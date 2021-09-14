 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Nothing says "I'm here to keep the media honest" quite like lying to them. At a fraud trial   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What did he imagine the payoff of that stunt would be?
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The trolls on the right have long ago realized that if they say the exact opposite of what they mean people will believe them. If they say they're not doing the thing that they are doing, people will believe them. And now every accusation is a confession.

Amazingly, it works! We are living in the most interesting and weird psychological time in history. Possibly also one of the worst, psychologically.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I live in San Diego and I've never heard of this guy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So?  He's not on trial.  He's not under oath.  There's no law against being an asshole.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So maybe the daughter-in-law isn't the only loopy one in the bunch
 
wantingout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL 'media honest'. oxymoron.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"When reached by phone about why he offered a fake name and hid his connection to Holmes, Evans said he has no memory of sitting next to me for seven hours during the first day of jury selection."

Seems legit.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: So?  He's not on trial.  He's not under oath.  There's no law against being an asshole.


Having your father-in-law show up at your fraud trial in disguise under a fake name while spinning yarn about what he's there for could be considered somewhat of a red flag regarding your innocence.

/It sure as fark doesn't sound like something an innocent person would go for.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wait.  people lie? oh my god.
 
Sinto [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: So?  He's not on trial.  He's not under oath.  There's no law against being an asshole.


Is anyone trying to arrest him?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: What did he imagine the payoff of that stunt would be?


Discord. If you wanted to discredit reports from the trial, if you wanted to manipulate how the jurors are seen, if you wanted to somehow imply that the trial is tainted, you spread misinformation, pump everyone for details, and spread as much bullshiat as you possibly can to sow doubt & reduce confidence in the process.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL 'media honest'. oxymoron.


But enough about Fox, Newsmax, OAN, etc.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL 'media honest'. oxymoron.


Wake up sheeple, everything ever reported by the MSM main stream media is a lie and a conspiracy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Do I know her? Does anyone know her? What does it even mean to know someone these days?"

Surprised the reporters' eyes didn't roll straight out of their heads.
 
