(Times of Israel)   Preliminary Israeli study: Third booster vaccine shots may produce 10x the antibodies of the prior dose. L'chaim   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
12
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good news on erev Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement starts at sundown today).

"On Rosh Hashanah will be inscribed and on Yom Kippur will be sealed - how many will pass from the earth and how many will be created; who will live and who will die; who will die after a long life and who before his time; who by water and who by fire, who by sword and who by beast, who by famine and who by thirst, who by upheaval and who by plague, who by strangling and who by stoning. Who will rest and who will wander, who will live in harmony and who will be harried, who will enjoy tranquility and who will suffer, who will be impoverished and who will be enriched, who will be degraded and who will be exalted. But Repentance, Prayer, and Charity mitigate the severity of the Decree."

Emphasis added.

/ subby
// easy fast to those who observe
/// shalosh
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since this study was done by Israel, I hereby declare that any Republican who disputes its findings is by their own logic an anti-semite.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
99.7% is a miracle of God. If you need 10x that to have faith in vaccines, I don't know what to tell you, Thomas.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Since this study was done by Israel, I hereby declare that any Republican who disputes its findings is by their own logic an anti-semite.


I thought all republicans were antisemitic
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: gunga galunga: Since this study was done by Israel, I hereby declare that any Republican who disputes its findings is by their own logic an anti-semite.

I thought all republicans were antisemitic


They want (need) Israel is exist in order for the end times to happen, per their weird beliefs. They don't care about the Jewish people - just that they occupy the land.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I need 5 shots? The two initial and three boosters?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And by the 5th shot the blood will be so full of antibodies it will cause extra clotting and strokes.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Coronavirus czar Salman Zarka

I'd ask the boss for a new title.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: So I need 5 shots? The two initial and three boosters?


No.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Since this study was done by Israel, I hereby declare that any Republican who disputes its findings is by their own logic an anti-semite.


No, you see...you're forgetting the principle of "it's ok if you're a Republican."
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was able to get a Moderna booster shot last month after discussing it with my PCP and oncologist:
First shot --> headache, fatigue for two days; sore arm for a few days
Second shot --> worse headache, worse fatigue for two days; sore arm for a few days
Booster shot ---> felt like I got hit by a bus for two days; sore, red, itchy arm for a week

If anyone is planning on getting a booster, plan on taking a couple sick days afterwards (or get it done on a Friday).

I'm pro-vax, but even I am leery of what side effects to expect from a fourth dose.
 
