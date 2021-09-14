 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Just like when your mom tries to diet, the LAPD Bomb Squad is really bad at eyeballing portion sizes   (gizmodo.com) divider line
18
18 Comments
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Negligent homicide?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Eyeballing" and "Explosives" are a venn diagram that needs to be 2 separate circles..
Separated by about a Mile..

//don't eyeball it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should probably all lose their badges. Eyeballing explosives gets people killed.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "Eyeballing" and "Explosives" are a venn diagram that needs to be 2 separate circles..
Separated by about a Mile..

//don't eyeball it.


Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We knew that when the story first ran. Anybody near the scene knew that the instant the truck tried its best JiffyPop impersonation.

Next time, let BATFE handle it. Their people actually went to school for it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: We knew that when the story first ran. Anybody near the scene knew that the instant the truck tried its best JiffyPop impersonation.

Next time, let BATFE handle it. Their people actually went to school for it.


I was about to say.....well....DUH!!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cops need to be more careful with semi trucks out there.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entire LAPD bomb squad needed for that headline.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When cop math is too hard to pull out of thin air, vaporise the evidence...
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Michael Moore is the chief?

Could be part of the problem but at least he probably filmed it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Meh.  Not my money.  Hey, we need another one of those whatever they are."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Salmon: Michael Moore is the chief?

Could be part of the problem but at least he probably filmed it.


He could have sat on it and told everyone he just had gas.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bomb squad guy : aight that ought to blow up real good. what? naw man its not too much okay lets get back and joe and set em off.
 
alienated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Scales are not that expensive. They should probably have one on the damn truck next time. I weighed things vary carefully when working with things that could *really* ruin ones day.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alienated: Scales are not that expensive. They should probably have one on the damn truck next time. I weighed things vary carefully when working with things that could *really* ruin ones day.


The problem is that they needed to measure by the pound. I'm sure LAPD officers are more used to measuring by the gram.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
... due to the LAPD loading the device designed to make a certain amount of things go boom with way too many things that go boom.

Techno-babble.
But anyway, it's a girl!
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least no toilets were flying.

HighlanderRPI
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe the guy doing the math got distracted

