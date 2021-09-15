 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   It's a tale as old as time: Girl meets boy, girl falls in love, girl asks boy to live out of a van traveling the country, girl disappears, boyfriend drives home, hires a lawyer, and says nothing   (abc7ny.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God bless America....
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it'll ultimately keep him out of jail, but it does put the onus on the police to gather up the evidence against him on their own.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Drainage ditch, or sex slavery. Those are the two ways she has ended up.

They need a forensic team on the Transit ASAP.

/or, she is fine and is just taking some alone time.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh no! A hot white woman is missing!
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll tell you a tale as old as time but with a modern twist:

The hippie girl with the 'Let it be' tattoo ditched her bf after a bad argument and left with outlaw bikers (and now disappeared) and (the twist) now he's trying to limit his civil liability for going back home alone to Long Island.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm not saying it'll ultimately keep him out of jail, but it does put the onus on the police to gather up the evidence against him on their own.


unless the suspect is an unarmed black man with his back to them I doubt the police will do much.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Probably tried fording the Blue River.

Or possibly she caught dysentery.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Drainage ditch, or sex slavery. Those are the two ways she has ended up.

They need a forensic team on the Transit ASAP.

/or, she is fine and is just taking some alone time.


So, somehow, in your mind, the boyfriend of a few years travels out west and sells his girlfriend into sex slavery?

What likely happened is they were living in a small van. Got sick of each other. She owned the van and told him to get out. He kills her and heads as far away as possible to make the body as difficult to find as possible since he could have dumped her anywhere along the route. He stays quiet and hopes to get away with it
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Van life; I read in the New Yorker that it's a wonderful way of life.
 
ansius
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I feel so sorry for this woman's parents. They must be absolutely terrified and heart struck.

The fact that this guy is saying nothing at all would be the absolute worst for them.

I truly hope the police solve this soon for their sakes.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Grand Teton means "big titty".
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: Oh no! A hot white woman is missing!
[en.meming.world image 600x419]


So a white girl who possibly is a murder victim isn't important anymore?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm not saying it'll ultimately keep him out of jail, but it does put the onus on the police to gather up the evidence against him on their own.


It's the smart thing to do. Doesn't look great. But smart.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Grand Teton means "big titty".


The Teton range has one big titty and one little titty. I call the park Biggie Smalls.

/stolen and paraphrased
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: DarksideHalo: Oh no! A hot white woman is missing!
[en.meming.world image 600x419]

So a white girl who possibly is a murder victim isn't important anymore?


Thank you for that comment. It does appear if the victim is white and god forbid blond, all she gets is ridicule.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But seriously, let's start with a guy driving someone else's van across the country after the owner vanishes.

Forget even making him a suspect yet, the VAN itself may be evidence.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
unless the suspect is an unarmed black man with his back to them I doubt the police will do much.

Still carrying this around with you?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She's dead, Jim.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: JK8Fan: DarksideHalo: Oh no! A hot white woman is missing!
[en.meming.world image 600x419]

So a white girl who possibly is a murder victim isn't important anymore?

Thank you for that comment. It does appear if the victim is white and god forbid blond, all she gets is ridicule.


These type of comments always baffle me. Is their a rash of missing non-white women women that isn't getting investigated?
Follow up: do they have green eyes?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's just viral marketing for a new Nancy Grace show.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He killed her, and lawyer'd up.

A quick push of a cliff in a remote area.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: uttertosh: Drainage ditch, or sex slavery. Those are the two ways she has ended up.

They need a forensic team on the Transit ASAP.

/or, she is fine and is just taking some alone time.

So, somehow, in your mind, the boyfriend of a few years travels out west and sells his girlfriend into sex slavery?

What likely happened is they were living in a small van. Got sick of each other. She owned the van and told him to get out. He kills her and heads as far away as possible to make the body as difficult to find as possible since he could have dumped her anywhere along the route. He stays quiet and hopes to get away with it


No, there were two options. You just think that option B is less likely. Based on your experience in life.

/knows a girl who was trafficked by her ex
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: DarksideHalo: Oh no! A hot white woman is missing!
[en.meming.world image 600x419]

So a white girl who possibly is a murder victim isn't important anymore?


Well, you what they, "Black Lives Matter".
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only certain thing here is that he knows where she is. If she just disappeared, he would not have left, he would have stayed and looked for her. If she left intentionally, she probably would have taken her van with her. Most likely she died in some way that is at least enough his fault to make him panic and run, but he definitely knows what happened to her.
 
H31N0US
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's guilty as sin.

Good thing for him and his family they are not in South Carolina.

They have a more direct way of resolving these issues than strongly worded statements from attorneys.
 
