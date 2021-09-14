 Skip to content
(NPR)   Life imitating arts, Planet of the Apes edition   (npr.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pssssst
all the other animals died except the primates....well, the three major ones....
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Probably From A Zoo Worker"

you think?

What zoo allows visitors to violate social distancing with gorillas even before the pandemic?

Was it this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I should have known that wasn't a banana.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They'll test every ape they see,
From chimpan-A to chimpanzee.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have primates outside of confined areas been battling COVID?
 
