriment.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't  need a data mining company.  Doctors are doing fine on their own.  Recent knee surgery...3 cardiologists come in, one talks for 5 minutes, other two stand there saying nothing then they leave....billed by each individually for a 25 minute "consultation" at $325 by each doc.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jackandwater: They don't  need a data mining company.  Doctors are doing fine on their own.  Recent knee surgery...3 cardiologists come in, one talks for 5 minutes, other two stand there saying nothing then they leave....billed by each individually for a 25 minute "consultation" at $325 by each doc.


Ashelth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice to see fark derp at its finest.

Medicare advantage plans pay for all of the medicare approved services their beneficiaries receive.  The charge a monthly premium that covers usually supplementary benefits (read pharmacy) not covered by CMS and depending on the plan type fixed procedure costs vs the 80/20 cost sharing.

In exchange for assuming all claims liabilities CMS pays the plan per member each month.  The amount paid is based on risk score, which is calculated by CMS administrative companies based on patient health as reported in medical claims.

For example:. Say you are diabetic and suffer from multiple open wounds.

The doctors and hospital bill the CMS covered services to the MA plan.  As long as they bill correct service codes and appropriate diagnosis codes they get paid the same amount as CMS.

However if they leave off the diagnosis codes for obesity, diabetes, smoking, long term drug use then CMS doesn't know the patient has significant co-morbidities.  This means lower risk score so the plan is paid less for that person despite the beneficiary having more medical problems that will cost more.

So there are huge pushes for medical billers to do their goddamn job correctly.  Mainly because those risk scores are calculated yearly.  So a patient with. Heart, lung and liver transplant if those diagnosis codes aren't used to describe the patient for a year (because they are largely healthy for 3 years) suddenly develops organ failure and needs another transplant the insurance plan may have only been getting $35 a month for 3 years
 
gar1013
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Medicare fraud costs billions annually but we can't have universal healthcare because reasons.


So what you're saying is that we should have more government insurance so we can have more fraud?
 
gar1013
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Nice to see fark derp at its finest.

Medicare advantage plans pay for all of the medicare approved services their beneficiaries receive.  The charge a monthly premium that covers usually supplementary benefits (read pharmacy) not covered by CMS and depending on the plan type fixed procedure costs vs the 80/20 cost sharing.

In exchange for assuming all claims liabilities CMS pays the plan per member each month.  The amount paid is based on risk score, which is calculated by CMS administrative companies based on patient health as reported in medical claims.

For example:. Say you are diabetic and suffer from multiple open wounds.

The doctors and hospital bill the CMS covered services to the MA plan.  As long as they bill correct service codes and appropriate diagnosis codes they get paid the same amount as CMS.

However if they leave off the diagnosis codes for obesity, diabetes, smoking, long term drug use then CMS doesn't know the patient has significant co-morbidities.  This means lower risk score so the plan is paid less for that person despite the beneficiary having more medical problems that will cost more.

So there are huge pushes for medical billers to do their goddamn job correctly.  Mainly because those risk scores are calculated yearly.  So a patient with. Heart, lung and liver transplant if those diagnosis codes aren't used to describe the patient for a year (because they are largely healthy for 3 years) suddenly develops organ failure and needs another transplant the insurance plan may have only been getting $35 a month for 3 years


palelizard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Nice to see fark derp at its finest.

Medicare advantage plans pay for all of the medicare approved services their beneficiaries receive.  The charge a monthly premium that covers usually supplementary benefits (read pharmacy) not covered by CMS and depending on the plan type fixed procedure costs vs the 80/20 cost sharing.

In exchange for assuming all claims liabilities CMS pays the plan per member each month.  The amount paid is based on risk score, which is calculated by CMS administrative companies based on patient health as reported in medical claims.

For example:. Say you are diabetic and suffer from multiple open wounds.

The doctors and hospital bill the CMS covered services to the MA plan.  As long as they bill correct service codes and appropriate diagnosis codes they get paid the same amount as CMS.

However if they leave off the diagnosis codes for obesity, diabetes, smoking, long term drug use then CMS doesn't know the patient has significant co-morbidities.  This means lower risk score so the plan is paid less for that person despite the beneficiary having more medical problems that will cost more.

So there are huge pushes for medical billers to do their goddamn job correctly.  Mainly because those risk scores are calculated yearly.  So a patient with. Heart, lung and liver transplant if those diagnosis codes aren't used to describe the patient for a year (because they are largely healthy for 3 years) suddenly develops organ failure and needs another transplant the insurance plan may have only been getting $35 a month for 3 years


Thank you. This is the industry I work in, and you put it succinctly. Using a natural language processing program to scan the charts and say "Oh, you might want to use ICD-10 for this, that, and the other" isn't fraud, it's an attempt to accurately categorize a patient. And yes, we use "risk scores" to determine the expected level of care a patient will need (and NPR's use of quotes around risk score is frankly offensive). Not every patient will require that level of care, it's an actuarial job. It levels out across the population.

Medicare Advantage plans are paid more for sicker patients

This is true. Do you know why? BECAUSE SICKER PATIENTS COST MORE TO TREAT.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Medicare fraud costs billions annually but we can't have universal healthcare because reasons.


chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: This is my shocked face.

It doesn't matter who administers the huge pool of money. Someone will always find a way to game the system.

I have to admire the scale of this one, though.


chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 850x652]

Probably not survived this happens, just surprised at people who attack the idea of Universal Healthcare (either heavily regulated mix of public and private insurance systems or single-payer taxpayer funded and government provided insurance) after knowing this happens.

/Seems like some people are either dedicated to higher and higher Stonks
//Either because they own them and/or are too stupid to see they are being used to push a kleptocratic agenda that hurts those supporters of barely regulated profit seeking HMOs when they need insurance to pay for procedures


chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jackandwater: They don't  need a data mining company.  Doctors are doing fine on their own.  Recent knee surgery...3 cardiologists come in, one talks for 5 minutes, other two stand there saying nothing then they leave....billed by each individually for a 25 minute "consultation" at $325 by each doc.


chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Nice to see fark derp at its finest.

Medicare advantage plans pay for all of the medicare approved services their beneficiaries receive.  The charge a monthly premium that covers usually supplementary benefits (read pharmacy) not covered by CMS and depending on the plan type fixed procedure costs vs the 80/20 cost sharing.

In exchange for assuming all claims liabilities CMS pays the plan per member each month.  The amount paid is based on risk score, which is calculated by CMS administrative companies based on patient health as reported in medical claims.

For example:. Say you are diabetic and suffer from multiple open wounds.

The doctors and hospital bill the CMS covered services to the MA plan.  As long as they bill correct service codes and appropriate diagnosis codes they get paid the same amount as CMS.

However if they leave off the diagnosis codes for obesity, diabetes, smoking, long term drug use then CMS doesn't know the patient has significant co-morbidities.  This means lower risk score so the plan is paid less for that person despite the beneficiary having more medical problems that will cost more.

So there are huge pushes for medical billers to do their goddamn job correctly.  Mainly because those risk scores are calculated yearly.  So a patient with. Heart, lung and liver transplant if those diagnosis codes aren't used to describe the patient for a year (because they are largely healthy for 3 years) suddenly develops organ failure and needs another transplant the insurance plan may have only been getting $35 a month for 3 years


chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

palelizard: Ashelth: Nice to see fark derp at its finest.

Medicare advantage plans pay for all of the medicare approved services their beneficiaries receive.  The charge a monthly premium that covers usually supplementary benefits (read pharmacy) not covered by CMS and depending on the plan type fixed procedure costs vs the 80/20 cost sharing.

In exchange for assuming all claims liabilities CMS pays the plan per member each month.  The amount paid is based on risk score, which is calculated by CMS administrative companies based on patient health as reported in medical claims.

For example:. Say you are diabetic and suffer from multiple open wounds.

The doctors and hospital bill the CMS covered services to the MA plan.  As long as they bill correct service codes and appropriate diagnosis codes they get paid the same amount as CMS.

However if they leave off the diagnosis codes for obesity, diabetes, smoking, long term drug use then CMS doesn't know the patient has significant co-morbidities.  This means lower risk score so the plan is paid less for that person despite the beneficiary having more medical problems that will cost more.

So there are huge pushes for medical billers to do their goddamn job correctly.  Mainly because those risk scores are calculated yearly.  So a patient with. Heart, lung and liver transplant if those diagnosis codes aren't used to describe the patient for a year (because they are largely healthy for 3 years) suddenly develops organ failure and needs another transplant the insurance plan may have only been getting $35 a month for 3 years

Thank you. This is the industry I work in, and you put it succinctly. Using a natural language processing program to scan the charts and say "Oh, you might want to use ICD-10 for this, that, and the other" isn't fraud, it's an attempt to accurately categorize a patient. And yes, we use "risk scores" to determine the expected level of care a patient will need (and NPR's use of quotes around risk score is frankly offensive). Not every patient will require that level of care, it's an actuarial job. It levels out across the population.

Medicare Advantage plans are paid more for sicker patients

This is true. Do you know why? BECAUSE SICKER PATIENTS COST MORE TO TREAT.


DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: DarkSoulNoHope: kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 850x652]

Probably not survived this happens, just surprised at people who attack the idea of Universal Healthcare (either heavily regulated mix of public and private insurance systems or single-payer taxpayer funded and government provided insurance) after knowing this happens.

/Seems like some people are either dedicated to higher and higher Stonks
//Either because they own them and/or are too stupid to see they are being used to push a kleptocratic agenda that hurts those supporters of barely regulated profit seeking HMOs when they need insurance to pay for procedures

Skipped your meds, eh


Nope, couldn't afford them due to lack of Universal Healthcare in the United States.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ashelth: For example:. Say you are diabetic and suffer from multiple open wounds.


Very well: "You are diabetic and suffer from multiple open wounds."
Kinky.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 850x652]


TakeMyMoney.gif
 
Shrink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

palelizard: Ashelth: Nice to see fark derp at its finest.

Medicare advantage plans pay for all of the medicare approved services their beneficiaries receive.  The charge a monthly premium that covers usually supplementary benefits (read pharmacy) not covered by CMS and depending on the plan type fixed procedure costs vs the 80/20 cost sharing.

In exchange for assuming all claims liabilities CMS pays the plan per member each month.  The amount paid is based on risk score, which is calculated by CMS administrative companies based on patient health as reported in medical claims.

For example:. Say you are diabetic and suffer from multiple open wounds.

The doctors and hospital bill the CMS covered services to the MA plan.  As long as they bill correct service codes and appropriate diagnosis codes they get paid the same amount as CMS.

However if they leave off the diagnosis codes for obesity, diabetes, smoking, long term drug use then CMS doesn't know the patient has significant co-morbidities.  This means lower risk score so the plan is paid less for that person despite the beneficiary having more medical problems that will cost more.

So there are huge pushes for medical billers to do their goddamn job correctly.  Mainly because those risk scores are calculated yearly.  So a patient with. Heart, lung and liver transplant if those diagnosis codes aren't used to describe the patient for a year (because they are largely healthy for 3 years) suddenly develops organ failure and needs another transplant the insurance plan may have only been getting $35 a month for 3 years

Thank you. This is the industry I work in, and you put it succinctly. Using a natural language processing program to scan the charts and say "Oh, you might want to use ICD-10 for this, that, and the other" isn't fraud, it's an attempt to accurately categorize a patient. And yes, we use "risk scores" to determine the expected level of care a patient will need (and NPR's use of quotes around risk score is frankly of ...


Exactly. I work for an HIT company whose products integrate with EHRs, and use NLP and algorithms to parse and analyze all available clinical information to identify pertinent HCC codes. Correct risk adjustment documentation is in everybody's best interest; funding the payers and providers at max allowable levels helps control costs. Does overcoding and fraud happen? You bet, but I'd wager that most contractually at-risk providers actually leave money on the table every year.
 
