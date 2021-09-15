 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Red Devils beaten off by Young Boys in the Wankdorf Stadium... if you think I'm clicking that link at work you've got another thing coming   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Manchester United F.C., Cristiano Ronaldo, Association football, Real Madrid C.F., Ballon d'Or, FIFA World Player of the Year, feted Cristiano Ronaldo, Ole Gunnar Solskjr  
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I saw that scoreline and couldn't stop laughing for 5 minutes despite knowing nothing about the match.  After RTFA, that's even more glorious with Ronaldo desperately trying to draw penalties and fouls every chance he got as the game went on.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THINK, subby, not THING.

"If you think...you have another think coming."

/ frmr ed
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: THINK, subby, not THING.

"If you think...you have another think coming."

/ frmr ed


Both are correct. I have never ever heard anyone say that with 2 thinks.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-​at-play/usage-another-think-coming-or-​another-thing-coming

/ not subby
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's try another link...

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.quic​k​anddirtytips.com/education/grammar/ano​ther-think-thing-coming%3famp
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soccer blows.

Nothing ever happens.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: THINK, subby, not THING.

"If you think...you have another think coming."

/ frmr ed


I have never heard that before. I'll be damned...

https://www.theguardian.com/media/min​d​-your-language/2014/nov/18/mind-your-l​anguage-another-think
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found my glasses.

Where are yours?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Soccer blows.

Nothing ever happens.


I like these Red Devils.

The Red Devils-Goin' to the church
Youtube 39AN1WS2l5o
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Sir,
I clicked this headline with great interest and eagerness.  However, he article had nothing to do with the subject matter I was expecting.  In fact, I didn't even understand anything contained in he article.
In future, I would greatly appreciate it if all articles attached to headlines about Young Boys being beaten off only route the reader to the kinds of information that would normally fall under that heading.
Thank you for your kind attention to this matter.  I remain,
Yours sincerely,
Miss Dorothy Kilgallen
 
SidFishious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Haim and Feldman are really desperate for work right now, but I can't believe they're sucking cock for cash. Actually, yes, I can believe it. Robot Chicken agrees. Random oddness hahahaha.

Yes, I'm drunk. Eat a bag 'o dicks if you have a problem.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: THINK, subby, not THING.

"If you think...you have another think coming."

/ frmr ed


Does not agree:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SidFishious: I know Haim and Feldman are really desperate for work right now, but I can't believe they're sucking cock for cash. Actually, yes, I can believe it. Robot Chicken agrees. Random oddness hahahaha.

Yes, I'm drunk. Eat a bag 'o dicks if you have a problem.


https://www.amazon.com/Bag-Dicks-Orig​i​nal-Prank-Bachelorette/dp/B074BSQ8PD
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unless you have a hemi-penis you only have the one thing coming.
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Soccer blows.

Nothing ever happens.


Soccer does blow.

This is football.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hammettman: dothemath: Soccer blows.

Nothing ever happens.

Soccer does blow.

This is football.


Dont fu*kin' come in here and throw around a bunch of dumb "Britishisms".

Its soccer.
And it sucks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: THINK, subby, not THING.

"If you think...you have another think coming."

/ frmr ed


No, 'another Thing coming' is right.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: hammettman: dothemath: Soccer blows.

Nothing ever happens.

Soccer does blow.

This is football.

Dont fu*kin' come in here and throw around a bunch of dumb "Britishisms".

Its soccer.
And it sucks.


Stop liking what I don't like!!
 
