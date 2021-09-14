 Skip to content
(Crooks & Liars)   For months Josh G Britt, 36, repeatedly proclaimed he wasn't afraid of no Covid. Actual final FB post: "I am so scared". Tag is for the two kids who no longer have a father   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another Covid is fake now I'm dead story...you'd think after a few of these the rubes would figure it out.

Well, we'll have more of these articles tomorrow
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With an attitude like that, he wasn't much of an example to his kids. Anyway, sad that they're fatherless now.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/

already several more since he died. They'll keep coming because they only repent when their lives are at stake. Ultimately it's not stupidity, but a total lack of empathy.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, oh man, he even did the Magat car posting bit
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FoxMAGA gonna FoxMAGA
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/

already several more since he died. They'll keep coming because they only repent when their lives are at stake. Ultimately it's not stupidity, but a total lack of empathy.


Exactly, Unless they themselves are actively in the process of dying, they do not give a shiat.  Children dying?  F*ck 'em, I ain't wearin' no mask.  Old people dying?  "F*ck 'em, I refuse to submit to the tyranny of vaccination."  Government or hospital enforces a mandate?  These doctors and nrses are f*cking useless.  Buncha' self-interested sheep, looking to keep people scared so they can have power.  F*ck 'em.  F*ck 'em all."

Them dying?  "You must help me - it's your job, you have to help me, how could I possibly have known, give me the vaccine, give me the medicine, don't leave me, I DEMAND that you give me every kind of care and medicine that you have."

People like this need to all catch it and die, already.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sucks to be him
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's hoping the next generation is smarter than their Dad.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: Oh, oh man, he even did the Magat car posting bit
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x604]


I live with my mom need sunglasses
 
Crolack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The anti-vaxxer problem is resolving itself.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

plecos: Bslim: Oh, oh man, he even did the Magat car posting bit
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x604]

I live with my mom need sunglasses


Doh!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can everyone please say a prayer for me

GOD ALREADY ANSWERED YOUR PRAYERS AND DELIVERED YOU A FARKING VACCINE, YOU DUMB FARKING HICKS!

/Caps are deliberate.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Sucked to be him



FTFY.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: [Fark user image image 614x893]
[Fark user image image 375x666]


"Fight the Hood Fight"

Best typo ever.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people learn by reading. Some people learn by attending classes. And some people don't learn until they actually piss on the electric fence. Or catch a lethal case of Trump Lung.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point, I would get the vaccine just so I don't wind up getting dunked on when I die.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went to his Facebook page that was in a link from this article. This guy has absolutely no sympathy from me. This got 59 people to pick a laughing emjoi.

scontent-den4-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


He says he wants to please God but posts something like this. F**k that guy! Maybe with him not around the kids have a chance to be somewhat decent people.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BretMavrik: Can everyone please say a prayer for me

GOD ALREADY ANSWERED YOUR PRAYERS AND DELIVERED YOU A FARKING VACCINE, YOU DUMB FARKING HICKS!

/Caps are deliberate.


I think god answered my prayers regarding this particular dumb ass.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: little big man: [Fark user image image 614x893]
[Fark user image image 375x666]

"Fight the Hood Fight"

Best typo ever.


Autocorrect slips in words you use a lot, and it's easy to not notice when it happens.
It happens to me all the titties.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am so scared." Yeah, you're also another six-letter word that starts with S and ends with D.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see people going "Well, I'll wait a few weeks and see if people explode or develop hideous side effects" when vaccines first started shipping, but now that we're 9+ months into vaccine distribution, with billions of doses administered globally, and AFAIK only a couple confirmed J&J (or was it Astra Zeneca) anaphylactic deaths from their vaccine, that hesitancy has morphed into willfully and stupidly attempting to cheat serious illness, or death.

Even more so, now that Delta's batting cleanup.

Anyone not vaccinated by now is playing Russian Roulette with four rounds in the barrel.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too bad the worthless sack of shiat reproduced. Oh well, one less useless eater.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bingethinker: "I am so scared." Yeah, you're also another six-letter word that starts with S and ends with D.



There are seven letters in "screwed".
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The kids are better off without him.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's the sad tag for?  He got what he wanted.  To die and leave his family to fend for themselves.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
fark around and MAGA-when your plague riddled body is left as you die and America becomes a better place.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
However Darwin has failed.  He had kids.  Hopefully they realize they are from poor stock and willingly sterilize themselves so their line is not continued.  Willingly, of their own free will.  Because anything else would be against the rules.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These people keep dying and the people around them refuse to learn.

They're a special kind of stupid and I'm not going to waste the effort to care about them. Kids are probably better off and hopefully grow up with a healthy respect for science and modern medicine
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

little big man: [Fark user image 614x893]
[Fark user image 375x666]


Alaska as one?

WTF nonsense is that?

I am currently living in Alaska and still have friends(use that word lightly) that are red as blood and they have never used this stupid farking term.

Yeah, Alaska as one, we care so much for the USA we want to leave it and form our own country run by dictator don.

The only prayer leaving my lips is the covid really finishes up what their god sent it here to do.
 
neongoats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure the mom will find a man smart enough to get vaccinated and the kids will be better off.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I could see people going "Well, I'll wait a few weeks and see if people explode or develop hideous side effects" when vaccines first started shipping, but now that we're 9+ months into vaccine distribution, with billions of doses administered globally, and AFAIK only a couple confirmed J&J (or was it Astra Zeneca) anaphylactic deaths from their vaccine, that hesitancy has morphed into willfully and stupidly attempting to cheat serious illness, or death.

Even more so, now that Delta's batting cleanup.

Anyone not vaccinated by now is playing Russian Roulette with four rounds in the barrel.


I don't want to bother you or upset you at all, but you might wanna look up mu.

It is the voltron of covid shiatiness and it is already here.
 
mjones73
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another Herman Cain award winner I see...

Plenty more here.. same story over and over..

https://www.reddit.com/r/HermanCainAw​a​rd/
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: What's the sad tag for?  He got what he wanted.  To die and leave his family to fend for themselves.



It's right there in the Fark headline:


Tag is for the two kids who no longer have a father


We can argue that the kids will be better off but they're probably pretty sad right about now.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Xai: Ultimately it's not stupidity, but a total lack of empathy.


The entire conservative ideology is based on that.

''Fark the poor''! ''Pull yourself by your bootstraps''! ''The rich shouldnt have taxes''! ''Fark minorities!'' ''Fark national heath care!''

The entire ideology is based on privilege, thinking you're invincible, the best that ever was and nothing bad can ever happen to you or your loved ones because you're a good christian or some bullshiat. It's basically still believing in adulthood all the ''the sky is pink and everyone is smart and kind and everything turns out right'' stories from your parents when you were a kid. Or believing Hollywood stories where everyone lived happy everafter/the good guys always win is actually real life.

Conservatives are dumbass privileged kids who never had a real problem or tragedy in their youth in adult bodies.... believing that it will always be like that forever and ever and anyone who doesnt have a perfect life... deserves it.

Conservatives are sociopaths.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

neongoats: I'm sure the mom will find a man smart enough to get vaccinated and the kids will be better off.


The genes of the offspring don't change if the men starting person or birthing person chooses a new partner.  That is science.  Darwin has failed us on this one.  The antivaxxer insurrectionist has reproduced.  Our only hope is they are genetically sterile or that they choose, of their own free will, to sterilize themselves before they reproduce.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow, I'm impressed. We've managed to get a ways into this thread without one of the assholes showing up to do the hypocrite Pollyanna comment about how awful and vile we all are for not crying buckets of crocodile tears for this asshole.
Way to go, Fark!
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Crolack: The anti-vaxxer problem is resolving itself.


True, but there is collateral damage (widows and orphans left behind, immunocompromised people at risk, etc)
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Another Covid is fake now I'm dead story...you'd think after a few of these the rubes would figure it out.

Well, we'll have more of these articles tomorrow


Well, OBVIOUSLY if the Deep State can fake a disease, they can fake people killed by the disease...

(What I'm saying is that if you're rendered yourself impervious to evidence, you're impervious to evidence.)
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He died on a slated chair, naked, after drinking too many energy drinks.
 
stevecore
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lol. Sorry my empathy reserves are low.  Hope there's not an actual hell is all I can offer. fark off
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
After all this time, I don't know how I haven't contracted COVID. I go to restaurants, stores, had a family reunion last weekend. I've even traveled a little bit. I'm a dentist. I'm in people's faces all day. What gives?
Oh, that's right.  I'm vaccinated.  I wear a mask everywhere I go.  I require my employees wear masks even when no patients are present.  I require my patients to wear a mask until treatment starts. I require vaccinations for continued employment. I wash my hands.  I use hand sanitizer. I minimize contact with unvaccinated people. I avoid anti-maskers.
/please, America
//follow the rules so we can get back to normal
 
Saturn5
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The best part is not only do Republicans lose a voter, the Democrats gain one.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Circusdog320: Another Covid is fake now I'm dead story...you'd think after a few of these the rubes would figure it out.

Well, we'll have more of these articles tomorrow

Well, OBVIOUSLY if the Deep State can fake a disease, they can fake people killed by the disease...

(What I'm saying is that if you've rendered yourself impervious to evidence, you're impervious to evidence.)
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
PfftIAintGettinShiat.jpg
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: Oh, oh man, he even did the Magat car posting bit
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x604]


What is it with these farkers and their scuzzy beards? I had some scuzzy bearded guy tell me one night, after a couple many beers, how he should clean up and shave for his big trip to Sturgis. Then he says, "It's just that I hate shaving so much."

Well, good for you.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

little big man: [Fark user image 614x893]
[Fark user image 375x666]



I guess all our paranoid bullshait is legit.   Thanks for proving it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.