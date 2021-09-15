 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   Galveston attorney cited for disorderly conduct for his Robert Durst cosplay   (chron.com) divider line
20
    More: Silly, Michael Myers, Halloween II, Walking, Samuel Loomis, Halloween, Facebook post, island attorney Mark Metzger, Halloween III: Season of the Witch  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 11:58 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have went with Austin Powers instead.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victimless crime.
Not a crime.
What was "disorderly" about his conduct?
Stay tuned to see them arrest everyone on Halloween.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas logic:
Walk around with fake knife: arrest that man!
Walk around with a real gun: Not a crime, he doesn't even need a permit for it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In fairness to the cops there was a 50/50 chance the guy under the mask was gonna be black.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What if he was dressed as a Ninja Turtle with a pair of swords?  Residents call animal control instead?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Could be worse...

It could be Fred.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Could be worse...

It could be Fred.


And /end thread
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: What was "disorderly" about his conduct?


He scared a couple of people so bad they actually jumped in the water which immediately poisoned them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cited

Not shot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can they arrest half a person?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was it Friday the 13th?

Wait...
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So is it becoming Fark policy to green light every green-lighted story 2x?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Science_Guy_3.14159: Can they arrest half a person?

[Fark user image image 300x300]


I just realized that was Frank Gorshin.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There used to be an awesome butt naked BYOB titty bar on the island.
You could wheel a keg in there and camp out for hours.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This seems unfair when about 52% of Texans are already disguised as Nazi Clowns.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Victimless crime.
Not a crime.
What was "disorderly" about his conduct?
Stay tuned to see them arrest everyone on Halloween.


The knife.
 
Negligible
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
1. I'm getting some hard Karen vibes from whoever called the police on this guy.

2. Is Disorderly Conduct purely a discretionary tool that cops can use if they just don't like you? That seems to be its only use when I see it being used as an arrestable offense.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Victimless crime.
Not a crime.
What was "disorderly" about his conduct?
Stay tuned to see them arrest everyone on Halloween.


Disorderly conduct is what the cops charge you with when they don't have a real crime.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Science_Guy_3.14159: Can they arrest half a person?

[Fark user image image 300x300]

I just realized that was Frank Gorshin.


It was such a great episode
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lawyers have a strange sense of humor.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.