(Slate)   Yes, COVID does affect your penis. Just not in the way Nicki Minaj thinks it does   (slate.com) divider line
41
    More: Followup, Erectile dysfunction, Testosterone, COVID vaccine, Erection, Penis, men's sexual health, Sperm, common thread of COVID  
•       •       •

blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What You Really Need to Know About Your Penis, COVID, and Vaccines

"It's very hard to have good sex when you're dead."

Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nicki Minaj Presents: "Super Balls"
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: What You Really Need to Know About Your Penis, COVID, and Vaccines

"It's very hard to have good sex when you're dead."

... Just give it some time. It will harden up just fine.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost in all this: the Met Gala didn't even miss her.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you dare say anything that doesn't tow the line.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's true.  This antivaxxer has no dick.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody should explain to Nicki that just because shes had thousands of them in her mouth does not make her an expert.
If that was the case then Id be the worlds leading authority on blueberry pop-tarts.

And penises.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicki Minaj is a repilianoid. Discuss.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but what did that Stallion Broad say?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all have to post our balls on twitter. For America.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Somebody should explain to Nicki that just because shes had thousands of them in her mouth does not make her an expert.
If that was the case then Id be the worlds leading authority on blueberry pop-tarts.

And penises.


Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 itself, not the vaccine, can "linger" in the penis

It adds girth
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientific research consists of educated groups of people pouring over details of countless variables  in a controlled environment for thousands and thousands of hours. But Nikki's not sure yet. She needs to read more Facebook anecdotes. I wonder how much research she put into the ingredients of her fake boobs, fake butt, fake lips, fake teeth, fake eyelashes, fake...
 
The Third Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah but what did that Stallion Broad say?


Neigh?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: dothemath: Somebody should explain to Nicki that just because shes had thousands of them in her mouth does not make her an expert.
If that was the case then Id be the worlds leading authority on blueberry pop-tarts.

And penises.

[Fark user image 640x446] [View Full Size image _x_]


Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicki Minaj Testicle Trifecta acheived!
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim from Saint Paul: blatz514: What You Really Need to Know About Your Penis, COVID, and Vaccines

"It's very hard to have good sex when you're dead."

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

... Just give it some time. It will harden up just fine.


Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what I'm getting is that Nicki is afraid that if she gets the vaccine her dick will stop working.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: What You Really Need to Know About Your Penis, COVID, and Vaccines

"It's very hard to have good sex when you're dead."

[Fark user image image 500x281]


MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Spelled backwards her name is Janim Ikcin.

That can't be good.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Certainly affects the taste...

/I'm here all week!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Don't you dare say anything that doesn't tow the line"

johnphantom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah about all Minaj is worth for balls is stroking them while she lifts your wallet.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I want the penises of all plague rats to shoot off and kill other plague rats, but somehow a Slate article isn't going to give me much hope of that.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I think we all have to post our balls on twitter. For America.


#batwingday
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The latest press release about Minaj's ongoing research on Covid states:

"They call me Nicholas, style defined as ridiculous
I beg your pardon, meet me at da garden
#1 draft, I'm New York's pick & I don't lose like dem dudes on da new york knicks... (check it)
I'm over seas rockin hella capris, in da west indies eatin delacasies... I tel em
Dey want cain like erica... please
Brotha your money young like goverment cheese
Dese broke rappers always rappin bout a pink truck, I'm only happy wen I hopin out da brincks truck
And I don't need a 16, I got a sentence... I goes on a farka like an entrance
Dese old biatches betta change dey denture, wen I get in da game dey gon play da benches
fark your friendship, pay attention
biatch get at me, I'm a pay my henchmen"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blatz514: What You Really Need to Know About Your Penis, COVID, and Vaccines

"It's very hard to have good sex when you're dead."

[Fark user image image 500x281]


T.S.O.L.- Code Blue
Youtube OpZJLjrb4vU
 
invictus2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
could be worse than that

i thlammed my penith in the car door
Youtube 9ywnLQywz74
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding."

That sounds like a good side effect. And how much money and time did they put into a wedding they feel they can just casually cancel? The wedding was still weeks away, and his balls could have deflated and so on.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
she refused to take the COVID vaccine to attend the Met Gala, and that she planned to do more "research" before she got the shot.

I can't wait to read her peer reviewed report on the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines, and any side effects that may occur. I'm sure it will be published shortly.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yeah but what did that Stallion Broad say?


Neigh!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: The latest press release about Minaj's ongoing research on Covid states:

"They call me Nicholas, style defined as ridiculous
I beg your pardon, meet me at da garden
#1 draft, I'm New York's pick & I don't lose like dem dudes on da new york knicks... (check it)
I'm over seas rockin hella capris, in da west indies eatin delacasies... I tel em
Dey want cain like erica... please
Brotha your money young like goverment cheese
Dese broke rappers always rappin bout a pink truck, I'm only happy wen I hopin out da brincks truck
And I don't need a 16, I got a sentence... I goes on a farka like an entrance
Dese old biatches betta change dey denture, wen I get in da game dey gon play da benches
fark your friendship, pay attention
biatch get at me, I'm a pay my henchmen"


Can someone translate that to English?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
DT just announced Minaj will be his running mate in 2024.

She has all the necessary qualifications:

. celebrity
. a lot of social media followers
. able to convince others of the truth of misinformation
. gender and race provide deflection of white male supremacy allegations

That's how easy it is folks.

\another example of how the movie "Idiocracy" was a documentary - they only got the gender wrong
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Somebody should explain to Nicki that just because shes had thousands of them in her mouth does not make her an expert.
If that was the case then Id be the worlds leading authority on blueberry pop-tarts.

And penises.


Weird.
You'd think she'd recognize the symptoms of an STD.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

"Don't you dare say anything that doesn't tow the line"

[images.gofundme.com image 850x566]


For all intensive purposes, it's a perfectly cromulent usage.
 
pheelix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, Nicki, baby, so sorry I gave u the clap but it aint my fault. I must have got it from the toilet when I dropped a deuce at that truckstop on my way to u. We still good right? K thx bye
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does My Cock Still Work?
Youtube 9tEQIoC83FU
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whereas the COVID infection, in fact, can attack the cells of the testicle because that virus binds to those cells and then it can drop its viral load into the cells and then it reproduces and then it explodes itself.

News flash: COVID-19 makes your testicles explode.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Don't you dare say anything that doesn't tow the line.


Just to be clear, an anecdote from this lady means more to you than what must be millions of hours of research at this point from the entire medical and scientific community on the planet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure man, don't "toe" the line. Oooh, what a contrarian. I'm sure it won't have any consequences.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

What You Really Need to Know About Your Penis, COVID, and Vaccines

"It's very hard to have good sex when you're dead."

"It's very hard to have good sex when you're dead."

[Fark user image image 500x281]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Knows a thing or two about f**king dead guys.

RIP - dead herself in 2017... age 44.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nikki Minge is very pretty and very stupid.
 
