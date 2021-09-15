 Skip to content
 
(Manchester Evening News)   Beaning. Apparently, it's a thing   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It would be funnier if the kids ate all those beans and cook up a gas storm as a result.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Beaning' involves children smearing baked beans onto people's driveways, doors and cars - and, of course, filming it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That site has more pop ups than a Geocities website.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In one picture, four empty cans could be seen discarded near a doorstep studded with little orange beans

Will England survive!?!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It would be funnier if the kids ate all those beans and cook up a gas storm as a result.


It has bean *snert* foretold:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, so that's where all the Grandma Brown's went.

Fark user image

/if you know, you know
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cheech and Chong - Mexican Americans / Beaners
Youtube fNR7WJ3SW60
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a buncha pussies.
Back in my day beaning woulda meant you hucked the can at another kid's head.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Beaning" involves being hit on the head with a baseball bat if you get caught dumping crap on people's cars, etc.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn.studentmoneysaver.co.ukView Full Size

Rule 34
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If that had been all my middle school bullies had done I might be a regular person today.
 
sleze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pitchers still continue to do this all the time, subby!

MLB \\ Hit By Pitch August 2021 part 2
Youtube XXOJtzsrBmY
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: What a buncha pussies.
Back in my day beaning woulda meant you hucked the can at another kid's head.


We used to have Gat Wars where, during winter, we'd go steal golf carts from the local golf course and then drive around the course with pellet guns trying to shoot each other.

Always fun digging pellets out of your leg, or getting a friend to dig it out of your back.

No, i was not on the honor roll, why do you ask?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Beans
Youtube mhdO_bYby1U
 
gar1013
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

casual disregard: If that had been all my middle school bullies had done I might be a regular person today.


Could be worse. You obviously haven't signed up for a total Fark account, so you have that to be proud of.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That site has more pop ups than a Geocities website.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, not too bad...
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
personally, if they want to do something with all those beans, recreating the camp fire scene from Blazing Saddles should be a high priority.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Toilet paper buying
Youtube UihGnVASxAk
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, instead of TP, I'd use VCR tape from an old cassette. They'd fling super well, and unlike TP, you can't hose it down. And if you try and pull it, it just snaps. But it does look pretty fluttering in the wind.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: When I was a kid, instead of TP, I'd use VCR tape from an old cassette. They'd fling super well, and unlike TP, you can't hose it down. And if you try and pull it, it just snaps. But it does look pretty fluttering in the wind.


With the little context provided, I had to think about this one.


I was, at first, full of WTF
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Beans, beans, good for the heart.
Beans, beans, GREAT for the heart!
 
