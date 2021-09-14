 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hawaii News Now)   The Honolulu city council is sure/ The Haiku Stairs are unsafe for all/ So they're removing the Stairway To Heaven   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Honolulu City Councilmembers, Stairways, Building engineering, Stairway, Voting, Stairway to Heaven, Costs, Removal  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 6:30 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We can't have nice things
The Haiku Stairs are trespassed
By entitled jerks
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tom Selleck caused this. It's not mentioned in this article but it's true.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Tom Selleck caused this. It's not mentioned in this article but it's true.


Not Tom Selleck exactly, but the stairs appeared in a Magnum PI episode in the 70s.


The radio station was commissioned in 1943. To transmit such a powerful signal, the Navy needed a transmitter of greater capability than possible with vacuum tube technology at the time. They therefore decided upon an Alexanderson alternator, a huge device capable of generating powerful low-frequency radio signals, and requiring a large antenna.[3]
When the Naval base was decommissioned in the 1950s, the U.S. Coast Guard used the site for an Omega Navigation Systemstation. In the mid-1950s, the wooden stairs were replaced by sections of metal steps and ramps - by one count, 3,922 steps. The Coast Guard allowed access in the 1970s but stopped after an appearance on Magnum P.I. show increased visitation.[4] The station and trail were closed to the public in 1987.[5]
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I loved that episode of South Park.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
11/9/11, subby? That's quite brave. Kudos!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My work often takes me to Hawaii, and I've always wanted to do that hike and now I'm sad I won't be able to. Bummer. A few of my colleagues have done it, years ago, when as long as you were nice to the security guard on the way back down you wouldn't get a ticket, and they all said it was just amazing.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a lady who
is sure all that glitters is
gold and she's buy-ing

And that is all the syllables you get, Jimmy Paige. I guess you should have chosen your words a little more carefully. Well. Maybe next time ask Satan for a little better inspiration to tempt the kiddies with, genius! Maybe if there had been a few more Yoko Onos running around being muses, then things would have worked out and this song could have been a big hit.
 
adamatari
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The fundamental issue was access was blocked by private property. The stairs at one point were rebuilt even at city expense IIRC, with the intent to open them, but public access was never created and the landowners in the area were very hostile. There are many hiking trails on Oahu, and many start in neighborhoods, but if there isn't a park there is usually at least basic public parking for 3 or 4 cars.

I think the stairs simply got too famous and the landowners were rich or ornery enough to fight the city for decades now. Public access is the norm in Hawaii, and this case is thoroughly unusual.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.