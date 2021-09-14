 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   That is 4 "not guilty"s and one "see you in court"   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Jury, Grand jury, Constable, Judge, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd's civil rights, Indictment  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Not guilty means see you in court, dumbass
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Orange is the new blue.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: "Earl Gray, Lane's attorney, said his client was still in training and remained under supervision for months."

Lemon Zinger, Chamomile, and Sleepytime, the attorneys for the other defendants, did not respond to requests for comments on this article.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Earl Gray, Lane's attorney, said his client was still in training and remained under supervision for months."

Lemon Zinger, Chamomile, and Sleepytime, the attorneys for the other defendants, did not respond to requests for comments on this article.


I tea what you did there
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
None of this is surprising.  The obvious defense here is going to be, "I didn't put my knee on anyone's neck."

And while that is true, by all accounts, I don't think that is what they are being charged with.  And they are going to do everything they can to make it appear that they were completely helpless to prevent what happened.

I'm quite sure that when those 4 were drinking their coffee that morning, they had no idea it would be the last day they would be able to do so as free men.  Every last one of them had the opportunity to NOT allow what happened to happen.  And the 3 that just watched are just as guilty as the murderer because they did nothing to stop the murder.

No sympathy at all.  None.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only there had been a good guy with a gun to help!

Cities should think about putting together a group of good guys with gunsto help their citizens, should they be physically attacked.

/Bet if any one of those people in the crowd had lifted a finger to help Mr. Floyd, those 4 guys would have found their balls guns in their hands
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have no general qualms with them arguing their own incompetence.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: None of this is surprising.  The obvious defense here is going to be, "I didn't put my knee on anyone's neck."

And while that is true, by all accounts, I don't think that is what they are being charged with.  And they are going to do everything they can to make it appear that they were completely helpless to prevent what happened.

I'm quite sure that when those 4 were drinking their coffee that morning, they had no idea it would be the last day they would be able to do so as free men.  Every last one of them had the opportunity to NOT allow what happened to happen.  And the 3 that just watched are just as guilty as the murderer because they did nothing to stop the murder.

No sympathy at all.  None.


I thought the expert witness already determined that it was the restraining and the guy on his back that actually killed him, not the neck.  I seem to remember that figured strongly into Chauvin's defense (all I did was kneel on his neck, I wasn't the guy who kneeled on his back).
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No one can convince me this dude doesn't also have bodies of children stuffed under his floorboards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: Attorneys for Lane and Kueng asked the judge to remove language from the indictment that says their clients had been police officers since December 2019...Gray said Lane was working his fourth shift without supervision when he encountered Floyd. Tom Plunkett, Kueng's attorney, said his client was on his third shift without supervision..."Common sense dictates that a law officer with four days on the job would be less apt to intervene," Gray argued.

Were Lane and Kueng both being paid by the state to be cops? Were they both wearing badges? Were they both carrying guns? Were they both wearing police uniforms?

Then f*ck you and your flaccid "But my client was only a cop for 4 days when George Floyd was murdered. It shouldn't count" bullsh*t. It's time to roast a few more guilty pigs.
 
