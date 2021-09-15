 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash Turns out Californians took at look at states like Texas and Florida and aren't all that eager to throw a statewide COVID party   (cnn.com)
160
160 Comments
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Election fraud claims in 3..2..1..
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know a guy who did phone-banking for Newsom. And he farking hates Newsom. That should tell you just how toxic Larry Elder was to Californians.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are they going to get all their money back to fund the NHS?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

They started before the election
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm gonna take some acid and make sure it all looks the same in the morning.

/please sweet satan make it all look the same in the morning
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

They already put the website up yesterday.
 
wandero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ha ha. Cram it, Elder.

Elder had those claims ready to go yesterday. He's too Trumpy to go by actual reality.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Recall the Recall!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TFG calls Larry Ruckus a low-energy loser in 3....2....1....
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2Pac ft. Dr. Dre - California Love (Official Video) [Full Length Version]
Youtube omfz62qu_Bc
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The recall probably would have had a chance if the GOP ran someone who was more moderate like Schwarzenegger.

Instead they went the Trump route and backed some hack talk show host.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good job Cali.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remember when a person didn't feel the need to follow elections in other states because the Republican Party wasn't actively trying to overthrow democracy and install a plutocratic theocracy?

Pepperidge Farm remembers, vaguely.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guess uncle Ruckus is just going to have to go back to working the gate booth to the gated community.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thank god.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The other thread was better.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Republicans rejoice in forcing the state to waste nearly $300 million.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

No sweat.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

They already put the webpage up. Yesterday. Amazingly prescient, aren't those losers?

They need to make Election Fraud-scented Desitin, as it's now the conservatives' owie cry after every loss.
 
SaturnShadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lol. One of third of this country just stubbornly refuses to stop taking Big Fat L's
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
this could have been your Governor:
Fark user imageView Full Size



LOOK AT THAT FACE

/he also likes French Laundry
//well any laundry as long as its warm
///and black
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Those will have to be negative numbers, they've already been claiming it and Elder already had the website up and built a few days back.

But who farking cares what "conservatives" say anyway they'll say anything.

Californians seem to have spoken too, and they said "Faaaaaaaark that noise." Looks like it's not even going to be close, an open and shut question with a massive margin.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SacBee on Facebook threads have been mobbed by MAGA commenters all day.

Now? *tumbleweeds?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does this mean we never have to hear from Ms. Jenner ever again? Pretty please.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Life comes at you fast.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I haven't lived in CA since before I could vote, but I'm relieved.
Good job, Californians.
Now do something about all those sharknados.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Maybe there was election fraud. I find it hard to believe that 33% of Californians are death cultists. But I've never been there myself, so.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Well, they could still be right and it not matter if Newsom survives question one.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Campaigning while black. How dare he.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Elder Scrolls VI: California Saga of MAGA cancelled.

/Reading an elder scroll makes you go blind and mad? No shiat I say, looking at black guy Trumper who would deny himself of everything
//voted no weeks ago, dropping off ballot at library, then picking up a fancy pizza and Greek salad next door. Mmm, pizza on election night in a newspaper office. Memories, yo.
 
SaturnShadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kendrick Lamar - The Recipe (Explicit)
Youtube 3lWjhgJ-aVI
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn, I was hoping out of the 50+ candidates who tossed their name in the mud slinger and we'd get some random Colorado pot enthusiast or an Olympic medal winner....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Election fraud claims in -3...-4...-5

Yes
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great, now California needs to change their stupid recall rules.
 
kelderiv
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Claiming election fraud with no evidence needs to be a felony. I'd be ok with it also being considered sedition. There needs to be consequences for lying. Big ones.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The media needs to make clear that "Noone" was the leading answer to #2 because Dems were instructed to leave that question blank.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Well now we know why the journalists called it so early.
 
anfrind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

According to CalMatters, Larry Elder got 43.4% of the vote on Question 2, which trounced everyone else, but doesn't matter when 67.1% voted no on Question 1.

Also, it looks like 47.3% of voters left Question 2 blank.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That's not Gavin Mewsome?

/not sorry
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CA missed out on Nickolas Wildsar, will they ever recover.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So the libs weren't spited? I shoved horse dewormer up my ass for nothing?
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So there are more sane Californians than nutbar insane ones. Not the hugest fan of Newsom but he at least seems to be grounded in reality. He has a huge job cut out for him moving forward. Here's to hoping he can get the job done.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, geez. I'm not even a big fan of "Cali" and I'm super mad at the person who came up with the word "Cali" -- spent a lot of years there -- lived a couple of years in L.A. and it's a whole different ecosystem.

I have a story about ripping apart a rotisserie chicken at a picnic in a graveyard, while watching classic movies being screened on the wall of a mausoleum -- everyone there was horrified, but they still ate the chicken -- even the guy with the weepy eye.

Like I said: It's an entire different world over there, so I'm not sure what I was expecting from you Californians, but on the whole I'm proud of you. Good job.

Every Californians Ever (Part 1 of 2)
Youtube dCer2e0t8r8
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

His Trumpian approach to his shiatty campaign has nothing to do with him being black.

Nice try.
 
Wade_Wilson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Anyone like Schwarzenegger wouldn't stand a snowball's chance in today's GOP.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Every group of people has a dumbest 33%
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are they going to have an insurrection at the California state capitol now?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Newsom's Health Service?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm just glad I actually got the result I wanted when I voted no on Q1.
 
