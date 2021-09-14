 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   Some headlines need no help: Galveston fines lawyer for strolling beach as Michael Myers with bloody knife   (chron.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Michael Myers, Halloween II, Walking, Samuel Loomis, Halloween, Facebook post, island attorney Mark Metzger, Halloween III: Season of the Witch  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2021 at 10:47 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doesn't the First Amendment cover this?
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But it was about COVID-19!  There were plague rats on the beach!

He's on the right side of history!
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If he'd been carrying a Glock instead of a knife they wouldn't have been able to touch him.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Serves him right, dressing up as the wrong horror icon in Texas.
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Serves him right, dressing up as the wrong horror icon in Texas.
[pyxis.nymag.com image 700x700]


Is that a Homelite saw?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.