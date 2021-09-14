 Skip to content
 
(War is Boring)   Just another day in Russia's next door neighbor Latvia, when suddenly SURPRISE URBAN COMBAT EXERCISE   (warisboring.com) divider line
14
Nirbo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Some fat idiots are running around with guns, what is this AMERICA?"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Amusement"? Even though many of the Latvians I know are Putin supporters, they consider themselves more European than Baltic. It's kind of odd.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nirbo: "Some fat idiots are running around with guns, what is this AMERICA?"


If you did that in America some well intentioned person would 'help out' the soldier with live fire at the target.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Artist Impression of Latvian wargames...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Better than the alternative:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Amusement"? Even though many of the Latvians I know are Putin supporters, they consider themselves more European than Baltic. It's kind of odd.


The ones I know who are ethnic Latvians hate Russia.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nirbo: "Some fat idiots are running around with guns, what is this AMERICA?"


Can we borrow them to rough up the domestic terrorists like how the criminal let Erdogan's thugs rough up peaceful protesters on American soil?
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Moscow, every other day is basically a surprise urban combat exercise.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, Vladimir you're doing it wrong.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why not just call 
Fark user imageView Full Size

?

/NEEkolaj
//It's like you're not even listening
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like 10th SFG gets in trouble for things like this about once a year.  Utah had to ask them politely to please stop invading.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Amusement"? Even though many of the Latvians I know are Putin supporters, they consider themselves more European than Baltic. It's kind of odd.


What sort of Latvians do you know?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bawh gawd that's Putin's music!
 
