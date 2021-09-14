 Skip to content
(NPR)   CIA warned about UAE hiring former NSA workers, but failed to express their concerns in the form of a TLA. QED   (npr.org) divider line
25
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone probably didn't get their TPS report in on time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SMH
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QE2 still into BBCs?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: that were used to break into computers in the United State and elsewhere in the world.

Which of the 50?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The charges were filed under a deferred prosecution agreement that, in addition to requiring a $1.68 million payment, will also force the men to cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation and to sever any ties with any UAE intelligence or law enforcement agencies. If they comply with those terms for three years, the Justice Department will not move forward with any prosecution.

LOL

Right back at it in three years and one day then
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OIC
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: FTA: that were used to break into computers in the United State and elsewhere in the world.

Which of the 50?


The United one, duh.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just some good old boys
Never meaning no harm
Working for an Emirati technological firm

The Hacks of UAEEE-HAW!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels like a convenient opportunity to explain the difference between an acronym and an initialism.

An initialism like CIA or FBI requires you to speak each letter aloud.

An acronym like NASA requires you to pronounce it like a proper noun.

They are technically the same thing but they have different rules. Naturally as Americans we violate these rules as often as possible.

It may come as some surprise that Americans violate rules, but you can trust me.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was Steve Mnuchin bumming around UAE last winter?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning, vietnam - abbreviation scene (English)
Youtube wXlvy3sTTBk
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The charges were filed under a deferred prosecution agreement that, in addition to requiring a $1.68 million payment, will also force the men to cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation and to sever any ties with any UAE intelligence or law enforcement agencies. If they comply with those terms for three years, the Justice Department will not move forward with any prosecution.

LOL

Right back at it in three years and one day then


These people make their living taking advantage of holes in systems. It would just be bad form if they didn't take advantage of that too.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: This feels like a convenient opportunity to explain the difference between an acronym and an initialism.

An initialism like CIA or FBI requires you to speak each letter aloud.

An acronym like NASA requires you to pronounce it like a proper noun.

They are technically the same thing but they have different rules. Naturally as Americans we violate these rules as often as possible.

It may come as some surprise that Americans violate rules, but you can trust me.


Americans tend not to be <insert username> about grammar.  To the contrary, they have a <insert username> for it.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a new SOP from the FAA for DOAs?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
QFT; They're down with OPP..
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...EIEIO!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The first iteration of the headline's joke.

Harvey & Sheila
Youtube YWdjds9iwcA
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know a guy (US Citizen) who was turned down from the NSA because his dad was still a foreign National of a SE Asian country (university professor).

Looks like their strict hiring policies are working wonders.  /s
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not much different than THIS guy calling his counterpart at the CCP, telling him if we were going to
attack, I'll let you know in advance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
SMF
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: Not much different than THIS guy calling his counterpart at the CCP, telling him if we were going to
attack, I'll let you know in advance.

[Fark user image 618x536]


It's not his fault that the Chinese military is more trustworthy than republican presidents.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

p51d007: Not much different than THIS guy calling his counterpart at the CCP, telling him if we were going to
attack, I'll let you know in advance.

[Fark user image 618x536]


Rainbow on display.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

p51d007: Not much different than THIS guy calling his counterpart at the CCP, telling him if we were going to
attack, I'll let you know in advance.

[Fark user image image 618x536]


Hey at least he'd wearing a pride flag.
 
INTERTRON [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

p51d007: Not much different than THIS guy calling his counterpart at the CCP, telling him if we were going to
attack, I'll let you know in advance.


ignoring the fact that your portrayal of the call is obviously a lie, you'll get over it

/but maybe not the humiliating, crushing electoral losses America handed you
 
