 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Sometimes you can't out-Oklahoma the original headline: 'Oklahoma City man allegedly defecates in metro grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for groceries covering it'   (kfor.com) divider line
35
    More: Sick, Oklahoma, Grocery store, Shirley Wright-Johnson, OKLAHOMA CITY, bag of pizza rolls, Feces, grocery store freezer Sunday night, Wright-Johnson  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 10:35 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that ivermectin giving idiots the trots
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one thing to drop a load in the freezer but to do it on the pizza rolls is inhuman.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What.
 
turboke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wouldn't she have allegedly put her hand in it until the defecation is confirmed?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What the fark kind of security camera are they using?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
F*ck.
 
davynelson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
zomg she touched my poo!

*wack wack wack*


/bleah
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UberDave: It's one thing to drop a load in the freezer but to do it on the pizza rolls is inhuman.


No, that's a perfectly appropriate place to do it. The premium ice cream, that's life in GitMo.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that Godfrey?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, at least he didn't do it on the hot 'n ready foods.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Allegedly???

Was the lady's hand covered in dookie or not? This seems like a pretty simple thing to figure out...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Well, at least he didn't do it on the hot 'n ready foods.


Are you sure? Or just full
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its Oklahoma.
They probably think sh*t germs are a hoax invented by Joe Biden.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In Oklahoma its OK to doo that.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What the fark kind of security camera are they using?


lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It ain't cool to shiat in a cooler.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

turboke: Wouldn't she have allegedly put her hand in it until the defecation is confirmed?


The alleged part is whether an Oklahoma man did this; for all we know, she's just terrible at wiping.

Or an Oklahoma bear snuck into the freezer section.

Or it was a Texas man.

Or a Texas bear.

Could be anything, really - but, what isn't alleged is that she really ended up with a dooky-paw.,
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It ain't cool to shiat in a cooler.


The man had no chill.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: What.


Por que tan serioso: The.


Por que tan serioso: F*ck.


Yeah, I'm staying inside this year. Away from folks like this. Heck, I'm rooting for COVID-19 to continue into 2022, just so I look normal when I elect to stay inside next year, too.
 
Nullav
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What the fark kind of security camera are they using?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

I'm assuming it outputs to a single VCR, but only sometimes.

/shiat, that stuff's so old I can't even find good stock of a 2x2 carousel feed on a CRT, but I swear that's where a feed like that belongs.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good Lord. What the hell is wrong with him?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm gonna put on my Sherlock hat and say this is an ex-employee.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thats some foul smelling poo if you used bleach and disinfectant and you can still smell it. Well that or you are being overly dramatic for your 15 min of "fame".
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This feels more like Florida Man visits Oklahoma.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Expecting rocks?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: It's one thing to drop a load in the freezer but to do it on the pizza rolls is inhuman.


Yeah, usually with pizza rolls the shait's in the bag.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So now they have Chicago style pizza, yeah
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Allegedly???

Was the lady's hand covered in dookie or not? This seems like a pretty simple thing to figure out...


Does it taste like dookie, Ma'am?
 
turboke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I'm gonna put on my Sherlock hat and say this is an ex-employee.


shiat, Sherlock!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's what the kids nowadays call a Hot Pocket.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: That's what the kids nowadays call a Hot Pocket.


Thank you, Ice-T
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.