(WFAA Fort Worth)   2,000,000 Texans got their first COVID jab and since then have decided that's good enough, despite ample evidence that Delta has been culling the herd quite efficiently as of late   (wfaa.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing of value.
That all aboard whistle sounded long and loud a while back. The echo from the hills has faded now
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh no anyways.

If they all died tomorrow, texas might become a sane state for once in its US history.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only boosters Texans care about are the ones for the high school football team.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The comorbidities are strong with Texans, IMHO.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So they're anti-second-vaxxers?
 
