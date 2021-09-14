 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   University student comes down from LSD trip at 32 feet per second   (oxfordobserver.org) divider line
49
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait, I heard this story 30 years ago.  Can't they come up with something new?

/I never felt like jumping off a building.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Airplane II: Bad Acid
Youtube 4wUq9wBc89w
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least get the other per second in there if you aren't going to use SI units, subby.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

plecos: Wait, I heard this story 30 years ago.  Can't they come up with something new?

/I never felt like jumping off a building.


No meth or alcohol involved.
...sure.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The second student was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital at the request of the police and treated for LSD consumption.

Talk about a bad trip.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The second student was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital at the request of the police and treated for LSD consumption.


I mean what the fark is that 'treatment'. Do they put in you a room with ice bucket of Budweiser and play pink floyd and grateful dead and 2001 Space Odyssey on the tv with sound off?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: The second student was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital at the request of the police and treated for LSD consumption.


I mean what the fark is that 'treatment'. Do they put in you a room with ice bucket of Budweiser and play pink floyd and grateful dead and 2001 Space Odyssey on the tv with sound off?


They strap you to a bed until you can convince them that you came down. So if you're ever busted while tripping, try to stay calm and don't tell the cops that you're on it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: optikeye: The second student was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital at the request of the police and treated for LSD consumption.


I mean what the fark is that 'treatment'. Do they put in you a room with ice bucket of Budweiser and play pink floyd and grateful dead and 2001 Space Odyssey on the tv with sound off?

They strap you to a bed until you can convince them that you came down. So if you're ever busted while tripping, try to stay calm and don't tell the cops that you're on it.


Sadly 99.9% of medics and ER staff don't really know how to deal with hallucinogens.
That's not how to do it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CatRevenge: At least get the other per second in there if you aren't going to use SI units, subby.


What is that it metric seconds?
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You are supposed to have a sitter in case you are a dumbass.
I never had one, I just decided not to be a dumbass.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah I'm conflict about posting something by this guy, but I'm doing it anyway.

R. Kelly - I Believe I Can Fly (LP Version)
Youtube GIQn8pab8Vc
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The second student was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital at the request of the police and treated for LSD consumption.


I mean what the fark is that 'treatment'. Do they put in you a room with ice bucket of Budweiser and play pink floyd and grateful dead and 2001 Space Odyssey on the tv with sound off?


Thorazine
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Superjoe: You are supposed to have a sitter in case you are a dumbass.
I never had one, I just decided not to be a dumbass.


Came to say this, these idiots didnt know what the hell they were doing
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how high you get, gravity will still work.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CatRevenge: At least get the other per second in there if you aren't going to use SI units, subby.


Even in SI, it's still per second per second.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Wait, I heard this story 30 years ago.  Can't they come up with something new?

/I never felt like jumping off a building.


This.  I've dropped a lot of acid, really good stuff too, I was in control of my faculties 100% of the time.

I bet he just fell or was pushed/thrown.

Don't get me wrong, I did dumb shiat while tripping sometimes, but they were my own choice and I knew the risks while doing it.  I balanced those risks vs fun while tripping.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....per second. It's a acceleration metric.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Police are withholding the student's name because they are investigating possible drug charges against him, said Police Chief John Jones.

Christ a'mighty, don't y'all think he's been punished enough?
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Regardless at how 'professional' i may be with psychedelics, becoming injured whilst in the middle of a trip has always made my top 5 fears.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
From TFA: Gaslight Apartment Complex.

$50 on "You're in the matrix, Neo. Let's run the jump protocol!"
 
germ78
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If he thought he could fly, he should have tried taking off from the ground first.

/RIP Bill Hicks
 
wage0048
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CatRevenge: At least get the other per second in there if you aren't going to use SI units, subby.


Well, it was per second squared, but after they hit the ground it was just seconds flat.
 
Bad Dad Why
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jmswentzel: Regardless at how 'professional' i may be with psychedelics, becoming injured whilst in the middle of a trip has always made my top 5 fears.


I had a kid get pretty hurt while I was really high, came back to earth in a heartbeat. Took care of business. Had the shakes later.
 
Pinner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's one:
This happened to someone we know.
She was at an outdoor stadium Dead show years ago with friends, all tripping balls. I think it was one of her first times  since she was around 18.
She's wandering around the show trying to find her friends since they got separated at some point. She's sitting on a wall, several stories up with sidewalk below, wondering what to do.
She decides that she can go back in time and find her friends, so she closes her eyes and decides to fall backwards in time, over the edge.
Lands on the sidewalk, broke both legs and fractured her lower spine. I believe its fused now after multiple surgeries, obviouslybwalks funny. Lucky she lived.
Imagine tripping out, having a good time outside the show and someone kersplats in front of you on the sidewalk. Her parents got the call a day or two later after she could ID herself in the hospital, they were on vacation. Her friends had no clue where she went, thought she bailed or something.
Inexperienced acid tripper that didn't have a guide story.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Police are withholding the student's name because they are investigating possible drug charges against him, said Police Chief John Jones.

Christ a'mighty, don't y'all think he's been punished enough?


But 'they' didn't get to do it.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
cretinbob:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wage0048: Well, it was per second squared


It's the 2

That gets you.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

optikeye: The second student was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital at the request of the police and treated for LSD consumption.


I mean what the fark is that 'treatment'. Do they put in you a room with ice bucket of Budweiser and play pink floyd and grateful dead and 2001 Space Odyssey on the tv with sound off?


Ask President Carter - SNL
Youtube -68iTvhWNB0
 
skybird659
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

plecos: Wait, I heard this story 30 years ago.  Can't they come up with something new?

/I never felt like jumping off a building.


50 years ago. Art Linkletter's daughter did the same thing but she died on impact. Building was higher than 3 floors by a lot, Lots of "Drugs can kill you" PSA's based on that one incident for year. Did acid myself in the '70's. Disneyland on purple barrel will hurt you from laughing so hard at tourists! (Sides, jaws ached like hell next day!) Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and Matterhorn rides an absolute blast!
 
danvon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the 90s, there was a point where if I hadn't done acid in a week, I said it had been a long time. Of course the tolerance on that stuff is pretty easy to achieve. You end up having to take 5-6 hits to get much of anything if you do it more than once a week. One time I got lost on a way to a discotheque that was less than 1/2 mile from my house that I'd been to countless times. Eventually I made it there and spent the rest of the night laughing my ass off.

That being said, no matter how much I took, I never got to the point where I thought I could fly, take a bullet, or do any other stupid superhero stuff.

I guess what I'm saying is, leave the hard drugs to the professionals. Some people just aren't built for chemically induced psychosis.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CatRevenge: At least get the other per second in there if you aren't going to use SI units, subby.


Doesn't matter if the fall took only one second.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lsherm: wage0048: Well, it was per second squared

It's the 2

That gets you.


Yes, but if a three story building is roughly 32 feet tall, then it would by definiton take one second to fall, which leads to 32x12 = 32x1 = 32, meaning the person would be going...32 feet per second.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bill Hicks Positive drug story
Youtube VnwFmaLiKl4


/Farkers be slippin.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: cretinbob: [Fark user image 280x210]

[Fark user image 500x376]


I remember that Dragnet epsiode where he said that.  It was fairly cringeworthy.
 
keithgabryelski
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Andy Fell
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I tripped with Phish once. That was the strongest shiat I ever experienced.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TWX: Lsherm: wage0048: Well, it was per second squared

It's the 2

That gets you.

Yes, but if a three story building is roughly 32 feet tall, then it would by definiton take one second to fall, which leads to 32x12 = 32x1 = 32, meaning the person would be going...32 feet per second.


How many D6s of damage is that?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DittoToo: I tripped with Phish once. That was the strongest shiat I ever experienced.


Sure, but how was the acid?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Toxophil: TWX: Lsherm: wage0048: Well, it was per second squared

It's the 2

That gets you.

Yes, but if a three story building is roughly 32 feet tall, then it would by definiton take one second to fall, which leads to 32x12 = 32x1 = 32, meaning the person would be going...32 feet per second.

How many D6s of damage is that?


Depends on if you're a monk or not.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...a foil wrapper full of LSD tablets."

What is this madness!?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: The second student was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital at the request of the police and treated for LSD consumption.


I mean what the fark is that 'treatment'. Do they put in you a room with ice bucket of Budweiser and play pink floyd and grateful dead and 2001 Space Odyssey on the tv with sound off?


That sounds like they're specifically trying to cause a bad trip.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Toxophil: TWX: Lsherm: wage0048: Well, it was per second squared

It's the 2

That gets you.

Yes, but if a three story building is roughly 32 feet tall, then it would by definiton take one second to fall, which leads to 32x12 = 32x1 = 32, meaning the person would be going...32 feet per second.

How many D6s of damage is that?


That would depend on if the 'hit' connected and how resistant to injury you were.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

optikeye: The second student was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital at the request of the police and treated for LSD consumption.


I mean what the fark is that 'treatment'. Do they put in you a room with ice bucket of Budweiser and play pink floyd and grateful dead and 2001 Space Odyssey on the tv with sound off?


Orange slices and fetal spooning.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So are these guys big time dealers or more likely just a bunch of naive college students who found an LSD connection and didn't know how it would affect them?

The idea of charging someone for foolishly jumping or possibly even falling off a building while under the influence of drugs seems wrong.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: Lsherm: wage0048: Well, it was per second squared

It's the 2

That gets you.

Yes, but if a three story building is roughly 32 feet tall, then it would by definiton take one second to fall, which leads to 32x12 = 32x1 = 32, meaning the person would be going...32 feet per second.


No, after one second their SPEED would be 32 feet per second, not the distance traveled. Over the first second the average speed would be 16 ft/s, so in 1 second they've only gone half way.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Yeah I'm conflict about posting something by this guy, but I'm doing it anyway.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GIQn8pab​8Vc]



You're doing God's work.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: No matter how high you get, gravity will still work.


Gravitational force between two objects is inversely square to the distance between. Technically, the higher you get the weaker the gravitational pull. So, hypothetically, mathematically, you can get high enough to fly.

This person just needed to be higher than they already were.
 
