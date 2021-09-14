 Skip to content
 
(Military.com)   Soldier, when I tell you to move, you say "How fast?" And when I tell you to go out there and face those shots, you say "Which arm?"   (military.com) divider line
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aren't vaccines given automatically in the military? Or is that only for new recruits.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, I didn't have a choice in getting Hep B, Small Pox, and Anthrax shots.  Plus everything they shot me up with in basic.
Welcome to the military.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oh you get a shiatload when you join.  Plus required annual flu shots. And then going overseas has various requirements depending on the country you go to.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But the 336,500 National Guard and 189,800 Reserve troops have until June 30, 2022, to be fully inoculated.

Why? How long do you want this to last?
 
