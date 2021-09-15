 Skip to content
(AP News)   Worst Korea shows Best Korea who are the Photoshop champions of the peninsula   (apnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Go ahead and fire them at America, we will send a thousand more back at you. And you know it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size

Kinda hard to be scared of a guy whose fashion vibe is 80's lesbian stand up comic.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Go ahead and fire them at America, we will send a thousand more back at you. And you know it.


Glad people who think this is all about nuking America aren't the ones creating policy, yeesh dude this ain't some hollywood movie with a mustache twirling bad guy.  North Korea's nukes aren't there to nuke anyone, especially not in a first strike.  They are there to make dismantling North Korea's regime dangerous and full of uncertainty, even if its just the uncertainty of where the nukes would go if the government collapsed, and thus deter countries like South Korea or the US from taking actions that would destabilize them too much.

No one in North Korea actually wants to nuke the US, what are you crazy? They want to live.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh go for it, I hate wearing a tie.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, which one did it better?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still say, the photos of him, showing his "100 pound weight loss" are not him, but a
double.  Sister wants to run the country.  She's been running things for the last year
or two.  He either died, or, she "made him disappear".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Go ahead and fire them at America, we will send a thousand more back at you. And you know it.


You do know those nukes have to go over Russias airspace right? And that with Russia's shiatty radars, they might think those nukes are heading for them right?

And you do know the US would lose a couple cities right? And North Korea aint gonna nuke Bumfark, Alabama... they'll be nuking DC, New York, San Diego, LA, Chicago...
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't look photoshopped

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And you do know the US would lose a couple cities right? And North Korea aint gonna nuke Bumfark, Alabama... they'll be nuking DC, New York, San Diego, LA, Chicago...


Whoo-hoo! Yay 'flyover country'!

/y'all aint gettin' my stash of corned beef hash
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: [s.abcnews.com image 850x850]
Kinda hard to be scared of a guy whose fashion vibe is 80's lesbian stand up comic.


He doesn't look anything like Ellen Degeneres
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p51d007: I still say, the photos of him, showing his "100 pound weight loss" are not him, but a
double.  Sister wants to run the country.  She's been running things for the last year
or two.  He either died, or, she "made him disappear".


The professional paranoids in the S. Korea, and U.S., intel communities have run voice comparisons of the before and after for Little Flattop.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: kdawg7736: Go ahead and fire them at America, we will send a thousand more back at you. And you know it.

You do know those nukes have to go over Russias airspace right? And that with Russia's shiatty radars, they might think those nukes are heading for them right?

And you do know the US would lose a couple cities right? And North Korea aint gonna nuke Bumfark, Alabama... they'll be nuking DC, New York, San Diego, LA, Chicago...


No they don't. B-2's from Guam could do the trick, as could ballistic missile subs in the Pacific.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somebody warn the ocean!
 
