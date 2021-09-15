 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The other shoe has dropped: Alex Murdaugh tried to have himself killed for the insurance money. Which doesn't seem too clever in retrospect   (nbcnews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Amazingly and not surprisingly, somebody ELSE was charged with a crime and not him.

Wow.

The world of a wealthy, prominent white man must be something.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is like a bad Murder, She Wrote
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"On Tuesday, Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was arrested on assisted suicide and fraud counts in connection to the roadside incident, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Documents released by the agency say that Murdaugh admitted that he asked Smith to kill him so that a beneficiary could collect on his life insurance policy."

Next chapter: "Curtis Edward Smith found dead."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not like anyone had a soul
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ho ho!
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now did the hitman lease his latex gloves with an option to buy?
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always for the insurance money. Geez, can't they come up with something original?
 
SidFishious
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was getting too old for this shiat.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: Amazingly and not surprisingly, somebody ELSE was charged with a crime and not him.

Wow.

The world of a wealthy, prominent white man must be something.


Did you miss the sentence that said he would charged in the coming days or weeks?

They probably aren't 100% sure what to charge him with exactly. Attempt to defraud insurance?
 
scanman61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Smith has been charged with assisted suicide

Ok, that's an interesting twist
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: Amazingly and not surprisingly, somebody ELSE was charged with a crime and not him.

Wow.

The world of a wealthy, prominent white man must be something.



FTFA: Murdaugh, who is part of a prominent South Carolina legal family, has not been charged with any crime. Harpootlian said Wednesday that he fully expects him to be arrested soon.

He's headed for the pokey; they just want to line up all the charges first. Remember, the guy is a very successful lawyer; he's going to know all the tricks necessary to destroy the case against him. So the cops and the prosecuting attorney(s) are making sure that everything is bonafide before they bring charges.

Everyone has turned their back on this guy, so he's not getting protection from the "good 'ol boy network" anymore. He committed the worst crime of all: he stole money from other rich people, and they're going to make sure he burns for it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Approves:
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
FrankPoole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Now did the hitman lease his latex gloves with an option to buy?


Yes, but only because his car had just hit a water buffalo.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: puffy999: Amazingly and not surprisingly, somebody ELSE was charged with a crime and not him.

Wow.

The world of a wealthy, prominent white man must be something.


FTFA: Murdaugh, who is part of a prominent South Carolina legal family, has not been charged with any crime. Harpootlian said Wednesday that he fully expects him to be arrested soon.

He's headed for the pokey; they just want to line up all the charges first. Remember, the guy is a very successful lawyer; he's going to know all the tricks necessary to destroy the case against him. So the cops and the prosecuting attorney(s) are making sure that everything is bonafide before they bring charges.

Everyone has turned their back on this guy, so he's not getting protection from the "good 'ol boy network" anymore. He committed the worst crime of all: he stole money from other rich people, and they're going to make sure he burns for it.


Let's also remember that his wife and son were murdered and he tried to kill himself to save his other kid and to end a drug addicted and depressed life.

Unless he was involved in the murders of his family, I'm not sure how you can do anything but pity this dude. That's just a shiatty deal.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He hired someone to shoot him in the head and he survived.
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

puffy999: Amazingly and not surprisingly, somebody ELSE was charged with a crime and not him.

Wow.

The world of a wealthy, prominent white man must be something.


Oh he will be. the folks here are losing their shiat over this.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So...how long before it comes out he killed or hired someone to kill his wife & older son?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Will he demand a refund from the hitman? The guy kinda botched the job.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
well, it is sure to be a dateline special now
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Attempt to defraud insurance?


It's not really defrauding insurance. Life insurance is payable on your death, and if you incentivize someone to kill you it's still a contractual obligation to pay the claim. Lots of people are murdered and life insurance still pays.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: So...how long before it comes out he killed or hired someone to kill his wife & older son?

seems to know hitmen
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Dick Gozinya: puffy999: Amazingly and not surprisingly, somebody ELSE was charged with a crime and not him.

Wow.

The world of a wealthy, prominent white man must be something.


FTFA: Murdaugh, who is part of a prominent South Carolina legal family, has not been charged with any crime. Harpootlian said Wednesday that he fully expects him to be arrested soon.

He's headed for the pokey; they just want to line up all the charges first. Remember, the guy is a very successful lawyer; he's going to know all the tricks necessary to destroy the case against him. So the cops and the prosecuting attorney(s) are making sure that everything is bonafide before they bring charges.

Everyone has turned their back on this guy, so he's not getting protection from the "good 'ol boy network" anymore. He committed the worst crime of all: he stole money from other rich people, and they're going to make sure he burns for it.

Let's also remember that his wife and son were murdered and he tried to kill himself to save his other kid and to end a drug addicted and depressed life.

Unless he was involved in the murders of his family, I'm not sure how you can do anything but pity this dude. That's just a shiatty deal.


He continually covered up for his murdered son's crimes and made sure the families that were destroyed by his murdered son never received justice for his murdered son's actions. The family of the girl his son killed didn't turn to drugs and theft after her death; I have little to no pity for this man's self inflicted lot in life.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Coen brothers couldn't make up something this ridiculous. And we're justgetting started....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vegemite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Dick Gozinya: puffy999: Amazingly and not surprisingly, somebody ELSE was charged with a crime and not him.

Wow.

The world of a wealthy, prominent white man must be something.


FTFA: Murdaugh, who is part of a prominent South Carolina legal family, has not been charged with any crime. Harpootlian said Wednesday that he fully expects him to be arrested soon.

He's headed for the pokey; they just want to line up all the charges first. Remember, the guy is a very successful lawyer; he's going to know all the tricks necessary to destroy the case against him. So the cops and the prosecuting attorney(s) are making sure that everything is bonafide before they bring charges.

Everyone has turned their back on this guy, so he's not getting protection from the "good 'ol boy network" anymore. He committed the worst crime of all: he stole money from other rich people, and they're going to make sure he burns for it.

Let's also remember that his wife and son were murdered and he tried to kill himself to save his other kid and to end a drug addicted and depressed life.

Unless he was involved in the murders of his family, I'm not sure how you can do anything but pity this dude. That's just a shiatty deal.


Well I admit I thought one of the other families that was wronged may have sought revenge. But it might be that this dude killed his family after the forensic audit was to come to light and his addiction to drugs as well.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is like a bad Murder, She Wrote


I'm thinking more like a Fletch knockoff.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Dick Gozinya: puffy999: Amazingly and not surprisingly, somebody ELSE was charged with a crime and not him.

Wow.

The world of a wealthy, prominent white man must be something.


FTFA: Murdaugh, who is part of a prominent South Carolina legal family, has not been charged with any crime. Harpootlian said Wednesday that he fully expects him to be arrested soon.

He's headed for the pokey; they just want to line up all the charges first. Remember, the guy is a very successful lawyer; he's going to know all the tricks necessary to destroy the case against him. So the cops and the prosecuting attorney(s) are making sure that everything is bonafide before they bring charges.

Everyone has turned their back on this guy, so he's not getting protection from the "good 'ol boy network" anymore. He committed the worst crime of all: he stole money from other rich people, and they're going to make sure he burns for it.

Let's also remember that his wife and son were murdered and he tried to kill himself to save his other kid and to end a drug addicted and depressed life.

Unless he was involved in the murders of his family, I'm not sure how you can do anything but pity this dude. That's just a shiatty deal.


Newsflash: He was definitely involved in the murders of his wife and son. Wife was reportedly poking around in the family finances and would have discovered his embezzlement, for which he has since been fired from his law firm. Kid's wrongful death case would have likewise exposed the family and their finances to investigation. Coincidentally, they are both killed. He has also demonstrated a willingness to hire people to commit murder for him, so...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: somedude210: This is like a bad Murder, She Wrote

I'm thinking more like a Fletch knockoff.


As seen above, it's a Bulworth knockoff.

/Because taxpayers, taxpayers take it in the rear!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Now did the hitman lease his latex gloves with an option to buy?


I'll have a Bloody Mary, a steak sandwich, and a steak sandwich.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: pueblonative: Now did the hitman lease his latex gloves with an option to buy?

I'll have a Bloody Mary, a steak sandwich, and a steak sandwich.


Add $20 each and put it on the Underhill's tab.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

exqqqme: The Coen brothers couldn't make up something this ridiculous. And we're justgetting started....

[Fark user image image 850x630]


They could use Goodman or Stephen Root as the lawyer, Brad Pitt or George Clooney as the confident/idiot hit man, John Turturro as lead detective on the case, Buscemi as a partner at the law firm, and throw in Frances McDormand on there somewhere.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: exqqqme: The Coen brothers couldn't make up something this ridiculous. And we're justgetting started....

[Fark user image image 850x630]

They could use Goodman or Stephen Root as the lawyer, Brad Pitt or George Clooney as the confident/idiot hit man, John Turturro as lead detective on the case, Buscemi as a partner at the law firm, and throw in Frances McDormand on there somewhere.


The dead wife? But instead of being shot in the face, she's fed into a wood chipper...
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Dick Gozinya: puffy999: Amazingly and not surprisingly, somebody ELSE was charged with a crime and not him.

Wow.

The world of a wealthy, prominent white man must be something.


FTFA: Murdaugh, who is part of a prominent South Carolina legal family, has not been charged with any crime. Harpootlian said Wednesday that he fully expects him to be arrested soon.

He's headed for the pokey; they just want to line up all the charges first. Remember, the guy is a very successful lawyer; he's going to know all the tricks necessary to destroy the case against him. So the cops and the prosecuting attorney(s) are making sure that everything is bonafide before they bring charges.

Everyone has turned their back on this guy, so he's not getting protection from the "good 'ol boy network" anymore. He committed the worst crime of all: he stole money from other rich people, and they're going to make sure he burns for it.

Let's also remember that his wife and son were murdered and he tried to kill himself to save his other kid and to end a drug addicted and depressed life.

Unless he was involved in the murders of his family, I'm not sure how you can do anything but pity this dude. That's just a shiatty deal.


He refuses to take responsibility for his actions.

"For the last 20 years, there have been many people feeding his addiction to opioids. During that time, these individuals took advantage of his addiction and his ability to pay substantial funds for illegal drugs," the statement said. "One of those individuals took advantage of his mental illness and agreed to take Alex's life, by shooting him in the head."

His wife was killed after requesting an audit of the family's finances. There are three deaths
associated with the family that having been completely solved yet. The housekeeper, a young gay kid, and an old man plus the drunken death of the teen girl in the boat accident. The whole story hasn't come out yet.
 
