(Some Guy)   Truffles the anti-vaxxer clown is now dead from COVID and underground like ummmm truffles   (sorryantivaxxer.com) divider line
28
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The only good clowns are dead ones.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In life she was an unfunny vindictive clown.  Her death, however, was a hoot.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She died as she lived; being laughed at
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid running loose and killing at random in a retirement community??? RECALL DESAINTIS!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... She did the Truffles shuffled loose this mortal coil?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funniest routine she ever performed.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes true inner strength to keep an act going like that, to the end.

F*ck I hate clowns.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only difference between her and the other anti-vaxxer clowns is that she actually dressed the part.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggested a website documenting these morons a while back. Glad it's a thing. sorryantivaxxer.com is the perfect name and this clown was the perfect introduction. Thanks for the link, subby. I will be going back there more.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone clowned around and found out.
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have always been afraid of clowns. If she was an anti vaxxer clown, then I can't say I'm sorry.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

inner ted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Soon as my kids can get their shots I'll laugh at these ridiculous stories

still kinda laugh, but it's mire maniacal
 
inner ted
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I use "mire" a lot in everyday speech

just fark right off , autocorrect
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PunGent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, she made ME laugh, right at the end there...
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

