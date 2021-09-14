 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Just one more thing: alleged boss of Colombo crime family arrested in NYC   (abcnews.go.com)
    New York City, New York Daily News, reputed crime family boss, crime scene, Gambino crime family, Colombo crime family, Federal Bureau of Investigation, NBC News  
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"DOJ calls organized crime 'alive and well' after alleged mobsters arrested in New York, New Jersey"

We've known this fact since Nixon, dear DOJ.

Now, arrest some of our GQP traitors.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: "Ragano, 59, was allegedly known by the nickname Maniac.'"

Second-to-last line of the article before we even get to someone with an intimidating gangster nickname?  The New York crime families have really let their standards slip in recent years.

/At least, that's what I heard from Johnny "The Squealer" Marinuzzi.
//But he probably got that from Danny "The Face" Conti.
///Third slashie for Tony "Il Terzo" Gallo.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd like to buy a consonant, Pat.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This could cause a yogurt war within the family.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We had a literal mafia Don in the White House.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Would you like to see George Wendt eating beans in a movie?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Colombo? Jesus, tell me that Fark is filled with old farks without telling me it's filled with old farks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow, nice if the DOJ to sweep up such low hanging rotten fruit.
How about those Qballs, now?
Farming cowards. They farking attacked Congress and you're gonna wait for them to make an Qball antidefamation league, and have movies made about them before you entrap them with a honeyput app and then run them in during their twilight years?
Do your farking jobs, you GODDAMNED gumshoes.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"You know, I thought about that family business you got there. And it really did seem like it was a legitimate business at first. But then I got to thinking, 'Why's a restaurant got $50,000 bills for buying napkins every week?' And that bothered me. Now my wife and I, we pay maybe a few cents a napkin over at the grocery store, and I know restaurants, you gotta have nicer cloth napkins, that's for sure. Mrs. Columbo's always telling me we oughtta get some nicer ones, but you know, you pay so much and it's just to wipe your chin with... And anyway, I looked at your ledger, and it's very interesting. Let me see... I wrote it down here somewhere..."

*proceeds to check 10 different pockets*

"...Oh hey that's the electric bill. I gotta pay that. Hold on..."
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Republicans only like unindicted criminals. /s
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Were they arrested at drumfp tower?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: We had a literal mafia Don in the White House.


Nah. Nobody wanted to work for peanuts with that guy, except maybe his kids.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's spelled Culombo.  Geez.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Wow, nice if the DOJ to sweep up such low hanging rotten fruit.
How about those Qballs, now?
Farming cowards. They farking attacked Congress and you're gonna wait for them to make an Qball antidefamation league, and have movies made about them before you entrap them with a honeyput app and then run them in during their twilight years?
Do your farking jobs, you GODDAMNED gumshoes.


Oh fark me. I'm with you on the Q nuts. a few of of them ran a chopshop/weedgrow/whoknowswhatthefarke​lse across the street from my job. QAnon and OAN stickers all over their trucks, replete with psycho girlfriends and the prerequsite dogs chained up in their trucks. The same people that stormed the Capital were also caught headead that way but got busted on something else. And these arseholes were 100 feet away from me. They're gone now, but they popped back up last month renting some buildings from a local cult church. Stay tuned for a future Fark thread.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: It's spelled Culombo.  Geez.


If he's working on the first thing the grand jury hands up, it's "Coulomb0" because it's the initial charge.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Allegedly arrested the alleged head of the alleged Columbo alleged crime family it is allegedly reported.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's funny, he doesn't look Sri Lankan.
 
