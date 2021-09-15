 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Church of the FSM)   Tired of being surrounded by unvaxxed co-workers and COVID-deniers? The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster has a religious exemption for you, so you can demand to opt-out of being exposed to morons. Your move, Church of Satan   (spaghettimonster.org) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Vaccination, Public health, Health economics, Vaccine, Virus, Universal health care, harmful virus particles, exemption letters  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 8:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing as how I'm ordained and have a state-issued minister's license, I think I'm gonna send this in to HR and see what happens.  I'm sure my union will have fun with this.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Seeing as how I'm ordained and have a state-issued minister's license, I think I'm gonna send this in to HR and see what happens.  I'm sure my union will have fun with this.


Please keep us posted as things progress.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sadly, my name is no longer Vlag Ball, or I'd print that sucker out.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ramen.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife is an ordained High Priestess in the church, so I forwarded the link.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nicely done. I'd like to hear more about this religion. Do I have to express a preference for spaghetti over other forms of pasta to be accepted as a member?
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Submitted to HR.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Antivaxxers are just trying to compensate for the miniscule size of their noodly appendages.
 
TheRealist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm vaccinated not anti vaccine but you all need to farking chill out. There is natural and learned Immunity (which some of you need to google) and other reasons people can't get vaxxed..

This site is full of extremists now.. so sad
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

null: Seeing as how I'm ordained and have a state-issued minister's license, I think I'm gonna send this in to HR and see what happens.  I'm sure my union will have fun with this.


Saw Mark Hamill marry Sheldon Cooper the other day on Big Bang Theory: "And by the power vested in me by 'EvenYouCanPerformWeddings.com', I now pronounce you man and wife."
 
GRCooper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I assume that the Church of the Subgenius' solution is to provide Covid infected blankets to the unvaccinated.

/fnord
 
sniderman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheRealist: I'm vaccinated not anti vaccine but you all need to farking chill out. There is natural and learned Immunity (which some of you need to google) and other reasons people can't get vaxxed..

This site is full of extremists now.. so sad


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheRealist: I'm vaccinated not anti vaccine but you all need to farking chill out. There is natural and learned Immunity (which some of you need to google) and other reasons people can't get vaxxed..

This site is full of extremists now.. so sad


User name does not check out.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/people-​m​edically-exempt-covid-19-vaccine-exper​ts/story?id=79995610
 
marsoft
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ker_Thwap: Sadly, my name is no longer Vlag Ball, or I'd print that sucker out.


you can generate one for yourself.

Church of the FSM Covid Exemption Letter (spaghettimonster.org)
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheRealist: I'm vaccinated not anti vaccine but you all need to farking chill out. There is natural and learned Immunity (which some of you need to google) and other reasons people can't get vaxxed..

This site is full of extremists now.. so sad


The number of legitimate non vaccinated is exponentially outnumbered by the "freedom" or whatever crowd.

So, not really extremists.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.